Arizona Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Best home insurance companies in Arizona

Many quality home insurance companies provide coverage to homeowners in Arizona, including national insurers like State Farm, Nationwide, Allstate, and Travelers.

The best insurer for your home might not be the largest, the cheapest, or the one with the highest customer satisfaction rating. Instead, the best home insurer is one offering a policy that provides the coverage you need at a premium that you can afford.

Below is a list of insurers working in Arizona. Review them based on the criteria that meet your needs.

Best insurer for cheap rates: Commonwealth Casualty

Average monthly cost: $77

Commonwealth Casualty Company is an insurance provider based in Phoenix and founded in 2010. It provides homeowners, automotive, and renters insurance policies. Its home insurance products include liability coverage for property damage, repair/rebuild coverage, and personal property coverage.

Pros Based in Phoenix and may have a more detailed understanding of local claims risks than national insurers

Provides water backup protection coverage , service line coverage, and special computer coverage under its homeowners insurance policies

Offers nearly a dozen discounts, including multi-policy discounts and discounts for having protective devices, like fire alarms, installed in the home Cons Fewer than 20 years old, so it doesn’t have a long history of providing insurance products

Lacks coverage products for boats and recreational vehicles compared to other insurers, limiting opportunities to bundle

No online or mobile services; policyholders must call the company to file a claim and complete other tasks

Best large insurer: Liberty Mutual

Average monthly cost: $87

Liberty Mutual is the sixth-largest property and casualty insurer in the world, operating in 29 countries. In 2022, it received 805 out of 1,000 points in the J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study.

Pros A+ BBB rating and accreditation [1]

An A financial strength rating according to A.M. Best, Moody’s, and Standard & Poor’s [2]

Multiple homeowners discounts, including those specifically for new homes and newly renovated homes Cons Low J.D. Power ranking: In the 2022 study, it ranked 15th out of 21 insurers

1.5 out of 5 stars on BBB with an average of 929 customer reviews [1]

NAIC Complaint Index of 2.22, which is a higher complaint index than some other larger insurers

Best for wildfire coverage: Amica

Amica’s Standard Choice policy provides coverage for property damage caused by fire and lightning. Based in Rhode Island, the company was founded in 1907.

Pros Scored 840 out of 1,000 in the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study of Overall Customer Satisfaction

More than 100 years of experience offering fire insurance

One-third of policyholders have been with Amica for 20+ years Cons Its only Arizona office is located in Phoenix

Even though it offers nationwide coverage, it’s not one of the largest insurers by market share in the country

No independent agents, which could limit opportunities to comparison shop for Amica products

Best insurer for high-value homes: Travelers

Average monthly cost: $124

With more than 150 years of insurance experience, Travelers is a good choice for high-value home insurance in Arizona. It regularly ranks as one of Fortune’s “World’s Most Admired Companies” and provides insurance products across the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Ireland.

Pros Offers expanded coverage for high-value homes

Available nationwide

Exclusive discounts for employer, association, and credit union groups Cons Low J.D. Power Score: Achieved a 794 out of 1,000 rating in overall customer satisfaction for 2022, falling behind more than 20 competitors

Lower BBB Rating: An A, with 1.08 out of 5 stars [3]

Higher average monthly costs

Best regional insurance company: Elite Insurance Group

Elite Insurance Group is located in Gilbert and provides homeowners, renters, and condo insurance. It claims an average annual rate reduction of 57% for its policyholders.

Pros Independent agency

Provides multiple products, like home and RV coverage

Offers commercial insurance products Cons Limited company history and little information online

No way to file a claim online, no mobile app

Not centrally located for all state residents

Methodology

To evaluate home insurance companies, Insurify data scientists and editorial team analyze multiple factors that reflect a company’s quality, reliability, and financial health. We consider industry ratings and information from sources like A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch, and J.D. Power. We evaluate customer service and satisfaction data, customer reviews, NAIC complaint indexes, claims payout rates, company reputation and proprietary quoting data.