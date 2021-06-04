Homeowners Insurance Canceled Because of the Roof? Consumer Guide

What to Do If Your Home Insurance Is Canceled

Are you facing a notice of cancellation because the insurance company is requiring repairs? Start by getting a second opinion from a licensed professional. If the insurance company is saying the roof on your older home is too aged at 20 years old, for example, bring in a professional roofer and have them do a roof inspection. A licensed electrician can weigh in on whether the wiring in your home is really as dangerous as the insurance company is saying. This can help you present a stronger argument to the insurance company.

If the professionals agree with the home insurance company, then you need to make the repairs or replacements necessary to restore your home insurance policy, whether that means new shingles or an updated electrical system. No insurer will want to cover you if your home has an older roof that needs to be replaced because there’s a high risk they’ll have to pay out for damages. Water damage to a home’s interior is very common with a bad roof, and a windstorm coupled with an old roof could do serious damage to your home. Address all the unacceptable risks that your insurer points out.

If you feel the home insurance cancellation is unjust, you can file a complaint with your state’s department of insurance. In the meantime, you need to find a new insurer. If your old insurer won’t take you back, start shopping around. You likely can find another underwriter to issue you an affordable policy with a fair deductible, though you may be facing slightly higher premiums. Insurify is great for this since it helps you filter the best insurance industry options in a short period of time.

Can’t find affordable insurance coverage? See if your state offers any relief. Many states have Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) plans. FAIR plans are part of a government program that helps high-risk homeowners find basic coverage. These policies don’t cover as much as private plans do, and they tend to be expensive. But if you can’t get anything else, they’re a good last resort to find coverage and satisfy your mortgage lender ’s requirements.