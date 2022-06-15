Car Insurance Quotes for Used Cars: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Used Cars

The car insurance market is large and diverse, and some insurance companies offer super-friendly premiums to drivers with used vehicles. Take a look at these average car insurance rates quoted for used cars to get a sense of the cost of car insurance you can expect:

Insurance Company Monthly Quote for Used Cars Metromile $58 USH&C $64 Farmers $75 Travelers $92 Kemper Preferred $95 Mile Auto $98 National General $99 Safeco $100 TSC Direct $100 Stillwater $101

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

GEICO

The second-largest private auto insurance company in the United States, GEICOoffers low premiums to drivers with clean driving records anywhere in the country. Its customer satisfaction ratings are fine but not amazing, and drivers will benefit from a full suite of discounts and chances to bundle with motorcycle, homeowners, and renters insurance, among other policies.

If your driving record isn’t perfect, you might not get the best rates from GEICO. But they offer some of the most affordable minimum coverage policies out there, with discounts for military personnel, good students, and federal employees.

Progressive

Another giant with a famous reputation, Progressive’s upbeat messaging makes it seem friendly and accessible—and this proves to be the case overall. Its mobile app is straightforward, and the company handles claims efficiently. Senior drivers get the best rates, and if you have a prior accident or other violation, you don’t have to panic about your premiums.

Progressive’s discounts are myriad and include markdowns for teen drivers, distant students, and students with good grades, a telematics discount called Snapshot, and multi-policy and multi-car discounts.

Allstate

A reliable legacy company with financial stability, Allstate has a pretty good record across the board for customer service, affordability, tech features, and claims service. You might not get the best deal out there, but if you are looking for rock-solid coverage and an easy-to-use mobile app, Allstate is a great option.

Discounts from Allstate include a telematics program called Drivewise, a diminishing deductible provision, all manner of bundling discounts, and driver-based discounts for good students, multiple policies, driver training, and more.

State Farm

There’s no car insurance company bigger than State Farm. And drivers benefit from its scale, with super-affordable auto insurance policies. Accidents and speeding tickets on your driving record won’t ding your premiums too bad, and customer satisfaction with State Farm is fairly high. Rideshare drivers can get good insurance coverage alongside their personal policy.

If your insurance portfolio contains several policies, you may well benefit from a relationship with State Farm, which offers generous bundling discounts and sells just about every insurance policy imaginable. Other discounts include good student, driver training, and usage-based policies. Local insurance agents are likely in your area.

USAA

If you qualify for USAA auto insurance as a current or former military service member or part of a military family, you’ll have a hard time finding better rates from a company with a better reputation than USAA. It tops customer satisfaction rankings year after year and sells policies with very low premiums.

Too bad USAA is limited to military families. But those who can buy a car insurance policy with USAA save the most with discounts for vehicle storage, anti-theft devices and other safety equipment, distant student drivers, and of course, military service. Perks include a good mobile app, roadside assistance, and a car-buying program.