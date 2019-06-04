>Car Insurance>Knowledge

EverQuote Car Insurance Review: Consumer Reviews, Quotes (2024)

EverQuote offers quotes for car insurance and other insurance products, but you can find better platforms for comparison shopping.

Updated February 12, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST | Reading time: 4 minutes

EverQuote is an online marketplace that lets you compare quotes from different insurance companies in one place. If you’re shopping for car insurance, you can enter your personal information to receive quotes.

However, these quotes won’t come with actual prices. Instead, the site matches you with partner insurance companies, and you’ll need to re-enter your information to get an actual quote.

Here’s what you need to know about EverQuote’s car insurance platform.

EverQuote at a glance

Based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, EverQuote was founded by Seth Birnbaum and Tomas Revesz, two students at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.[1] You can use it for free to connect to some of the best car insurance companies, such as State Farm and GEICO, as well as regional insurers in your area.

It’s important to note that while EverQuote will populate results from several insurance companies at once, it’s actually a lead-generation site. It’ll display car insurance company matches instead of actual prices. If you use EverQuote, don’t be surprised if you receive many emails and calls from agents who want to sell you coverage once they receive real-time leads.

Pros

  • Free service

  • Relatively quick process

  • Partners with many car insurance companies

Cons

  • Doesn’t provide real-time quotes

  • May prompt many calls from car insurance agents[2]

  • Mixed customer reviews

How does EverQuote work?

Here’s a look at the process EverQuote offers for drivers to compare car insurance quotes.

1. First, you’ll go to EverQuote’s website and start the process for a car insurance quote.

2. You’ll enter your personal information, including your ZIP code, vehicle, vehicle use, and estimated annual mileage.

3. Then, EverQuote presents you with coverage levels to choose from. You can pick state-minimum coverage, low-level coverage, middle-of-the-road coverage, or its highest-level coverage option.

4. Answer more questions about your past coverage, how many drivers will be on your policy, and if you’ve had any accidents or tickets in the past three years.

5. Finish up the process by entering more information about your birth date, address, and any additional drivers.

6. Then, you can choose how you’d like to receive quotes from EverQuote’s partners. You can have quotes sent to your email, or insurance agents can call you.

7. See your list of car insurance matches from EverQuote’s partners. Note that you won’t receive real-time quotes at the end of this process. Instead, EverQuote shows you a list of car insurance partners it matched with you. Your next step is to click “View My Quote” with the partners and re-enter your information with the insurance company to get your final quote.

EverQuote reviews: What real customers are saying

In general, EverQuote has few online reviews compared to other car insurance quote websites. The online marketplace scored 1.6 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and 1 out of 5 stars on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website, with fewer than 100 reviews on both sites. But if you browse the reviews, you’ll find that many customers are disappointed with the site.

Multiple reviewers point out EverQuote’s spammy practices and the countless spam calls they received after they completed the form. Some reviewers state that they got many unsolicited calls, even though they didn’t fill out the form.

This is one example of a reviewer who expressed frustration with the excessive calls and text messages they received and regrets filling out a form in the first place. The review below is very similar and expresses the same frustration with how many calls they received.

EverQuote vs. Insurify

Insurify is another online insurance marketplace. However, unlike EverQuote, it provides you with real online insurance quotes. Once you fill out a form on Insurify’s website, you’ll receive actual pricing from the top insurance companies in real time.

In addition, Insurify will show you all the discounts you might qualify for so you can get a better idea of your potential premiums. If you find an auto insurance policy you want, you can work with Insurify directly to purchase it online or schedule a call with one of its experienced insurance agents.

Is EverQuote a spammy site?

According to customer reviews, EverQuote can be spammy. Some have reported “spammy” communication from insurance companies and other partners.

The company receives personal data from users who fill out a form on its website, as well as through tracking tools, digital platforms, and various third parties. Then, it shares this customer data with its partners and other third parties, usually insurance companies, which may reach out to you after completing an EverQuote form.[3]

EverQuote FAQs

Check out Insurify’s guide on lowering your car insurance costs, and check out the answers to common questions about EverQuote below.

  • Is EverQuote easy to use?

    Yes, you shouldn’t have any issues using EverQuote. All you have to do is fill out a questionnaire on its site to see a list of partner insurance companies EverQuote matches with you.

  • Is EverQuote free?

    Yes, EverQuote is a free service. In fact, the site refers to itself as “the fast, free, and easy way to shop for insurance.”

  • Why am I getting calls from EverQuote?

    Since it’s a lead-generation site that displays ads instead of quotes, you can expect to receive many calls from EverQuote if you complete its form and include your phone number. If you want real quotes and no calls, it’s a good idea to use another online insurance marketplace to compare quotes.

Sources

  1. EverQuote. "About Us." Accessed February 5, 2024
  2. EverQuote. "Frequently Asked Questions." Accessed February 5, 2024
  3. EverQuote. "Privacy Policy." Accessed February 5, 2024
