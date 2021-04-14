10 Best & Worst Sites to Compare Life Insurance Quotes

Insurify
Insurify is a free insurance comparison engine that provides real-time, accurate quotes from top insurance companies in the United States. The site offers free quotes from a wide variety of companies to choose from and a user-friendly interface that is accessible for all kinds of consumers. To date, it has delivered over 4 million insurance quotes from top providers such as The General, MetLife, and Liberty Mutual.
Insurify has been featured on Forbes, Wall Street Journal, and CNET, and is considered one of the best life insurance comparison sites. It also has comparison engines for auto and home insurance in addition to life insurance.
How it works: Insurify asks shoppers to answer a series of questions that it uses to produce accurate, real-time life insurance quotes.
I tested out the site to find term life insurance quotes. The site asked me simple questions about my age, smoking history, and general health status. It then prompted me to choose a coverage amount (between $5,000 and $3,000,000) and term length (between 10 to 30 years). I chose a 20-year term life insurance policy with a $500,000 coverage amount.
The questions were easy to answer, and the process was straightforward. I was able to submit my information and get personalized quotes in under five minutes through Insurify .
Results: Insurify produced 18 quotes, ranging from $18 per month to $66 per month, all based on the same coverage parameters (which is an excellent example of how widely rates can differ across companies).
Insurify marked some of the quotes with “no medical required,” making it easy to choose a life insurance policy that doesn’t require a medical exam. If you click on the button to the right of each quote, a pop-up window appears with options to apply for the policy online or call an agent from that life insurer.
The site also included ads for certain insurance companies, and clicking the “check rate” button for the ad connected me directly to the insurance provider’s website. It’s easy to tell the ads from the quotes; the ads all say “ad” next to the company name, and the button says “check rates” rather than “view deal,” so I didn’t feel duped into clicking on the ads.
Buttons at the top of the quotes page listed the 20-year term and coverage amount I had selected; clicking on one of those buttons let me change the parameters and produced a new basket of quotes immediately.
All in all, the experience was a breeze, Insurify’s form only took a couple of minutes, and I was quite happy with my quotes.