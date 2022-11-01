American Family Car Insurance Coverage Options

American Family’s insurance products include the standard offerings. Liability coverage includes both property damage liability and bodily injury liability. Collision and comprehensive coverage provide protection from vehicle damage costs and vandalism. Coverage for uninsured and underinsured motorists, medical expenses, and personal injury protection are also offered.

No perfect, one-size-fits-all insurance plan exists. That’s why customers need to consider factors like driving and accident history, personal profile, location, policy types, and more while comparing auto insurance quotes. Those hard decisions on insurance providers and policies can be made easier with Insurify’s helpful comparison tools and thorough information.

Towing and Labor Coverage and Roadside Assistance

This add-on includes 24/7 emergency roadside assistance. Policyholders just need to call 1 (800) MYAMFAM or put in a request online or through the MyAmFam mobile app for roadside assistance. An American Family representative can assist with towing, dead batteries, tire servicing, gas and oil delivery, lock-outs, and other roadside repairs for up to one hour of labor.

Rental Car Reimbursement

In the event of a car accident covered by an existing policy, American Family will provide a rental reimbursement for the cost of a rental car if the policyholder’s vehicle is being worked on in the repair shop. Its policy stands out as uniquely flexible, given that it extends beyond typical rental car reimbursement to cover expenses for rideshare, trains, taxis, and buses.

Gap Coverage

The fact that the value of a car decreases as soon as its owner drives it away from the dealership can be frustrating, especially if your car ends up totaled beyond repair in an accident. Gap coverage accounts for the difference between how much the car is worth and how much a person still owes for the car’s lease or loan payments.

KnowYourDrive Program

The KnowYourDrive program can save qualified users up to 20 percent on their car insurance rates—including the 5 percent drivers receive just for signing up. A mobile app tracks driving habits around acceleration, braking, amount driven, and more to determine whether a person is a safe driver. Those deemed safe drivers are rewarded with cheaper insurance.

