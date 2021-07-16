How to Get Homeowners Insurance after a Lapse in Coverage

What to Do If You Have a Lapse

Finding new coverage immediately should be your top priority. Even if you plan to dispute the lapse with your original carrier, that process can take a long time, and it’s crucial that you have some coverage in the meantime. Start by getting insurance quotes from a few different carriers and comparing them to see who can underwrite the best policy for you.

Make sure you’re truthful during the application process, set the effective date to immediate, and make sure your mortgage lender has all the details of your new policy so you don’t end up with a force-placed policy. If your original policy is reinstated, let your mortgage lender know about that, too.

Having a hard time finding a new policy? Try contacting your state’s department of insurance. They can give you a list of assigned risk carriers (also known as residual market carriers) who specialize in underwriting insurance for people who can’t get coverage from a regular homeowners insurance company.

You can also look into a Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) Plan. These last-resort options are for people who are high-risk and have been denied repeatedly on the private market. FAIR Plans are expensive and protect less than the coverage you’d get from a private home insurance company, but they’re much better than no homeowners insurance coverage at all.