Delaware car insurance requirements

Delaware requires drivers to carry the following types and amounts of car insurance to drive legally in the state:

Bodily injury liability : $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident

Property damage liability: $10,000 per accident

Personal injury protection (PIP): $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident[3]

Bodily injury liability

Delaware drivers must carry a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage. If you cause an auto accident, this coverage helps you pay for the other party’s injuries.

For example, if you cause an accident that injures another driver, the insurer will cover up to $25,000 in medical bills for that person. If another person in the other vehicle also requires medical treatment, the insurance policy would cover up to $50,000 for the entire accident.

Important Information If the cost of injuries you cause exceeds the policy limits, you’ll need to pay the remaining medical costs. The risk could put a strain on your wallet, which is why many insurance experts recommend purchasing more liability insurance to protect your finances.

Property damage liability

Property damage liability insurance pays for property damage you cause during an accident. If you cause a car accident, this type of insurance will help the other driver pay to repair or replace their vehicle.

This type of insurance coverage won’t help you repair or replace your own vehicle after an accident you cause. If you need an insurance policy designed to help you replace your own vehicle, then you should consider a full-coverage policy with both collision coverage and comprehensive coverage.

Personal injury protection

Delaware law requires drivers to carry at least $15,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) per person and $30,000 per accident. Although Delaware requires PIP coverage — something typical in no-fault states — it’s still an at-fault state because injured parties retain the unlimited right to sue for damages.

PIP coverage can help cover a wide range of your and your passengers’ costs after an accident, including medical expenses, lost wages, child care, household expenses, funeral expenses, and more.[4]

For example, if you have an injury from a car accident, PIP coverage might kick in to cover your lost wages or hospital bills until you recover. Keep in mind the policy will only cover costs up to the limit. So if you have $20,000 in medical bills, you’ll need to pay $5,000 of that if you choose the minimum coverage limit of $15,000.