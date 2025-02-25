About David's expertise

David Marlett is the Managing Director of the Brantley Risk and Insurance Center. He is a professor in the Department of Finance, Banking, and Insurance at Appalachian State University and holds the IIANC Distinguished Professorship. David also serves on the Board of Directors for the Invest program and previously chaired the Loman Advisory Committee for the CPCU Society.

David has taught courses in Risk Management and Insurance for the last 25 years, starting at Florida State University while in the doctoral program. Prior to graduate school, David worked as a commercial lines underwriter for USF&G in Tampa.

He serves as a resource on insurance issues and is a frequent media contributor. He has been quoted by a wide range of outlets, including The New York Times, CNN, Reuters, and NPR.

David has been reviewing articles for Insurify since March 2025.