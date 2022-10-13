Best Collision Car Insurance: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

Types of Full-Coverage Car Insurance

There are three types of car insurance coverage. All insurance features liability coverage—you can’t meet the minimum insurance requirements without it. But in order to have full coverage, you must also have comprehensive coverage and collision coverage. Here’s what all those coverage types are for:

Liability Coverage

When you’re in a car accident, if the crash is your fault, you’ll be responsible to pay other people’s medical bills and the cost of repairs to their car. That’s what liability insurance is for—paying for other people’s property damage and bodily injury. Liability insurance comes with limits. And if the motorist at fault is uninsured or underinsured, you’ll be covered, too.

Collision Coverage

Do you live somewhere snowy and sometimes slide off the road? A place with lots of deer? Collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle that happens when you’re driving and hit something, but no one is at fault. Rollovers count, too. Collision insurance costs more if the value of your car is higher, but the peace of mind it affords is fantastic.

Similarly, if you’re in a crash and you’re the one at fault, having collision coverage is great because you won’t have to pay the cost of repairs to your own car and make a claim on your liability insurance. But you will pay higher premiums after making a collision claim.

If your car’s a total loss, collision coverage helps you recuperate the car’s value in cash so you can get back on the road. Since collision coverage usually is limited to the car’s value at the time of the crash, if you have an old car, this type of car insurance coverage might not be worth it. That’s why car insurance quotes are so helpful for informational purposes.

Comprehensive Coverage

You might be thinking that it would be nice to have some protection should your own car get damaged or stolen when you’re not even driving it. And that’s what comprehensive coverage covers: the cost of repairs for vandalism, natural disasters, theft, and other calamities. Alongside liability insurance, comprehensive insurance and collision coverage make full coverage.

