2. Decide how much coverage you need

Before you purchase a car insurance policy, you’ll need to choose the amount of coverage and types of coverage you want. This will be different for every driver. Here are some of the most common types of car insurance that you should consider.

Liability-only coverage

Nearly every state requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of liability insurance in order to drive legally.[1] This is called a minimum-coverage policy.

Liability-only insurance covers your financial responsibilities when you cause an accident that results in someone else’s bodily injuries or property damage. It’s the cheapest car insurance you can get, but it doesn’t provide any coverage for your injuries or your vehicle.

Full coverage

A full-coverage policy includes liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance. Collision insurance covers your vehicle repairs after an accident. Comprehensive insurance covers non-collision incidents, such as theft, vandalism, natural disasters, and falling objects.

Full-coverage insurance is optional for most drivers, but your lender will probably require it if you lease or finance your vehicle.

Optional coverages

Many insurance companies offer endorsements, or optional coverages, that fill gaps in your basic policy and provide more customized protection. Here are some of the most common car insurance endorsements available.