Factors That Affect Home Insurance Rates

Home insurance companies weigh multiple factors to determine how much to quote you for coverage. If your home is in an area with a high risk of extreme weather or flooding, they may reject your application altogether. Insurify can help you find home insurance coverage regardless of where you live or the risks your home is subject to.

Your Neighborhood

Geographic variables like population density, crime rates, and weather patterns may affect home insurance costs. More frequent natural disasters in your region may result in higher home insurance rates due to the higher risk of severe property damage to your home. The more likely you are to file a claim, the higher home insurance companies will charge you for coverage.

Your Home

What’s your home made of? Brick houses typically cost less to insure than those made of wood, which is more flammable and prone to rot. Older homes with structurally unsafe foundations will result in higher insurance premiums as well. Similarly, the value of your home will impact rates—customized elements usually result in higher quotes from home insurance companies.

Your Demographics

Married? Single? Divorced? Who lives in your home? These details may affect your policy rates. If you work from home or spend a significant number of daytime hours in your home, you may benefit from lower homeowners insurance rates. That’s because the majority of home break-ins occur during daylight. If you’re home more often, insurance companies will cut you a break.

Your Credit Score

Insurance companies in most states are legally permitted to use your credit score as a rating factor for homeowners insurance quotes. In a few states, companies are barred from refusing coverage due to a low credit score. If you have good or excellent credit, some homeowners insurance companies will grant you significant discounts on your coverage.

Your Deductible Amount

The higher the deductible you choose, the lower your premium will be, and vice versa. Just be sure not to set your deductible amount higher than you can afford if you need to file a claim. Raising your deductible a reasonable amount can be an excellent way to cut monthly homeowners insurance costs.

Your Roof

Roofs are one of the most important elements of a home’s structural integrity. Home insurance companies will want to know when your roof was last replaced and the material it is made of. Quality roofing prevents flooding and other calamities from impacting your home in times of extreme weather.