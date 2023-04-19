What Is an Escrow Refund and How Do You Get One?

How does an escrow account work?

After your mortgage lender approves your loan application, it goes to work not just processing the loan but also ensuring that your homeowners insurance and property tax will be paid on time. It does that by opening an escrow account to hold the funds needed to pay your insurance premium and tax bill for the upcoming year. The lender may also require a reserve of up to two months’ worth of escrow expenses in case the insurance or tax bill increases unexpectedly.[1]

A mortgage that works this way is called a PITI loan because it includes principal, interest, taxes, and insurance.[2] One benefit of having a PITI loan is that you don’t have to worry about managing the insurance and property tax bills. The lender gets its own copies and pays them directly from the account, with no action needed on your part except to verify that the bills have been paid.

Before closing

Although the lender or mortgage servicer pays the bills on your behalf, it uses the advance payments you’ve paid into the escrow account. The lender likely will have opened the account by the time you close on your loan.

Before closing, the lender also determines the total amount needed to make the upcoming payments. If, for example, the seller has already paid part of the property tax, you’ll only need to escrow the remainder due, plus up to one-sixth of the costs as a cushion, or reserve.[1] You’ll pay those escrow items at closing.

After closing

The lender also adds up the total for the following year’s bills and divides the amount by 12 to calculate a monthly payment. It adds that monthly payment to your regular mortgage payment but earmarks the funds for the escrow account.

Escrow analysis

Insurance companies raise and lower homeowners insurance premiums, and municipalities and counties change tax rates from time to time. The law requires mortgage lenders to analyze borrowers’ escrow accounts each year — with the “year” calculated using the first escrow payment date as the anniversary date — to make sure they’re not collecting too much or too little in light of any changes going into effect for the coming year.

The lender then sends the borrower an escrow statement, which has information about the previous year’s disbursements along with a running balance. The statement also shows the amount needed to meet the minimum balance (expenses plus reserves) for the coming year and indicates if the borrower’s current payment amount will result in a shortfall or surplus.[3]

When an escrow analysis shows that the escrow account won’t have enough money to pay the next year’s insurance premiums and tax bills, it will notify you of the shortfall and give you a couple options. One is to make a lump-sum payment to cover the shortfall. Alternatively, the lender can spread the shortfall amount over a number of monthly payments added to your mortgage payment.

If, on the other hand, the analysis shows a surplus — which means you’re paying more into escrow than you need to — it can do one of two things: reduce future payments or issue a mortgage escrow refund.