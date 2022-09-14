Is car insurance more expensive in Newark?
Drivers in Newark, Delaware, pay an average of $307 per month for car insurance, which exceeds the national average rate of $212. And, at $300 per month for auto coverage, Delaware drivers pay more for coverage than people in some nearby states. For instance, New Hampshire drivers pay just $108 per month, on average, for car insurance.
Full-coverage insurance is slightly cheaper in Newark than it is statewide, but liability-only coverage is slightly more expensive in Newark than throughout the rest of Delaware. Overall, the rates in Newark resemble the state’s average rates. Where you live in Delaware, including the city and ZIP code, can determine how much you pay for coverage.
More cities in Delaware
Drivers in other Delaware cities pay more for full-coverage insurance than drivers in Newark, on average. For instance, if you move from Newark to Wilmington, your monthly premiums could increase by up to 25%. Newark drivers pay an average of $321 per month for full coverage.
See how rates in other Delaware cities compare to average rates in Newark below.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Compared to Newark
|Dover
|$334
|4%
|New Castle
|$366
|14%
|Wilmington
|$402
|25%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Methodology
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Newark drivers.