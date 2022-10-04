QuoteWizard Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 4, 2022
For many of us, shopping for car insurance is out of our comfort zone. Understanding the vocabulary, talking to sales agents, and figuring out just how much insurance we need can wear us down before we even begin. But auto insurance is something we can’t ignore. And shopping around can even help us save money if we approach it the right way. But how?
Online insurance shopping is quickly replacing the old-fashioned way of investigating auto policy rates and options one provider at a time. An excellent digital experience, like the one Insurify offers, can put you at ease and guide you through the process of comparing multiple insurance providers—at once—in private. QuoteWizard is a tool that attempts to match consumers with their best auto insurance options.
Insurify is also a widely recognized provider of auto insurance comparison services. Insurify matches shoppers like you with up to 20 top quotes in minutes—without wasting your valuable time or selling your data. Insurify delivers actual quotes from large and small carriers onsite in minutes.
What is QuoteWizard?
QuoteWizard is an insurance-comparison marketplace that provides tools for shoppers who want to get insurance quotes for their cars, health, and homes. Alternatively, its services insurance agents by selling them qualified or high-intent leads. Though LendingTree owns the brand, QuoteWizard operates independently as an LLC.
How does QuoteWizard work?
After you enter your ZIP code (a primary factor in establishing rates), QuoteWizard builds an insurance profile for you based on your answers to a series of questions about your driving history and habits. From the start, QuoteWizard reminds you that bundling your home and auto insurance can save you money. You can bundle at the get-go or later in the process.
Note below that QuoteWizard suggests that it compares the top 10 insurance companies and five other major providers. Who these providers are isn’t clear. Insurify compares quotes from 100+ providers, both large and small. This is important because every driver’s profile is different, and Insurify doesn’t want to miss finding applicable discounts for its users.
QuoteWizard provides a progress meter at the top of the page to show you how much of the profile is complete. While QuoteWizard’s questions are easy to answer, the company misses opportunities to provide additional guidance. The only guidance comes in the form of reminding you that adding another vehicle to your policy could save you an additional 20 percent.
You’ve completed the questions in no time, and your quote is (hopefully) just around the corner. However, QuoteWizard requires you to provide your personal details, including birth date, name, email address, street address, and phone number, first. When you click submit, QuoteWizard matches you with just one insurance company and redirects you to the company’s site for the actual quote.
In this instance, the match was Progressive. Though this author can’t speak for other sites, Progressive tries to make the handoff process seem smooth by implying that they’ve captured your previously entered information. But, in reality, you must enter all of your information once again, beginning with your vehicles.
This experience can be a letdown for those expecting to see quotes right on the screen. Having to input your information repetitively makes you feel as though you’ve made no progress at all.
QuoteWizard Reviews: Here's what customers are saying…
Though not all comments are negative, it seems that the consensus is that QuoteWizard is not a positive experience for most people searching for cheap auto insurance quotes. Some mentioned that they felt let down by a process that gathered their information but returned zero quotes. Others remarked about how exhausting the process was.
Though its parent site, LendingTree, gets scores of good reviews on its lender shopping services, the QuoteWizard auto insurance tool isn’t up to par with the company’s other offerings. It’s a reputable company, for sure. But it has a lot of work to do to make consumers happy with their QuoteWizard experience.
QuoteWizard vs. Insurify: The Facts
QuoteWizard is a convenient tool to use if you’re looking to get through the question-and-answer process quickly. However, if you want quotes to appear onsite once you’ve entered all of your data, you’ll need to use Insurify. QuoteWizard simply redirects you to other insurance company sites, while Insurify returns actual quotes from up to 20 carriers.
The way companies build your driver profile is essential, too. The questions have to be thorough and relevant. Why? Not only to capture discounts but also to ensure the accuracy of the returned quotes. The series of questions asked by QuoteWizard is less robust than Insurify’s. Good questions make it easy to trust the accuracy of Insurify’s driver profile and resulting quotes.
Unique also to Insurify is that you can purchase your policy in many cases while still on the Insurify site. Insurify’s direct relationship with top insurance carriers means the quotes you see are the real deal. No handoffs to brokers who are going to ask you questions all over again. And Insurify agents are available to help you by telephone should you need more assistance.
QuoteWizard vs. QuoteLab
Like QuoteWizard, QuoteLab aims to take the tediousness out of auto insurance shopping by providing a well-oiled digital experience. While QuoteLab’s profile-building exercise is more visually pleasing, allowing you to edit on the fly, it doesn’t deliver any actual quotes on its site. Instead, it provides you options that redirect you to each insurer’s site.
Both QuoteWizard and QuoteLab include an education component on their websites. Car insurance shoppers who want to learn insurance terms or browse relevant articles will appreciate this additional content. However, QuoteLab has a much richer, more suitable selection of topics for users to browse than QuoteWizard.
When it comes to insurance shopping, Insurify gets everything right. From an easy, enjoyable question-and-answer experience to giving you actual quotes onsite, Insurify proves that they value your time and precious data. And the Insurify site includes a rich library of articles to help users better acclimate to the online shopping experience.
QuoteWizard vs. The Zebra
While QuoteWizard helps shuffle you through their questions quickly, it doesn’t offer the dynamic experience that The Zebra does. With The Zebra, you can edit information at any time during the quoting process, including adding a driver or editing insurance coverage. The Zebra also saves your data, so returning users can shop again without wasting time.
Both QuoteWizard and The Zebra offer agents on hand. However, when calling the QuoteWizard number, I was immediately transferred to State Farm after telling a computer where I lived. Agents answering the phone at The Zebra aren’t affiliated with a particular insurance company.
Insurify is similar to The Zebra in that they have agents standing by to assist you should you have questions or need help purchasing a policy through the site. Both return quotes onsite and both allow you to edit your information quickly. However, Insurify offers much more flexibility in choosing and changing your coverage options for your policy.
How to Save on Car Insurance
Though it can be comfortable to stay with the same insurance provider year after year, experts recommend that you shop around for better pricing every six months. And with Insurify, it’s easy. Insurify saves you time by keeping your profile information on file. All you have to do is update it. And you can even track pricing by setting an alert to let you know when rates drop.
More about QuoteWizard
Headquartered in Seattle, WA, and founded in 2006, QuoteWizard is an LLC owned by LendingTree. LendingTree acquired QuoteWizard in 2018, expanding its portfolio in the insurance-comparison marketplace. QuoteWizard enables LendingTree to have and promote an insurance-comparison tool for home, auto, and life insurance products.
Contact Information
Phone: 1 (877) 916-6344
Office: 157 Yesler Way, Ste 400, Seattle, WA 98104
Frequently Asked Questions
QuoteWizard is a legitimate site and is safe to use, but doesn’t return any real car insurance quotes, it just redirects you to insurance companies it partners with. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) gives it an A+ rating.
Shoppers can use QuoteWizard to compare home, life, and auto insurance.
Though each tool is dependent on customer data to build a driver profile, QuoteWizard doesn’t offer actual quotes but redirects shoppers to an insurance company’s site, where users must continue the quoting process. Insurify provides actual quotes and enables drivers to purchase insurance policies onsite or through the insurer’s site.
Buying insurance can be confusing, and knowing who you can trust with your time and data can be tricky. Insurify delivers on its promises by providing actual quotes onsite in minutes. With Insurify, your data is never sold, and your privacy is never sacrificed.
