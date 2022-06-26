Pretected Auto Insurance Reviews (2022)

Pretected vs. Insurify: The Facts

Both Pretected and Insurify make it easy to provide your information, but only Insurify shows you insurance rates directly without sharing your information with insurance agents. So while Pretected may give you a referral to Liberty Mutual or State Farm, you’ll still need to visit those auto insurance companies’ websites for an actual quote.

Insurify, on the other hand, shows you estimated premiums side by side so that you can compare them apples-to-apples. You can view rates from top carriers like GEICO and Allstate along with local providers. You’ll even be able to toggle between types of coverage, coverage levels, and deductible amounts to see how your coverage affects your rates.

What’s more, Insurify has much higher customer satisfaction ratings than Pretected. And while Pretected advertises discounts of up to $500 on car insurance, Insurify data shows that users save an average of $585 on their auto insurance when they switch.

Pretected vs. Jerry

These platforms have similar sign-up processes, but Jerry works a little differently. It uses artificial intelligence to analyze your current insurance policy and text you if a better deal is available. It’ll also show you three options before every renewal. But the savings Jerry finds for you may not be on similar coverage. You may have to adjust your coverage to get your real price.

If you do want to switch, Jerry handles the paperwork for you and won’t share your information with insurance companies, unlike Pretected. You can shop for car, home, renters, and umbrella insurance on the site. Just be aware that Jerry will text you unless you opt out.

Pretected vs. The Zebra

The Zebra offers a few more types of insurance than Pretected, with the option to shop for bundled deals. You can either call an agent or buy online with The Zebra, and you can also compare quotes from a greater number of providers. However, you’ll need to click through to the insurance company’s website to see a quote for most providers.

You also won’t be able to pick your exact coverage levels, but rather choose from three different packages. The Zebra claims that users save an average of $440 annually, and reviews for the site are excellent. But functionality is limited compared to Insurify. Insurify allows you to build custom coverage so you can compare quotes apples-to-apples.