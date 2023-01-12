What Is Force-Placed Insurance on a Home?

What is force-placed insurance and how does it work?

Force-placed insurance, also known as lender-placed insurance or creditor-placed insurance, is a policy your mortgage lender can take out on your behalf. This typically happens if your home insurance policy is canceled, expires, or doesn’t meet your lender’s requirements.

Your lender may withdraw funds from your escrow account to pay for the force-placed policy. Your lender will then add the premium cost to your monthly mortgage payment. You won’t be able to choose the insurance company, coverage options, or policy limits — as you would if you bought a traditional policy yourself.

You’ll know before this happens, though, as your loan servicer must notify you in writing at least 45 days before taking out and charging you for a force-placed insurance policy. You’ll also receive follow-up reminders in which your loan servicer will explain the force-placed policy, how much it will cost, and steps you can take to avoid or remove it.[4]

