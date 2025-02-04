How Much Does Life Insurance Cost?

Tips for calculating how much life insurance you need

Purchasing the right amount of life insurance coverage ensures your beneficiaries will have financial security if you pass away. Finding a coverage level that meets your insurance needs can be tricky.

Here are some options for estimating how much life insurance you should buy.

10x your income

Multiplying your income by 10 is a simple way to calculate life insurance needs.[4] It’s not the most exact method, but it can help give you a rough estimate. For instance, when you just multiply income, you don’t consider your debts and other expenses. Plus, it doesn’t account for inflation, which will devalue your income as the years pass.

Income x 10 + $100,000

After you multiply your income, add an additional $100,000 to your coverage to account for any education costs. The average annual cost of four-year colleges ranges from $9,800 for public colleges to $40,700 for private colleges.[5] Adding $100,000 can help cover a dependent’s college tuition. Overall, policyholders with dependents should consider this method in order to meet future education costs.

Income + cushion

Choosing to simply multiply annual income may not cover all your family’s future expenses. If you pass away, your loved ones need support to handle final expenses, such as funeral or cremation costs. A cushion can cover these costs. If you stay home, a cushion can also help handle child care expenses in the event of your passing.

DIME

The DIME method stands for “debt, income, mortgage, and education.” Simply add your debt payments, future lost income, mortgage payments, and education costs together to get a more comprehensive estimate of your insurance needs.[6] Though this calculation is a bit more complicated, it’s a great option for people with outstanding debts or a sizable mortgage to pay off.