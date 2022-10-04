QuoteWizard Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

What is QuoteWizard?

QuoteWizard is an insurance-comparison marketplace that provides tools for shoppers who want to get insurance quotes for their cars, health, and homes. Alternatively, its services insurance agents by selling them qualified or high-intent leads. Though LendingTree owns the brand, QuoteWizard operates independently as an LLC.

More: Best Car Insurance Comparison Sites

How does QuoteWizard work?

After you enter your ZIP code (a primary factor in establishing rates), QuoteWizard builds an insurance profile for you based on your answers to a series of questions about your driving history and habits. From the start, QuoteWizard reminds you that bundling your home and auto insurance can save you money. You can bundle at the get-go or later in the process.

More: Auto and Home Insurance Quotes

Note below that QuoteWizard suggests that it compares the top 10 insurance companies and five other major providers. Who these providers are isn’t clear. Insurify compares quotes from 100+ providers, both large and small. This is important because every driver’s profile is different, and Insurify doesn’t want to miss finding applicable discounts for its users.

QuoteWizard provides a progress meter at the top of the page to show you how much of the profile is complete. While QuoteWizard’s questions are easy to answer, the company misses opportunities to provide additional guidance. The only guidance comes in the form of reminding you that adding another vehicle to your policy could save you an additional 20 percent.

You’ve completed the questions in no time, and your quote is (hopefully) just around the corner. However, QuoteWizard requires you to provide your personal details, including birth date, name, email address, street address, and phone number, first. When you click submit, QuoteWizard matches you with just one insurance company and redirects you to the company’s site for the actual quote.

In this instance, the match was Progressive. Though this author can’t speak for other sites, Progressive tries to make the handoff process seem smooth by implying that they’ve captured your previously entered information. But, in reality, you must enter all of your information once again, beginning with your vehicles.

This experience can be a letdown for those expecting to see quotes right on the screen. Having to input your information repetitively makes you feel as though you’ve made no progress at all.

More: Car insurance quotes

More: Cheap car insurance

QuoteWizard Reviews: Here's what customers are saying…

Though not all comments are negative, it seems that the consensus is that QuoteWizard is not a positive experience for most people searching for cheap auto insurance quotes. Some mentioned that they felt let down by a process that gathered their information but returned zero quotes. Others remarked about how exhausting the process was.

Though its parent site, LendingTree, gets scores of good reviews on its lender shopping services, the QuoteWizard auto insurance tool isn’t up to par with the company’s other offerings. It’s a reputable company, for sure. But it has a lot of work to do to make consumers happy with their QuoteWizard experience.