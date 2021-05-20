What Is an Act of God in Insurance Claims?

Disasters Covered by Homeowners Insurance
Certain disasters are usually included in insurance coverage. The natural events typically covered include:
Hurricanes: Hurricane-force winds and wind-driven rain are usually covered. However, hurricanes can lead to storm surges and flood damage, which aren’t covered in standard policies. Policyholders who live in hurricane-prone states should add flood insurance to make sure they have comprehensive coverage against hurricane damage. The insurance industry also regularly excludes wind damage from coverage in certain communities with frequent hurricanes. Make sure your policy covers windstorms, or look into windstorm insurance.
Tornadoes: Tornado-strength wind damage is usually covered by homeowners insurance. However, your insurer might require a separate wind/hail deductible if a tornado damages your house. Your policy may also cover water damage from wind-driven rain if the tornado damages your roof and lets in water.
Lightning: Most homeowners insurance policies cover damage from lightning, including fire and power surges.
Wildfires : Most homeowners insurance policies cover fire and smoke damage from wildfires, but homeowners in areas like California, where there are a lot of wildfires, may have trouble getting coverage against this particular peril. If you’re having trouble getting insurance in your area, you have a few options. Look into surplus or excess lines carriers that specialize in high-risk homes, or buy a Fair Access to Insurance Requirements (FAIR) plan, which is a high-risk insurance pool that most states offer.
Volcanic eruptions: Your insurance probably covers volcanic eruptions, as well as the shockwaves, fire, ash, and lava flows that can accompany them, but there are a few exceptions. Damage from ash is usually only covered if it causes a specific physical loss on your property; your policy won’t pay for it to be removed.