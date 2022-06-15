Types of Car Warranties

Various types of car warranties are available. Here’s a brief overview of some of the most common ones.

Manufacturer’s Warranty

When you first buy a car, there’s a good chance it’ll come with a manufacturer’s warranty. Also known as a factory warranty, it’s the automaker’s promise that if your vehicle experiences certain issues within a certain period of time or number of miles, it will repair them for you.

In most cases, a manufacturer’s warranty will cover major vehicle parts and systems like the engine, air conditioner, and alternator. Manufacturer warranties vary based on the car’s manufacturer and warranty type.

Extended Warranty

The purpose of an extended warranty from a company like CARCHEX, Endurance, or American Auto Shield is to take over a manufacturer’s warranty once it expires and cover similar parts and electrical components. Since it won’t come with your vehicle, you’ll need to purchase it separately.

The major benefit of this type of warranty is that you can pick and choose what you’d like covered. It’s far more flexible than a manufacturer’s warranty, so you shouldn’t have any issues finding the best extended warranty for your particular needs.

Depending on the extended warranty you choose, you may enjoy a variety of benefits like towing, rental car reimbursement, key fob replacement, and roadside assistance. Trip interruption service might be included as well.

Bumper-to-Bumper Warranty

A bumper-to-bumper warranty is known as the most comprehensive warranty available, as it can give you complete auto protection. Also called an exclusionary warranty, it typically lasts for three years or 36,000 miles.

It covers almost every component between your car’s front and rear bumpers. These components include braking, steering, powertrain, suspension, climate control, electrical systems, and high-tech features.

While bumper-to-bumper warranties vary by manufacturer and aftermarket warranty company, most exclude the same items. In most cases, they don’t pay for any damage that results from a lack of maintenance or environmental factors. Cosmetic damage usually isn’t covered, either.

Powertrain Warranty

Since it can be very expensive to repair parts of your powertrain, the most important mechanical system in your car, a powertrain warranty can come in handy. It protects your vehicle’s powertrain, which includes the engine, transmission, axles, driveshafts, seals, gaskets, and more. The typical length of most powertrain warranties is five years or 60,000 miles.

Corrosion Warranty

A corrosion warranty is designed to cover the costs of rust damage. There are two types of corrosion warranties: rust perforation coverage and surface corrosion coverage. A rust perforation coverage plan only pays for damage if the component has completely rusted through. But surface corrosion coverage applies as soon as you notice rust.

Accessory Warranty

Accessory warranties are designed to cover a variety of auxiliary vehicle systems and interior vehicle components. Typically, they enhance coverage on seat belt restraints, airbag deployment units, and other safety systems. There are more comprehensive accessory warranties, which might also protect fabrics, paneling, and sound equipment inside your car.

