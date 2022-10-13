Jerry Insurance Reviews: Is Jerry Legit?

How does Jerry work?

You’ll start by filling out some information about your current coverage and driving history on its website. You’ll need to enter your name and phone number as well, after which Jerry will send you a verification code by text. The company promises to not sell or share your contact information with any external companies or spam you with any phone calls or emails.

You will then input how you primarily use your car and its daily mileage. Users also have the option to choose whether they use their car for rideshare or delivery, and Jerry takes these factors into consideration when calculating quotes.

Finally, Jerry prompts you to select any discounts that might apply to you. However, when the process is finished, Jerry redirects you to download its mobile app to actually see your quotes.

After downloading the Jerry app, you will be prompted to enter your phone number again to create an account, after which you will see various quotes from different insurance companies. If you click on a quote, you’ll see an option labeled: ‘Get final price.’ Once you select this option, Jerry asks you for your license number. Only after entering that can you see your real quote.

From this point on, Jerry puts your insurance shopping on autopilot by automatically shopping for new quotes with more than 50 insurance providers before each renewal. You won’t have to speak to an agent or any salespeople to set up your new policy.

