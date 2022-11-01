4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

American Family Car Insurance Review (With Quotes, 2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterAmerican Family
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterAmerican Family

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Katie Powers
Written by
Katie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Katie Powers
Insurance Writer
Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

A trustworthy provider, American Family Insurance could be the company that meets your auto insurance needs. For starters, American Family’s average monthly quote is $84. If that sounds appealing to you, keep reading and see how American Family’s coverage and rates compare to other top providers.

Finding a car insurance provider that matches your individualized needs can feel overwhelming, but we’re here to help. With Insurify’s car insurance comparison tool, you can compare quotes from the convenience of your couch with a phone, tablet, or computer. Keep reading to find out if American Family—or another provider—offers the coverage you need.

American Family in a Nutshell

  • The average cost of car insurance with American Family is $84 per month.

  • American Family is good for individuals qualifying for provider discounts, customers accounting for teen drivers, and ridesharing coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers.

  • American Family won’t be great for drivers outside the 19 states they offer coverage in.

American Family Industry Rankings and Scorecard

Calculated by Insurify’s data scientists, American Family’s Insurify Composite Score is 89 out of 100. Insurify users can compare this rating—and the other industry rankings included in the calculation—to other car insurance companies. These scores, along with other information and provided average rates, are meant to aid individuals looking for the best auto policy for them.

Insurify Composite Score Methodology

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Industry RankingAmerican Family Rating
Insurify Composite Score (ICS)89 out of 100
J.D. Power889 out of 1,000
A.M. BestA
S&PA
Moody’sA1
NAIC Complaint IndexFewer than average

See More: Best Car Insurance

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

American Family Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History

American Family considers multiple factors related to insurance policies and driving records when calculating auto insurance premiums. Drivers with clean records have their good driving habits rewarded with cheaper auto coverage. Recorded driving violations like DUIs, speeding tickets, and at-fault car accidents increase rates for policyholders, as seen in the chart below.

Driver ProfileAmerican Family Average Monthly PremiumNational Average
Clean Record$55$77
DUI$93$155
At-Fault Accident$94$113
Speeding Ticket$76$104
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance

American Family Car Insurance Quotes by State

Similar to how the cost of renters and home insurance are calculated depending on geographic location, car insurance rates will rise and fall based on the city and state a driver lives in. Population density, climate and weather, crime rates, and more factor into these location-based price fluctuations. Below, you’ll find American Family’s rates, depending on the state you live in.

StateAmerican Family Average Monthly Premium
Arizona$93
Colorado$74
Georgia$115
Idaho$52
Illinois$72
Indiana$51
Iowa$37
Kansas$44
Minnesota$65
Missouri$65
Nebraska$44
Nevada$146
North Dakota$20
Ohio$65
Oregon$100
South Dakota$29
Utah$95
Washington$73
Wisconsin$35
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

American Family Car Insurance Pros and Cons

Each customer has their specific insurance needs, but customers tend to gravitate toward American Family for qualifying discounts, reasonable rates for teenage drivers, good ridesharing coverage, and more. When comparing the pros and cons of various insurance providers, it’s important to remember what insurance policies you need and what you value from your insurer.

Pros

  • Lots of discounts are available for qualifying individuals

  • Reasonable rates for young drivers

  • Rideshare coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers

Cons

  • Customer service has subpar reviews

  • Only available in 19 states

  • Not the cheapest rates

See More: Best & Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance Quotes

American Family Car Insurance Discounts

Everybody loves a good discount, especially if it lowers their car insurance premium. American Family offers a number of driver-based, policy-based, and bundling discounts that will decrease costs for qualifying individuals. With discounts for good students, various occupations, loyal customers, and more, there are plenty of opportunities to save for new and existing customers.

Driver-Based Discounts

American Family’s driver-based discounts include rewards for safe driving, the KnowYourDrive program, customer loyalty, multi-vehicle policyholders, the Teen Safe Driver program, young drivers, generational deals, and low mileage. Discounts for seniors, military members, people in various occupations, new graduates, homeowners, good students, and more are also available.

Policy-Based Discounts

With American Family, policyholders receive discounts just for paying for insurance. You heard that right, setting up autopay, enrolling in paperless transactions, and paying for the entire policy in full up front each qualify customers for discounts. And new customers switching from another provider can save with American Family’s Early Bird and Steer Into Savings discounts.

Bundling Discounts

Multi-policy insurance bundling with American Family can save policyholders on auto and homeowners insurances. On average, bundlers save 29 percent on auto insurance and 20 percent on home insurance. Savings like those are enough to give a person peace of mind. And the MyAmFam app helps you organize and access your home and auto policies in one place.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

American Family Car Insurance Coverage Options

American Family’s insurance products include the standard offerings. Liability coverage includes both property damage liability and bodily injury liability. Collision and comprehensive coverage provide protection from vehicle damage costs and vandalism. Coverage for uninsured and underinsured motorists, medical expenses, and personal injury protection are also offered.

No perfect, one-size-fits-all insurance plan exists. That’s why customers need to consider factors like driving and accident history, personal profile, location, policy types, and more while comparing auto insurance quotes. Those hard decisions on insurance providers and policies can be made easier with Insurify’s helpful comparison tools and thorough information.

Towing and Labor Coverage and Roadside Assistance

This add-on includes 24/7 emergency roadside assistance. Policyholders just need to call 1 (800) MYAMFAM or put in a request online or through the MyAmFam mobile app for roadside assistance. An American Family representative can assist with towing, dead batteries, tire servicing, gas and oil delivery, lock-outs, and other roadside repairs for up to one hour of labor.

Rental Car Reimbursement

In the event of a car accident covered by an existing policy, American Family will provide a rental reimbursement for the cost of a rental car if the policyholder’s vehicle is being worked on in the repair shop. Its policy stands out as uniquely flexible, given that it extends beyond typical rental car reimbursement to cover expenses for rideshare, trains, taxis, and buses.

Gap Coverage

The fact that the value of a car decreases as soon as its owner drives it away from the dealership can be frustrating, especially if your car ends up totaled beyond repair in an accident. Gap coverage accounts for the difference between how much the car is worth and how much a person still owes for the car’s lease or loan payments.

KnowYourDrive Program

The KnowYourDrive program can save qualified users up to 20 percent on their car insurance rates—including the 5 percent drivers receive just for signing up. A mobile app tracks driving habits around acceleration, braking, amount driven, and more to determine whether a person is a safe driver. Those deemed safe drivers are rewarded with cheaper insurance.

See More: Compare Car Insurance

American Family Car Insurance Reputation

Is American Family car insurance good?

American Family car insurance ranks very well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with AmFam is $84.

American Family auto insurance offers plenty of coverage options, including liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage, as well as coverage for uninsured and underinsured motorists, medical payments, and personal injury protection. Other insurance add-ons include roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, gap coverage, and the KnowYourDrive program.

In addition to auto coverage, American Family’s insurance products include homeowners, renters, condo, personal property, commercial business, farm and ranch, pets, and life insurance. Coverage for motorcycles, RVs and campers, boats, ATVs, and snowmobiles is also offered, and umbrella insurance is available for additional coverage of substantial assets.

American Family Customer Service

For the most part, customer service reviews of interactions with American Family Insurance agents are positive. The emergency roadside assistance program offering services and labor tends to be especially appreciated by customers utilizing the program. Reviews are not perfect, however, and some have complained that service in the claims process was at times unhelpful.

American Family Claims Filing Process

Customers can file insurance claims conveniently online through guided prompts on their American Family personal account or with the help of a representative by phone at 1 (800) 692-6326. Claims can be filed without creating an online account as well. After a claim is filed, its progress can be managed and tracked online with the claim and policy numbers.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

American Family: Is it right for you?

Insurify knows the many decisions to consider when choosing an insurance provider or type of coverage can be overwhelming. Whether American Family is the right fit for you completely depends on your individual insurance needs. Using a car insurance comparison tool like Insurify can help you easily compare quotes from different providers in a matter of minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • American Family offers quality, affordable coverage for drivers with clean records and many individuals eligible for any of their numerous available discounts. Policies for good teen drivers are also available at reasonable rates. The drawbacks include that insurance coverage is limited to only 19 states, as well as some complaints about customer service and the claims process.

  • The cost of American Family car insurance per month really depends on each individual driver. Monthly premiums fluctuate based on the types of policies and coverage purchased, driver profile, driving history, location, and more. For example, drivers with recorded violations pay more than usual. On average, the cost of insurance with American Family is $65 per month.

  • American Family offers many driver-based, policy-based, and bundling discounts. Earning discounts is as easy as signing up for autopay or as involved as having an app track your driving habits for the KnowYourDrive program. With discounts for safe drivers, good students, senior citizens, military personnel, and more, there really seems to be a discount for everyone.

  • Every insurance provider wants you to think they offer the cheapest car insurance rates, which means researching on your own on sites like Insurify is a good idea. Costs always fluctuate over time, so comparing quotes with a comparison tool like Insurify helps ensure you see all the information you need to make educated decisions to meet your individualized insurance needs.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Katie Powers
Written by
Katie Powers
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Katie Powers is an insurance writer at Insurify with expertise in personal finance and auto insurance topics. She strives to help consumers make better financial decisions. Prior to joining Insurify, she completed her undergraduate and graduate degrees at Emerson College. Her work has been published in St. Louis Magazine, the Boston Globe, and elsewhere. Connect with Katie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterCompaniesdelimiterAmerican Family