EverQuote Car Insurance Review: Consumer Reviews, Quotes (2024)

How does EverQuote work?

Here’s a look at the process EverQuote offers for drivers to compare car insurance quotes.

1. First, you’ll go to EverQuote’s website and start the process for a car insurance quote.

2. You’ll enter your personal information, including your ZIP code, vehicle, vehicle use, and estimated annual mileage.

3. Then, EverQuote presents you with coverage levels to choose from. You can pick state-minimum coverage, low-level coverage, middle-of-the-road coverage, or its highest-level coverage option.

4. Answer more questions about your past coverage, how many drivers will be on your policy, and if you’ve had any accidents or tickets in the past three years.

5. Finish up the process by entering more information about your birth date, address, and any additional drivers.

6. Then, you can choose how you’d like to receive quotes from EverQuote’s partners. You can have quotes sent to your email, or insurance agents can call you.

7. See your list of car insurance matches from EverQuote’s partners. Note that you won’t receive real-time quotes at the end of this process. Instead, EverQuote shows you a list of car insurance partners it matched with you. Your next step is to click “View My Quote” with the partners and re-enter your information with the insurance company to get your final quote.