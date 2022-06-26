Pretected Auto Insurance Reviews (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 26, 2022
With so many insurance providers out there, how can you be sure you’re getting the best deal in insurance? Thankfully, there are insurance comparison tools you can use that are quick and free. You can compare insurance companies and purchase an insurance policy entirely online. Pretected is one such tool, but is it worth using? Let’s take a look.
What is Pretected?
Pretected is an insurance marketplace that can help you save money on auto, home, health, and life insurance by providing quotes from several different companies in one place, so you can identify the best rates for the type of insurance you’re looking for.
Another tool you can use is Insurify, which allows you to compare auto, home, and life insurance quotes quickly and easily. The average Insurify user saves $585 annually just by switching car insurance providers. Plus, Insurify is the top-rated insurance comparison platform in the U.S., with an average customer satisfaction rating of 4.73 out of 5 stars.
How does Pretected work?
You’ll start by selecting the type of insurance you’re looking for from the homepage. We’ll go over how you can use Pretected to find cheap auto insurance by comparing car insurance quotes from multiple insurance carriers.
Start by entering your ZIP code and clicking “Get Started.” Next, you’ll be asked a series of questions about your vehicle. Select your make, year, model, primary use, and estimated annual mileage for your vehicle. Some top carriers offer cheaper insurance coverage for low-mileage drivers.
Select your desired coverage level from the menu. After specifying whether your car is owned, leased, or financed, you’ll have the opportunity to add another car, which can save you an additional 20 percent. Next, enter your current auto insurance provider and how long you’ve had continuous coverage. The next page will ask you several questions about your driving history.
You’ll also be asked whether you’re a homeowner, whether you’re married, and what your gender is. You’ll also provide your level of education and your credit score, both of which can impact your rate. Lastly, you’ll provide information like your birthdate, first and last name, street address, email, and phone number. From there, you can view your rates.
To actually view your rates, however, you’ll need to click “Get Quote'' next to each provider. Doing so provides that insurance provider with your contact information. Pretected gave me four options to try, and one was another insurance comparison platform. But your results may vary depending on where you live and other individual factors.
Pretected also claims that they won’t show options that won’t save you money.
Pretected Reviews: Here's what customers are saying…
Pretected.com only received 26 reviews on Trustpilot, with an average rating of 2.9 out of 5 stars. Some customers were happy with the service, which helped them narrow down their options.
However, other customers used words like “scam” when describing the site. Some people weren’t happy that Pretected shared their data with insurance companies, which resulted in a flood of emails.
Pretected vs. Insurify: The Facts
Both Pretected and Insurify make it easy to provide your information, but only Insurify shows you insurance rates directly without sharing your information with insurance agents. So while Pretected may give you a referral to Liberty Mutual or State Farm, you’ll still need to visit those auto insurance companies’ websites for an actual quote.
Insurify, on the other hand, shows you estimated premiums side by side so that you can compare them apples-to-apples. You can view rates from top carriers like GEICO and Allstate along with local providers. You’ll even be able to toggle between types of coverage, coverage levels, and deductible amounts to see how your coverage affects your rates.
What’s more, Insurify has much higher customer satisfaction ratings than Pretected. And while Pretected advertises discounts of up to $500 on car insurance, Insurify data shows that users save an average of $585 on their auto insurance when they switch.
Pretected vs. Jerry
These platforms have similar sign-up processes, but Jerry works a little differently. It uses artificial intelligence to analyze your current insurance policy and text you if a better deal is available. It’ll also show you three options before every renewal. But the savings Jerry finds for you may not be on similar coverage. You may have to adjust your coverage to get your real price.
If you do want to switch, Jerry handles the paperwork for you and won’t share your information with insurance companies, unlike Pretected. You can shop for car, home, renters, and umbrella insurance on the site. Just be aware that Jerry will text you unless you opt out.
Pretected vs. The Zebra
The Zebra offers a few more types of insurance than Pretected, with the option to shop for bundled deals. You can either call an agent or buy online with The Zebra, and you can also compare quotes from a greater number of providers. However, you’ll need to click through to the insurance company’s website to see a quote for most providers.
You also won’t be able to pick your exact coverage levels, but rather choose from three different packages. The Zebra claims that users save an average of $440 annually, and reviews for the site are excellent. But functionality is limited compared to Insurify. Insurify allows you to build custom coverage so you can compare quotes apples-to-apples.
How to Save on Car Insurance
Adjust your coverage levels: We strongly encourage full-coverage car insurance, but you may be able to get a lower rate by adjusting your coverage levels.
Raise your deductible: Raising your deductible will lower your premium. Just make sure you have enough savings to cover your share of the responsibility.
Improve your credit score: Keep your balances low and make your payments on time to improve your credit score. This can help you get a lower rate.
Take a driving course: Some insurance companies offer safe driver discounts for motorists who take a defensive driving or driver training course.
Take advantage of discounts: Ask your insurance agent about discount opportunities, like going paperless and paying your premium annually.
Compare insurance providers: Use Insurify to compare customized quotes from up to 20 different insurance providers in one place. Users save an average of $585 per year just by switching.
More About Pretected
Founded in 2015 by Kisstera, Pretected has already helped more than two million people find new insurance. The company works with more than 100 different insurance providers. If you need to contact Pretected, you can reach the company by email, phone, or online form.
|info@pretected.com
|Phone
|1 (844) 773-8328
|Online Form
|www.pretected.com/contact
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes. Pretected has already helped more than two million people shop for insurance.
Pretected can compare auto insurance, home insurance, life insurance, and health insurance on one platform.
Insurify factors in personalized discounts, allows you to customize your coverage, and shows you direct quotes for most providers. Pretected does none of those things, but it does allow you to compare health insurance policies.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.