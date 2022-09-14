Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Newark, Delaware (2023)

Drivers in Newark, Delaware, pay slightly less for full-coverage insurance than the statewide average.

Updated July 31, 2023

Table of contents

Table of contents

Located in New Castle County, the historic city of Newark, Delaware, is home to the University of Delaware — the state’s largest university. Even with more than 23,00 students who attend the college, Newark still has lower full-coverage car insurance rates than the Delaware average.

Several auto insurance companies offer affordable policies for drivers in Newark, Delaware. The best insurer for you will depend on your coverage needs and driver profile.

Quick Facts

  • Newark is a small city, with a population of 30,453. A city’s size can have an effect on car insurance rates.

  • Newark residents pay 25% less for auto coverage than drivers in nearby Wilmington.

  • Delaware insurers can use your credit history when determining your insurance premium.[1]

Best car insurance companies in Newark

While the cheapest car insurance coverage may serve as the best option for many drivers, the right policy for you ultimately depends on your unique situation and needs. For instance, you may feel more comfortable with higher coverage levels than a basic policy provides. In this case, purchasing more expensive auto coverage could make sense.

Best insurer for liability-only coverage: USAA

USAA offers affordable policies in Newark for U.S. service members and eligible family members. On average, it has the cheapest auto coverage of all insurers in the state, making it a great choice if you meet the membership requirements.

Customers can get several discounts, including good student, multi-vehicle, and bundling discounts. You can also easily access your policy anytime through the USAA mobile app.

Pros

  • Affordable coverage

  • Multiple discounts available

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Only for qualifying service members and their families

Read our USAA review

Best insurer for families: State Farm

State Farm is a good choice for Newark drivers looking for cheap coverage. While you’ll pay more for coverage than you would with USAA, you can access several discounts that could lower your monthly auto insurance costs. Policyholders benefit from multiple safe driver discounts, as well as multi-vehicle and bundling discounts. Families with multiple insurance products can benefit from bundling discounts. The company offers savings opportunities for teenagers, too.

Pros

  • A++ (Superior) A.M. Best financial strength rating

  • Multiple discounts available

Cons

  • Slightly more expensive than USAA

  • Coverage costs likely to increase if you have past driving infractions

Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for full coverage: GEICO

GEICO is an affordable insurance company offering auto coverage in Newark. This insurer offers a broad range of discounts for customers, and it even advertises the overall percentage discount you may receive for certain actions or vehicle features. For instance, you could save up to 25% on your monthly premiums for insuring multiple vehicles or 22% for being accident-free for five years.

Pros

  • 16 available discounts

  • Below-average number of customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Cons

  • Limited agent network

  • Gap insurance not available

Read our GEICO review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Newark

Drivers seeking liability-only coverage in Newark, Delaware, have several affordable options to choose from. Liability-only insurance may provide enough coverage if you have an older, high-mileage vehicle. It’s cheaper than full-coverage insurance, but it also provides less protection for your vehicle.

With a liability-only policy, your insurance will kick in if you injure another driver in an at-fault accident or damage someone else’s property. It won’t cover any of your vehicle damages or medical expenses following an accident.[2]

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA58
State Farm90
GEICO112
National General131
Midvale Home & Auto135
Travelers138
Progressive161
Liberty Mutual164
CSAA176
Allstate191
Dairyland193
Direct Auto221
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Newark

Full-coverage car insurance offers more vehicle protection and financial security than liability coverage, making it a smart choice if you drive a newer vehicle. It includes collision and comprehensive coverage, which pay for your vehicle damage following an accident or non-collision incident, including vandalism, fire, and severe weather.

Find cheap car insurance rates for Newark drivers with full coverage below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA82
State Farm128
GEICO160
Travelers181
Midvale Home & Auto188
Nationwide201
Progressive235
National General237
Liberty Mutual247
CSAA252
Allstate272
Direct Auto329
Dairyland355
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Car insurance requirements in Delaware

Delaware isn’t a no-fault car insurance state, but it does require drivers to purchase personal injury protection (PIP) coverage in addition to the minimum liability insurance requirements. PIP coverage can pay for your medical bills following an accident — regardless of fault. That said, drivers can still sue an at-fault driver for damages after an automobile accident.[3]

The state also requires drivers to purchase a minimum amount of bodily injury and property damage liability insurance to cover any damage or injury they cause in an accident. You can find the specific requirements below.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident

If you prefer to have more insurance than a basic auto policy provides, you can choose to purchase optional coverage. Common insurance add-ons include the following:

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

Collision coverage

This policy type covers damages to your car caused by a motor vehicle accident, regardless of fault.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

Comprehensive coverage

If a non-collision incident damages your vehicle, this coverage can kick in. It typically applies to incidents outside of your control, like theft, vandalism, severe weather, or fire.

illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

If you have an accident with a driver without adequate coverage, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage can apply.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with a driving history free of at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, or other moving violations typically earn the cheapest car insurance rates. These incidents typically increase your monthly auto insurance premiums, often significantly. Your insurance company may view you as a high risk to insure and pass that cost to you in the form of higher prices.[4]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

You can expect to pay more for car insurance coverage in Newark, Delaware, if you have a speeding ticket on your record. If you have several speeding tickets, your insurance costs may increase even more. In general, it’s smart to avoid speeding if you want to keep your car insurance expenses low. Always pay attention to posted speed limits, and check your speedometer periodically.

Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Newark if you have a speeding ticket on your record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
USAA11380
State Farm176124
GEICO220154
Travelers249190
Midvale Home & Auto258185
Progressive323221
National General326180
Liberty Mutual339225
CSAA346242
Allstate374262
Direct Auto452304
Dairyland488265
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Newark drivers with at-fault accidents on their record can also expect higher monthly premiums. Again, your insurance company may view you as a high risk to insure if you’ve had past accidents — especially if they resulted in costly claims. You can try lowering your premium by taking a safe driving course if your insurance company offers a related discount.

Here are the cheapest average car insurance rates for Newark, Delaware, drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
USAA10776
State Farm168118
GEICO210147
Travelers237181
Midvale Home & Auto246177
Progressive308211
National General310172
Liberty Mutual323215
CSAA330230
Allstate356250
Direct Auto431289
Dairyland465253
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

You’ll likely pay the most for car insurance coverage if you’ve received a driving under the influence charge. DUIs typically represent high levels of risk for insurance companies, so your insurance costs may increase significantly.

If you have a DUI on your record, here are some of the cheapest car insurance policies available in Newark, Delaware.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
USAA11078
State Farm172121
GEICO215150
Travelers243185
Midvale Home & Auto252181
Progressive315216
National General318176
Liberty Mutual331220
CSAA338236
Allstate365256
Direct Auto441296
Dairyland476259
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Your age influences how much you pay for car insurance. In general, you’ll pay the lowest rates for auto insurance coverage between your mid-30s and around when you turn 75. Rates can begin to increase slightly after the age of 75 due to increased physical vulnerabilities associated with aging.
Find the cheapest rates for senior drivers in Newark, Delaware, below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
USAA3726
State Farm5841
GEICO7251
Travelers8262
Midvale Home & Auto8561
Progressive10673
National General10759
Liberty Mutual11274
CSAA11480
Allstate12386
Direct Auto149100
Dairyland16187
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Teenage drivers often face expensive car insurance rates because insurers view them as high risk due to their inexperience. Still, if you’re a new driver seeking coverage in Newark, you can work on earning a lower rate in a few different ways:[5]

  • Stay on your parents’ insurance. You’ll generally pay lower monthly premiums if you stay on your parents’ auto policy instead of getting coverage on your own.

  • Get a safe car. Opting for a car with high safety ratings may help you get cheaper coverage. Cars with certain safety features could also earn you a discount on your policy.

  • Earn a good student discount. Many insurers offer good student discounts if you maintain a certain GPA.

Find the cheapest average rates for young drivers in Newark, Delaware, below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Sunday, July 30 at 5:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
USAA161114
State Farm252177
GEICO315220
Travelers356272
Midvale Home & Auto370266
Progressive462317
National General466258
Liberty Mutual486323
CSAA496346
Allstate535376
Direct Auto647435
Dairyland699380
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Newark

Car insurance companies look at several factors when determining your insurance rates, including your driving record, age, location, and more. If you’re looking for cheap car insurance in Newark, the following tips could help you get the quality coverage you want:

  • Maintain a clean driving record. You should focus on maintaining a clean record, as this will make cheap car insurance coverage more accessible to you. Obey the rules of the road, and don’t drive under the influence.

  • Compare coverage options. It’s wise to compare insurance coverage from top companies, as the first insurer you consider won’t necessarily offer the best rate and coverage for your needs.

  • Research available discounts. Discounts vary depending on the insurer, so compare available discounts as you shop around for car insurance coverage. For instance, bundling discounts are common if you buy multiple insurance products from the same insurer, such as home insurance, auto insurance, or life insurance.[6]

Newark car insurance quotes by credit tier

Your credit score can also affect the cost of your car insurance coverage. Overall, drivers with excellent or good credit scores pay less for car insurance than people with poor credit scores. Improving your credit score could help you reduce your insurance costs.

Below are the average monthly rates for full-coverage insurance in Newark, Delaware, by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Newark?

Drivers in Newark, Delaware, pay an average of $307 per month for car insurance, which exceeds the national average rate of $212. And, at $300 per month for auto coverage, Delaware drivers pay more for coverage than people in some nearby states. For instance, New Hampshire drivers pay just $108 per month, on average, for car insurance.

Full-coverage insurance is slightly cheaper in Newark than it is statewide, but liability-only coverage is slightly more expensive in Newark than throughout the rest of Delaware. Overall, the rates in Newark resemble the state’s average rates. Where you live in Delaware, including the city and ZIP code, can determine how much you pay for coverage.

More cities in Delaware

Drivers in other Delaware cities pay more for full-coverage insurance than drivers in Newark, on average. For instance, if you move from Newark to Wilmington, your monthly premiums could increase by up to 25%. Newark drivers pay an average of $321 per month for full coverage.

See how rates in other Delaware cities compare to average rates in Newark below.

CityAverage Monthly QuoteCompared to Newark
Dover$3344%
New Castle$36614%
Wilmington$40225%
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Methodology

Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers’ vehicles, driving records, and demographic information.

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for Newark drivers.

Newark car insurance FAQs

Deciding on the right kind of car insurance policy — and how much coverage you need — is crucial when shopping around for auto coverage. The information below should answer your remaining questions and help you navigate the process of buying car insurance in Newark.

  • How much is car insurance in Newark, Delaware?

    Car insurance in Newark costs an average of $307 per month. On average, drivers in the city pay $293 per month for liability insurance and $321 for full-coverage insurance. Your specific rate will depend on your age, credit history, driving record, insurer, marital status, gender, and more.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Newark?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 and an A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), State Farm is the best car insurance company in Newark. Other top insurers include USAA and GEICO.

  • What are the penalties for driving without insurance in Delaware?

    If you’re caught driving while uninsured in Delaware, you’ll face a fine of at least $1,500 for your first offense as well as a six-month suspension of your driver’s license. Additional offenses within three years of the initial offense result in a fine of $3,000 and suspension of your driver’s license.[7]

  • Can you insure a car in your name if you don’t own it in Delaware?

    You typically can’t insure a car in your name if you don’t own it. However, you can purchase a non-owner car insurance policy to provide liability coverage if you have an accident while driving a vehicle you don’t own.

More cities in Delaware

Popular cities

Sources

  1. Delaware Department of Insurance. "Understanding How Insurers Use Credit Information." Accessed July 18, 2023
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage." Accessed July 18, 2023
  3. NOLO. "Delaware Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed July 18, 2023
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?." Accessed July 18, 2023
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Background On: Teen drivers." Accessed July 18, 2023
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "How to save money on car insurance." Accessed July 18, 2023
  7. Delaware Department of Motor Vehicles. "Vehicle Liability Insurance FAQs." Accessed July 18, 2023
