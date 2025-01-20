Life Insurance Premiums: How They Work

What benefits do you get for paying a life insurance premium?

Your premium payments lock in three distinct perks: money for your loved ones when you’re gone, steady rates that won’t surprise you, and peace of mind, knowing you’ve helped secure your family’s future. Policy add-ons, also called riders, can customize your coverage, and some policies build cash value over time that you can tap into during your lifetime.

Death benefit

A death benefit is the cash your insurance company pays out when you pass away. All policy types, including term life and permanent life insurance, have a death benefit. Your beneficiaries can use it however they need — for immediate needs, like funeral costs, or long-term expenses, such as mortgage payments and daily living costs. The death benefit is typically tax-free, allowing your family to receive the full amount you planned for them.[1]

Cash value

Permanent life insurance includes a savings account in addition to the death benefit. Part of each premium goes into a cash value account that grows over time. If you need money for things like college tuition or home repairs, you can borrow against the cash value. However, any loans against the cash value reduce the amount of the death benefit.[2]

Optional benefits

Riders are options that let you modify or add features to your policy. Riders increase your coverage costs, but they help tailor your policy to your specific needs.

Common examples include an accelerated death benefits rider, which gives you early access to your death benefit if you become seriously ill, and a waiver of premium rider, which lets you keep your coverage if you can’t pay your premiums due to disability.