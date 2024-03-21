Car Insurance for Disabled Drivers (2024)

Save up to $717 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) states that it’s illegal for car insurance companies to charge you more only because you have a disability.
Auto insurance companies might still charge higher premiums due to the higher cost of insuring a modified vehicle or the driving safety risk posed by a certain medical condition.
Some car insurance companies offer special or adaptive equipment insurance that covers modifications and custom parts, such as wheelchair ramps and emergency brake extenders.
Your rights as a disabled driver
Under the ADA, it’s illegal for car insurance companies to turn down drivers with disabilities or charge them more because of their condition. Companies must use the same set of standards to assess every driver. These often include age, location, vehicle make and model, credit score, and driving history.
Even though your disability may be the reason you opt for additional auto insurance coverage — like mobility car insurance, for example — you should receive the same car insurance plans as other drivers. Disability car insurance simply doesn’t exist.
HOW CAN PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES SAVE ON CAR INSURANCE?
It’s illegal for car insurance companies to charge policyholders with disabilities more for coverage. Drivers with disabilities can save on insurance with discounts and by bundling other insurance policies.
If you believe an auto insurance company is discriminating against you because of your disability, reach out to the protection and advocacy organization in your state for more information about your rights. It’s important to understand that while living with a disability doesn’t necessarily mean you pose a higher risk for an accident, some medical conditions may affect safety and require medical approval for driving.
Therefore, if you do have a disability or chronic medical condition, consult your doctor about how it affects your ability to drive. Doing so will protect you and other drivers while identifying potential safety risks that can influence your auto insurance rates.
Cost of car insurance for modified vehicles
Insurers can’t charge you more for coverage simply because you have a disability, but they can increase your premiums if your disability leads to risk factors like impaired vision or limited mobility. It’s also not uncommon to pay more for car insurance if your vehicle has special modifications. Knowing how car modifications can affect your rates can help you find the best coverage for you.
Common vehicle modifications and equipment for disabled drivers and passengers include hand controls, automatic doors, parking brakes, amputee rings, keyless entry and ignition, and power seats. More potential features include siren detectors, steering devices, wheelchair ramps, adjustable seats, and restraints.
If you have any car modifications, disclose them to your insurance company. This way, you can make sure you receive coverage and reimbursement in the event that you have to file an auto insurance claim.
If you have vehicle modifications, you’ll likely want to at least buy a full-coverage policy to protect your car. Compare average full-coverage car insurance quotes from top insurers below.
Additional coverage for disabled drivers and passengers
Drivers in almost every state will need to purchase their state’s minimum insurance requirements, which typically at least includes bodily injury liability and property damage liability coverage. Here are the common mandatory coverages:
Liability coverage
Liability insurance typically includes bodily injury and property damage liability, which can cover the other driver’s resulting injuries and vehicle damages if you cause an accident. It can also cover your related legal costs.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
Required in some states, PIP insurance can cover medical and non-medical expenses for you and your passengers following a car accident.
Medical payments coverage
A few states may require drivers to purchase medical payments insurance, which covers medical and funeral expenses up to a certain coverage limit.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage
UM/UIM insurance will cover you if you have an accident with a driver without any or enough car insurance.
You might want to consider a number of additional coverages if you want protection for your vehicle — especially if you have a modified vehicle to accommodate your disability. Purchasing full-coverage insurance and other optional coverages will cost you more, but it might be worth it to have ample protection in case of an accident. Consider the following common optional coverages.
If you have a collision with another vehicle or object, collision insurance can cover your vehicle, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance covers vehicle damages from non-collision events, including severe weather, vandalism, and theft.
Equipment or special equipment coverage
Modified car insurancecan help cover any modifications you make to your vehicle to accommodate for your disability. Depending on the policy, it may also cover equipment not attached to your car, like a wheelchair, walker, or motorized scooter.
Other factors that affect the cost of car insurance
Car insurance companies consider various factors when determining your car insurance premium, including the following:
Driving record: Drivers with past incidents, like speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or DUIs, will pay higher rates for coverage than people with clean records.
Insurance history: Your past insurance and claims history will affect how much you pay for coverage. Having past claims or a history of non-payment increases the risk you pose to an insurer.
Credit history: Insurance companies see a correlation betweencredit historyand your likelihood of filing a claim. Drivers with poor credit history pay higher premiums than people with good or excellent credit.
Age: Your age plays a significant role in how much you pay for coverage. Teenagers pay the highest rates due to a lack of driving experience and higher accident rates.
How to get cheaper car insurance for drivers with disabilities
Though you can’t change some factors, like your age and past driving record, you can find ways to earn cheaper car insurance. Consider the following steps to reduce your car insurance costs:
Compare quotes. The best way to find cheap coverage is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies at once.
Increase your deductible. Setting a higher deductible will decrease your car insurance premium. If you can afford a higher out-of-pocket payment in the event of an accident, you should consider increasing your auto coverage.
Ask about discounts. Most companies offer a variety of discounts, so you should always inquire with your insurance agent about what you qualify for. Common savings opportunities include good driver, multi-vehicle, and anti-theft device discounts.
Bundle home and auto insurance. Many insurers offer bundling discounts for policyholders who buy two or more coverages, like auto and home, renters, or life insurance.
Drivers with disabilities FAQs
Finding the right amount of coverage is important. The following information should help you find the best coverage for your insurance needs.
Is there a car insurance disability discount?
No. Car insurance companies don’t offer specific discounts for disabled drivers. Most auto insurers offer similar discounts for all drivers, including safe driver, bundling, and multi-vehicle discounts.
Do you need insurance if you drive a scooter or moped instead of a car or van?
If you prefer to ride a scooter or moped instead of a car or van, insurance is still important. It’s a good idea to look for scooter and moped insurance policies from car insurance companies like GEICO, Progressive, and Nationwide. Fortunately, most of these plans are affordable.
Are there car insurance discrimination laws?
The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) prohibits auto insurers from charging higher rates solely because of a disability. And other federal consumer protection laws prevent companies from turning away customers because of their gender, race, religion, or disability. Since local laws vary, it’s wise to research other protections in your ZIP code for drivers and passengers with disabilities.
Will auto insurance companies require you to modify your vehicle?
While you don’t have to modify your vehicle if you have a disability, many car insurance companies require it. Also, if your car features everything you need to drive safely, you can position yourself as a more attractive customer and potentially get lower premiums. Some examples of these vehicle modifications include seat belt extensions, transfer seats, steering knobs, pedal extenders, and wheelchair lifts.
How can you cover the costs of car modifications?
There’s no denying that accessibility modifications are expensive. The good news is there is financial support and assistance to make them more affordable. If you’d like to modify a car to meet your particular needs, look into government programs in your state. You can also explore nonprofit organizations like Help Hope Live and MobilityWorks.
Do you need medical clearance before you purchase car insurance with a disability?
In most cases, you don’t need medical approval to get behind the wheel as a disabled driver. Your local DMV will evaluate your abilities and list any limitations on your driver’s license. Also, when you shop for car insurance policies, you may find that many companies ask you for written clearance from a doctor, stating you don’t pose a risk to others on the road. This is particularly true if you have epilepsy or are prone to seizures, fainting, or other symptoms that can lead to dangerous driving.
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.