Best Credit Cards for Rental Car Insurance (2022)

Getting Rental Car Insurance from Your Credit Card

Do I need to purchase car insurance for my rental car if I have a credit card? Many of the nation’s most popular credit cards have.

Thankfully, renting a car doesn’t require you to have a personal auto insurance policy. One of the beauties of renting is that you get the convenience of transportation without having to worry about the costs that come with owning a car, like monthly payments, registration, or an auto insurance policy. However, if you decide to rent, you should consider getting coverage.

Auto rental companies usually offer the minimum amount of coverage, so purchasing extra can give you peace of mind if you get into an accident. You can choose to buy additional coverage from the rental car company, get a policy independently through a third party, or use your credit card for coverage if rental car insurance is included in the benefits guide.

Many credit card issuers have dropped this protection for rental cars. However, credit cards that offer travel rewards are likely to offer travel insurance, like covering a canceled trip, reimbursing for delays, providing roadside assistance like towing, and, you guessed it, offering insurance for a rental car.

Primary vs. Secondary Coverage

If you choose to get rental protection through your credit card, you should know if your card offers primary coverage or secondary coverage. Primary is ideal, as filing a claim won’t raise your premium and you don’t have to meet your personal policy’s deductible.

Here’s what you need to know:

Primary coverage: This lets you file a claim directly through your credit card company. You can do this before applying for a reimbursement elsewhere, such as with a pre-existing insurance policy. With primary insurance, the good news is that filing a claim this way won’t raise your premium. However, very few credit cards offer this protection.

Secondary coverage: This comes in to help only after you get reimbursement or support from any other pre-existing insurance policies you might have. Turning to your credit card benefits is a second resort, but this coverage might reimburse you for any deductibles you would owe on another policy after filing a rental car claim.