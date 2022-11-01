4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
A trustworthy provider, American Family Insurance could be the company that meets your auto insurance needs. For starters, American Family’s average monthly quote is $84. If that sounds appealing to you, keep reading and see how American Family’s coverage and rates compare to other top providers.
Finding a car insurance provider that matches your individualized needs can feel overwhelming, but we're here to help.
American Family in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with American Family is $84 per month.
American Family is good for individuals qualifying for provider discounts, customers accounting for teen drivers, and ridesharing coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers.
American Family won’t be great for drivers outside the 19 states they offer coverage in.
American Family Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Calculated by Insurify’s data scientists, American Family’s Insurify Composite Score is 89 out of 100. Insurify users can compare this rating—and the other industry rankings included in the calculation—to other car insurance companies. These scores, along with other information and provided average rates, are meant to aid individuals looking for the best auto policy for them.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|American Family Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|89 out of 100
|J.D. Power
|889 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A
|S&P
|A
|Moody’s
|A1
|NAIC Complaint Index
|Fewer than average
American Family Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
American Family considers multiple factors related to insurance policies and driving records when calculating auto insurance premiums. Drivers with clean records have their good driving habits rewarded with cheaper auto coverage. Recorded driving violations like DUIs, speeding tickets, and at-fault car accidents increase rates for policyholders, as seen in the chart below.
|Driver Profile
|American Family Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$55
|$77
|DUI
|$93
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$94
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$76
|$104
American Family Car Insurance Quotes by State
Similar to how the cost of renters and home insurance are calculated depending on geographic location, car insurance rates will rise and fall based on the city and state a driver lives in. Population density, climate and weather, crime rates, and more factor into these location-based price fluctuations. Below, you’ll find American Family’s rates, depending on the state you live in.
|State
|American Family Average Monthly Premium
|Arizona
|$93
|Colorado
|$74
|Georgia
|$115
|Idaho
|$52
|Illinois
|$72
|Indiana
|$51
|Iowa
|$37
|Kansas
|$44
|Minnesota
|$65
|Missouri
|$65
|Nebraska
|$44
|Nevada
|$146
|North Dakota
|$20
|Ohio
|$65
|Oregon
|$100
|South Dakota
|$29
|Utah
|$95
|Washington
|$73
|Wisconsin
|$35
American Family Car Insurance Pros and Cons
Each customer has their specific insurance needs, but customers tend to gravitate toward American Family for qualifying discounts, reasonable rates for teenage drivers, good ridesharing coverage, and more. When comparing the pros and cons of various insurance providers, it’s important to remember what insurance policies you need and what you value from your insurer.
Pros
Lots of discounts are available for qualifying individuals
Reasonable rates for young drivers
Rideshare coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers
Cons
Customer service has subpar reviews
Only available in 19 states
Not the cheapest rates
American Family Car Insurance Discounts
Everybody loves a good discount, especially if it lowers their car insurance premium. American Family offers a number of driver-based, policy-based, and bundling discounts that will decrease costs for qualifying individuals. With discounts for good students, various occupations, loyal customers, and more, there are plenty of opportunities to save for new and existing customers.
Driver-Based Discounts
American Family’s driver-based discounts include rewards for safe driving, the KnowYourDrive program, customer loyalty, multi-vehicle policyholders, the Teen Safe Driver program, young drivers, generational deals, and low mileage. Discounts for seniors, military members, people in various occupations, new graduates, homeowners, good students, and more are also available.
Policy-Based Discounts
With American Family, policyholders receive discounts just for paying for insurance. You heard that right, setting up autopay, enrolling in paperless transactions, and paying for the entire policy in full up front each qualify customers for discounts. And new customers switching from another provider can save with American Family’s Early Bird and Steer Into Savings discounts.
Bundling Discounts
Multi-policy insurance bundling with American Family can save policyholders on auto and homeowners insurances. On average, bundlers save 29 percent on auto insurance and 20 percent on home insurance. Savings like those are enough to give a person peace of mind. And the MyAmFam app helps you organize and access your home and auto policies in one place.
American Family Car Insurance Coverage Options
American Family’s insurance products include the standard offerings. Liability coverage includes both property damage liability and bodily injury liability. Collision and comprehensive coverage provide protection from vehicle damage costs and vandalism. Coverage for uninsured and underinsured motorists, medical expenses, and personal injury protection are also offered.
No perfect, one-size-fits-all insurance plan exists. That’s why customers need to consider factors like driving and accident history, personal profile, location, policy types, and more while comparing auto insurance quotes. Those hard decisions on insurance providers and policies can be made easier with Insurify’s helpful comparison tools and thorough information.
Towing and Labor Coverage and Roadside Assistance
This add-on includes 24/7 emergency roadside assistance. Policyholders just need to call 1 (800) MYAMFAM or put in a request online or through the MyAmFam mobile app for roadside assistance. An American Family representative can assist with towing, dead batteries, tire servicing, gas and oil delivery, lock-outs, and other roadside repairs for up to one hour of labor.
Rental Car Reimbursement
In the event of a car accident covered by an existing policy, American Family will provide a rental reimbursement for the cost of a rental car if the policyholder’s vehicle is being worked on in the repair shop. Its policy stands out as uniquely flexible, given that it extends beyond typical rental car reimbursement to cover expenses for rideshare, trains, taxis, and buses.
Gap Coverage
The fact that the value of a car decreases as soon as its owner drives it away from the dealership can be frustrating, especially if your car ends up totaled beyond repair in an accident. Gap coverage accounts for the difference between how much the car is worth and how much a person still owes for the car’s lease or loan payments.
KnowYourDrive Program
The KnowYourDrive program can save qualified users up to 20 percent on their car insurance rates—including the 5 percent drivers receive just for signing up. A mobile app tracks driving habits around acceleration, braking, amount driven, and more to determine whether a person is a safe driver. Those deemed safe drivers are rewarded with cheaper insurance.
American Family Car Insurance Reputation
Is American Family car insurance good?
American Family car insurance ranks very well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with AmFam is $84.
American Family auto insurance offers plenty of coverage options, including liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage, as well as coverage for uninsured and underinsured motorists, medical payments, and personal injury protection. Other insurance add-ons include roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement, gap coverage, and the KnowYourDrive program.
In addition to auto coverage, American Family’s insurance products include homeowners, renters, condo, personal property, commercial business, farm and ranch, pets, and life insurance. Coverage for motorcycles, RVs and campers, boats, ATVs, and snowmobiles is also offered, and umbrella insurance is available for additional coverage of substantial assets.
American Family Customer Service
For the most part, customer service reviews of interactions with American Family Insurance agents are positive. The emergency roadside assistance program offering services and labor tends to be especially appreciated by customers utilizing the program. Reviews are not perfect, however, and some have complained that service in the claims process was at times unhelpful.
American Family Claims Filing Process
Customers can file insurance claims conveniently online through guided prompts on their American Family personal account or with the help of a representative by phone at 1 (800) 692-6326. Claims can be filed without creating an online account as well. After a claim is filed, its progress can be managed and tracked online with the claim and policy numbers.
American Family: Is it right for you?
Insurify knows the many decisions to consider when choosing an insurance provider or type of coverage can be overwhelming. Whether American Family is the right fit for you completely depends on your individual insurance needs.
Frequently Asked Questions
American Family offers quality, affordable coverage for drivers with clean records and many individuals eligible for any of their numerous available discounts. Policies for good teen drivers are also available at reasonable rates. The drawbacks include that insurance coverage is limited to only 19 states, as well as some complaints about customer service and the claims process.
The cost of American Family car insurance per month really depends on each individual driver. Monthly premiums fluctuate based on the types of policies and coverage purchased, driver profile, driving history, location, and more. For example, drivers with recorded violations pay more than usual. On average, the cost of insurance with American Family is $65 per month.
American Family offers many driver-based, policy-based, and bundling discounts. Earning discounts is as easy as signing up for autopay or as involved as having an app track your driving habits for the KnowYourDrive program. With discounts for safe drivers, good students, senior citizens, military personnel, and more, there really seems to be a discount for everyone.
Every insurance provider wants you to think they offer the cheapest car insurance rates, which means researching on your own is a good idea. Costs always fluctuate over time, so comparing quotes helps ensure you see all the information you need to make educated decisions to meet your individualized insurance needs.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.