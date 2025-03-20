Compare Travel Insurance Plans (2025)

Types of travel insurance coverage

Understanding various travel insurance coverages can help you figure out which ones you need in a policy.

Trip cancellation, interruption, or delay

This type of travel insurance covers three scenarios.

Trip delay insurance reimburses you for eligible expenses, such as a hotel room and meals, if the airline delays your flight. Trip cancellation insurance reimburses your prepaid, non-refundable travel expenses if you have to cancel your trip due to a covered reason.[3] Trip interruption insurance kicks in if unexpected issues cut your trip short.

Each plan may have a different list of covered emergencies, but they commonly include the following:

Illness, injury, or death of you, a traveling companion, or a non-traveling family member

You’ve recently been laid off from work

Terrorism in your destination city

Bankruptcy of your travel supplier

Severe weather

Common airline carrier issues

Unforeseen natural disaster at home or the destination

A legal obligation, such as jury duty or an adoption court appearance

Baggage and personal effects loss or delay

Baggage and personal effects coverage kicks in when you arrive at your destination but your checked luggage doesn’t. The insurance reimburses you for the costs of any essentials you need while you’re without your baggage.

This insurance product is usually secondary coverage, which means you’ll need to submit a claim to any other eligible insurance policy first. For example, you may be able to use your renters insurance or homeowners insurance if you have it. Baggage insurance covers anything your other policies won’t.

Travel medical insurance

Travel medical insurance helps pay for eligible healthcare costs if you’re sick or injured while traveling. These plans usually cover unexpected medical expenses, such as overseas hospital stays, physician services, ambulance fees, prescription medications, and more. Travel medical insurance typically serves as secondary coverage to your regular medical insurance policy, if you have one.

Emergency medical evacuation

Emergency medical evacuation insurance pays for the costs of getting to a safe place or home when you’re injured or sick while traveling. This type of insurance coverage is helpful if you can’t access quality medical care or facilities outside of the United States and need an emergency evacuation.

The coverage may also pay for the costs of repatriation after an accidental death on your trip.

Cancel for any reason (CFAR)

Cancel-for-any-reason insurance is an endorsement you may be able to add to your travel insurance policy. It allows you to get a portion of your travel expenses back if you cancel your trip for any reason, not just emergencies outlined in your policy. A typical CFAR plan reimburses you for 50%–75% of your prepaid, non-refundable trip costs.

Comprehensive

Comprehensive travel insurance policies include the most protection compared to most travel plans. They provide coverage for delayed, interrupted, and canceled trips, lost or stolen baggage, emergency evacuations, and other non-medical events. You may also have access to benefits like 24-hour traveler assistance and add-ons like CFAR coverage.