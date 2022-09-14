Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

People with a driving history free of at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, or other moving violations typically earn the cheapest car insurance rates. These incidents typically increase your monthly auto insurance premiums, often significantly. Your insurance company may view you as a high risk to insure and pass that cost to you in the form of higher prices.[4]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

You can expect to pay more for car insurance coverage in Newark, Delaware, if you have a speeding ticket on your record. If you have several speeding tickets, your insurance costs may increase even more. In general, it’s smart to avoid speeding if you want to keep your car insurance expenses low. Always pay attention to posted speed limits, and check your speedometer periodically.

Here’s what you can expect to pay for car insurance in Newark if you have a speeding ticket on your record.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only USAA 113 80 State Farm 176 124 GEICO 220 154 Travelers 249 190 Midvale Home & Auto 258 185 Progressive 323 221 National General 326 180 Liberty Mutual 339 225 CSAA 346 242 Allstate 374 262 Direct Auto 452 304 Dairyland 488 265 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

Newark drivers with at-fault accidents on their record can also expect higher monthly premiums. Again, your insurance company may view you as a high risk to insure if you’ve had past accidents — especially if they resulted in costly claims. You can try lowering your premium by taking a safe driving course if your insurance company offers a related discount.

Here are the cheapest average car insurance rates for Newark, Delaware, drivers with an at-fault accident.

Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only USAA 107 76 State Farm 168 118 GEICO 210 147 Travelers 237 181 Midvale Home & Auto 246 177 Progressive 308 211 National General 310 172 Liberty Mutual 323 215 CSAA 330 230 Allstate 356 250 Direct Auto 431 289 Dairyland 465 253 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

You’ll likely pay the most for car insurance coverage if you’ve received a driving under the influence charge. DUIs typically represent high levels of risk for insurance companies, so your insurance costs may increase significantly.

If you have a DUI on your record, here are some of the cheapest car insurance policies available in Newark, Delaware.