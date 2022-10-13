The Zebra Car Insurance Reviews: How it Works and How to Save (2022)

How does The Zebra work?

The Zebra offers insurance quotes from over 200 car insurance companies, including Farmers, Liberty Mutual, and The General.

Just enter your personal information, including elements of your driving record, and you'll soon be presented with a variety of car insurance quotes that fit your coverage needs and risk profile.

More: Auto and Home Insurance Quotes

When this author tested out The Zebra's flow, the final page showed five quotes, with one quote from Travelers listed at $92 per month and four links to other websites that I could use to see more quotes. Each link allowed the user to see the coverage levels offered in each plan. The Zebra also provides a phone number to contact a team of insurance agents, who offer customer support and service over the phone.

Each quote included a company rating, policy features, and a button that would either take you to the company’s website or allow you to compare it with another company. A list of options on the left side of the page allowed a user to check off certain features to include in the insurance policy and the site would eliminate companies not offering those features.

Users can alter the parameters of what they want out of their auto insurance (say, changing coverage levels, adding or removing roadside assistance coverage, or changing their comprehensive and collision deductible amounts). The car insurance rates provided by The Zebra will adjust accordingly. However, the company did not allow this author to customize coverage preferences, forcing a choice between one of five pre-assembled car insurance packages. Additionally, while users are able to see which common car insurance discounts they prequalify for earlier in the comparison process, there was not ultimately an option to see which discounts were tied to which insurance company.

More: Car insurance quotes

More: Cheap car insurance