12 Ways to Lower Car Insurance Costs in 2023

From focusing on safety to maximizing discounts, here are money-saving tactics to try.

Kevin Payne is a freelance writer and family travel and budget enthusiast behind FamilyMoneyAdventure.com. His work has been featured in Forbes Advisor, CreditCards.com, Bankrate, SlickDeals, Finance Buzz, The Ascent, Student Loan Planner, and more. Kevin lives in Cleveland, Ohio with his wife and four teenagers.
Updated February 1, 2023

Reading time: 7 minutes

Why you can trust Insurify: As an independent agent and insurance comparison website, Insurify makes money through commissions from insurance companies. However, our expert insurance writers and editors operate independently of our insurance partners. Learn more.

Owning or leasing a car can be a costly venture. Between fuel and ongoing maintenance, a vehicle’s cost extends beyond its sticker price. And before you can drive your car, you need to insure it.

The average cost of car insurance is $121 in the U.S., according to Insurify data. Insurance costs can vary depending on where you live, your car, your age, your driving history, and more.[1]

Understanding what affects your insurance costs can help you make adjustments to lower your monthly insurance premiums. 

Table of contents

How to lower your car insurance

Insurance companies rely on data to set insurance premium rates. But the cost you’re paying now doesn’t have to be what you’ll always pay. Here’s what can help lower your car insurance costs.

Attend a safe driving course

Some insurance companies offer a discount on insurance premiums if you attend a safe driving course. These courses are also known as defensive driving courses and are different from a driver’s education course taken before getting a license. Safe driving courses are designed to improve your driving skills and prepare you for various driving scenarios.

Courses may be available through your insurance provider or an approved third-party organization. For example, AARP offers online and in-person versions of its Smart Driver course. Ask your insurance agent for a list of qualifying courses and requirements.

Bundle insurance policies

Another way to cut costs is by bundling multiple insurance policies through the same insurer. “Bundle insurance with other coverage,” says Nestor Solari, CEO and co-founder of Sigo Seguros. “And make sure all vehicles at your address are on the same policy.”

Insurance companies may offer a discount if you carry two or more types of insurance with them, like auto and homeowners insurance.[2] Bundling your insurance also means you have only one payment to manage and one account login.

Increase your deductible

A deductible is your out-of-pocket cost before your insurance kicks in. By requesting a higher deductible, you can lower your monthly premiums. Raising your deductible from $200 to $500 could reduce your monthly insurance costs by 15% to 30%.[2]

Boosting your deductible increases your out-of-pocket cost when filing insurance claims. Before increasing your deductible, make sure you have money set aside to cover potential insurance claims.

Check Out: No-Deductible Car Insurance: Is It Right for You?

Pay per mile

If you don’t drive very often, switching to a pay-per-mile car insurance program could help you save money. These programs are geared toward low-mileage drivers and are available through some insurance providers.

With pay-per-mile programs, you pay a base monthly rate, plus a per-mile rate. A pay-per-mile program could save you significantly if you work from home, rely on rideshares, use public transportation, or have a short commute. Check with an insurance agent to see if pay-per-mile car insurance is available where you live.

Shop around for lower rates

One of the best ways to save money is to shop around for the best rates.[2] Even if you’re satisfied with your insurance company, it’s worth looking at competitors to see whether you can save money.

“Shop every two years or so, as this is often a time when discounts change, and you may see an increase in your price,” Solari says. Compare multiple insurance quotes to find out whether you’re getting a good deal or whether you can save money by switching insurance providers. 

Build a good driving record

Maintaining a good driving record can also lead to additional discounts from your insurance provider. As a safe driver, you not only qualify for discounts, but you also better protect yourself and others.

A history of driving the speed limit, avoiding accidents, and no driving infractions can help show your insurance company that you’re a responsible driver. Many insurance companies offer discounts for staying claim-free or traffic violation-free for a specific time.

Take advantage of good student discounts

Some insurers offer discounts for high school and college students who receive good grades and meet their insurance companies’ academic and age requirements. A good student discount could save you as much as 15%.

Generally, you have to be a full-time student younger than 25 to qualify. You may be required to provide proof, such as your current report card or transcript, to be approved for the discount.

Invest in safety features

Adding safety equipment to your vehicle can also help you score valuable discounts to reduce your monthly auto insurance premiums. By purchasing a vehicle with specific safety features, like airbags, antilock brakes, and daytime running lights, you may qualify for additional discounts.

Adding safety features after purchasing your car can also net discounts to lower insurance costs. Installing an anti-theft device can also earn you a discount with many insurance companies.

Learn More: 7 Car Features That Can Affect Car Insurance Rates

Earn multi-car discounts

Insuring more than one vehicle through the same insurance company could earn you an additional discount to lower your costs. Multi-car insurance requires having two or more vehicles at the same address on one policy. Generally, every vehicle on the policy has the same coverage, but some coverages may be customizable for individual cars.

Look for other discounts

Insurance providers offer discounts for various reasons. Beyond the common discounts, you may be able to score other discounts like:

  • Early bird discount

  • Loyalty discount

  • Automatic payment discount

  • Paperless statement discount

  • Usage-based discount

  • Smart driver discount

  • Away at school discount

  • Paid in full discount

  • Homeowner discount

  • Online quote discount

See Also: Car Insurance Discount Guide

Drive an electric car

Some insurance companies may offer discounts for customers who drive a hybrid or electric car. Check rates to ensure you’re saving money by driving an electric car. Some insurance companies may charge more to insure an electric car, depending on where you live.

Talk to an insurance agent

Call an insurance agent if you’re looking for ways to reduce your car insurance monthly premiums. They can look over your policy to see whether you can make any changes to save money. Insurance agents may also advise you on what discounts are available and what you need to do to qualify for them.

Why your car insurance premium is so high in the first place

Several factors can affect the insurance rates you receive from your provider from the start. While you may have control over some of these, most may not be something you can immediately change to lower your premiums.

  • Insurance company: Auto insurance rates vary among insurers. Shopping around can help you find the best rates for the coverage you need.

  • Age: Younger drivers with less experience often pay more for auto insurance than older, more experienced drivers.

  • Location: Insurance requirements vary between states. Where you live significantly affects the type of coverage required and the cost. Living in areas with higher crime rates can also mean paying more to insure your car.

  • Coverage type: The coverage you carry also affects monthly premiums. Most states require some level of liability protection or more. Your policy may also include other coverages like comprehensive coverage, collision coverage, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, and personal injury protection.

  • Driving record: Drivers with multiple accidents or moving violations typically pay more for auto insurance than those with clean driving records.

  • Vehicle: The type of vehicle you drive can also affect insurance premiums. Insurance companies consider the vehicle’s cost, the likelihood of theft, repair costs, safety records, and even how much potential damage it can inflict if it’s involved in an accident.

  • Insurance score: Insurance companies often look at your insurance score to determine the likelihood of future claims. This score is largely based on your credit history, and a low score could mean paying more for auto insurance.

  • Gender: Women statistically get in fewer accidents than men, making them less of a risk for companies to insure. Women typically pay less for car insurance than men.[1]

Read More: 8 Reasons Why Your Car Insurance Costs Are So High

How to find cheap car insurance

Comparing quotes online from multiple providers ensures you know where you stand and can help you find the lowest premiums. Insurance-comparison websites help drivers get quotes from hundreds of insurance companies quickly and easily.

Generally, you’ll need to enter some basic personal information and details about your vehicle and driving habits. You’ll have quotes from multiple companies in minutes.

Best cheap car insurance companies

Some insurance companies have lower premiums than others. Amigo USA, Kemper, and Farmers offer the lowest car insurance quotes on average, starting at $79 a month. Here’s a look at some of the best cheap car insurance companies to consider when looking for auto insurance coverage.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Amigo USA$79
Kemper$84
Farmers$85
Anchor$89
SafeAuto$95
Sun Coast$96
Mile Auto$107
Foremost Signature$111
State Auto$117
Certainly$119
Apparent$123
Novo$124
Workmen’s$128
Safeco$129
Travelers$131
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance by state

Where you live plays a significant role in how much you’ll pay for car insurance. States like Idaho, Maine, and Wyoming have the cheapest rates on average compared to other states. Here’s a look at average monthly quotes from the cheapest car insurance company in each state, based on Insurify data.

StateInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
AlabamaAmigo USA$79
ArizonaMile Auto$89
ArkansasSafeco$89
CaliforniaMile Auto$79
ColoradoSun Coast$81
ConnecticutForemost Signature$83
DelawareProgressive$174
FloridaPronto$168
GeorgiaTravelers$145
HawaiiFarmers$71
IdahoStillwater$32
IllinoisKemper$74
IndianaStillwater$58
IowaSafeco$61
KansasKemper$71
KentuckyGrange$103
LouisianaNational General$175
MaineKemper$47
MarylandSafeco$130
MassachusettsMidvale Home & Auto$89
MichiganState Auto$151
MinnesotaKemper$69
MississippiNational General$71
MissouriSafeco$82
MontanaForemost Signature$56
NebraskaTravelers$57
NevadaKemper$148
New HampshireForemost Signature$62
New JerseyForemost Signature$158
New MexicoProgressive$70
New YorkKemper$80
North CarolinaTravelers$53
North DakotaState Auto$64
OhioKemper$58
OklahomaSafeco$85
OregonTravelers$85
PennsylvaniaKemper$55
South CarolinaKemper$83
South DakotaBristol West$62
TennesseeMile Auto$56
TexasKemper$95
UtahSun Coast$81
VermontProgressive$71
VirginiaKemper$70
WashingtonStillwater$101
Washington, D.C.Travelers$90
West VirginiaState Auto$80
WisconsinKemper$58
WyomingForemost Signature$49
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Check Out: The 10 Best Car Insurance Companies

How to lower car insurance costs FAQs

Here are answers to some commonly asked questions about how insurance works and how to save money on car insurance.

  • Several factors affect insurance premiums, including age, gender, driving record, credit-based insurance score, vehicle, and coverage type. Shopping around can help you find the best rates for the type of coverage you need.

  • Insurance companies typically charge higher premiums for younger, less experienced drivers under 25. You may see a drop in insurance costs in your mid-20s, but your premiums may decrease before or after this time, depending on your insurance company. Once you reach age 75, insurance rates begin to increase again.

  • Negotiating lower rates with your insurance company is impossible, but you can take steps to qualify for discounts that could lead to paying less each month. Many insurance companies offer discounts, including multi-car, multi-policy, safe driver, good student, paperless, auto payment, anti-theft, and defensive driving course discounts.

  • If your auto coverage includes accident forgiveness, you may not see your premiums increase. If not, and you’ve been in an accident, some insurance companies may lower your rates after you complete a safe driving course. Other ways to lower your cost are to increase your deductible, change your coverage type, and look for other available discounts.

  • DUI violations cause your rates to increase. You can sometimes lower your rates by completing a safe driving course, increasing your deductible, installing safety features in your vehicle, and keeping a clean driving record for several years following the incident.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Service's database of auto insurance rates. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums.

