How To Get Earthquake Insurance and Protect Your Family

What is earthquake insurance? Earthquake insurance protects homeowners and their belongings up to the same limit as homeowners insurance. Policyholders can select a deductible percentage of their coverage limits.

On the day this was written, the United States experienced 482 earthquakes of M1.5 or higher. Are you prepared for an earthquake near you?

Earthquake insurance is vital for people living in seismic areas. Thousands of earthquakes happen every year, with varying degrees of strength and impact. Most earthquakes are small, registering under 3.0 on the Richter scale. However, large earthquakes do happen, and when they do you’ll be glad to have insurance.

If you’re thinking about adding earthquake coverage to your policy, this article will help you through the process. Unsure if an earthquake insurance policy is worth it for you? This article will cover that, too. Let’s go!

