Nsure Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2022)

How does Nsure work?

Like most online insurance platforms, Nsure utilizes machine learning and marries user information with its unique algorithm to arrive at customized choices for homeowners and auto insurance. The questions asked (and just how easy it is to gain access to your quote once you answer them) are what makes or breaks the user experience for many users.

First, you’ll need to decide how to start your quotes journey. You can select Home, Auto, or choose to Bundle to find your best insurance coverage.

Next, you’ll enter information about yourself, your vehicles, and each driver. Based on your address, the site auto-fills your vehicle and driver information. This can lead to issues where the site lists drivers and vehicles no longer at your address, starting a long and unintuitive process to change it.

The site itself is clean and does well at informing you what part of the process you are on. However, there is a large amount of personal information required before you can finally get a quote. Specifically, you’ll have to enter your car’s VIN number, your insurance start date, driver’s license information, and birth date if you wish to continue through the quoting process.

Before you can review your quotes, you have to sign up with contact information, specifically an email and mobile number. Though the site claims to compare quotes from over 50 vendors, searches can sometimes only yield two or three results.

Overall, it feels like Nsure gets more information from you than you get from it. This site is not for people who just want to casually compare insurance quotes without committing to getting on the phone with an agent.

