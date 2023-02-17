New Jersey Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Best home insurance companies in New Jersey

Many quality insurance companies serve homeowners in New Jersey, but which home insurance company is best for you will depend on your individual situation and needs. Here’s a closer look at some of the best home insurance companies in New Jersey based on several different needs and preferences.

Best large insurer: Nationwide

Nationwide earned a J.D. Power score of 816 on a 1,000-point scale.[1] This score represents the level of overall customer satisfaction with the company. Nationwide is a great option for homeowners who are looking for an insurance company with a lot of potential discounts, and it has an average monthly premium of $126.

Pros Overall high rate of customer satisfaction

Offers several insurance policy types to enhance bundling opportunities

Wide reach allows you to keep your coverage if you move Cons Coverage doesn’t include identity theft or water damage protection

Lack of small boutique experience

More expensive than many of its competitors

Best insurer for cheap rates: Stillwater

At only $90 per month on average, Stillwater offers the lowest home insurance prices in New Jersey. It also offers renters, condo, and auto insurance, among other policy types.

Pros Very low average monthly cost

Several discounts available

Opportunity to bundle home and auto insurance Cons Company is less established, being founded in 2000

Not included in J.D. Power’s 2022 customer satisfaction survey

Animal and personal liability must be added to the policy separately

Best for hurricane coverage: Liberty Mutual

New Jersey homeowners are at risk of hurricane damage, and the standard homeowners insurance policy from Liberty Mutual includes coverage for hurricane damage.

Policyholders pay an average of $133 per month for coverage through Liberty Mutual.

Pros Several policy types available

Robust online tool makes managing your policy simple

Discounts are available if you make upgrades to your home Cons J.D. Power score of 805 is lower than some competitors [1]

You must pay extra for water damage coverage

Keeping coverage at pace with inflation will cost you extra

Best insurer for high-value homes: Travelers

Travelers was included in the J.D. Power 2022 customer satisfaction survey and earned a score of 794.[1] For those with high-value homes, Travelers may be a good fit, as it can provide replacement cost coverage starting at $1 million.

The average monthly premium is $238.

Pros One of a few companies offering coverage for high-value homes

Several discounts available, including a green-home discount

Can bundle multiple policies, including home, auto, and even wedding insurance Cons Fewer discounts than some other large competitors

J.D. Power score is lower than average

Among the most expensive premiums in New Jersey

Best regional insurance company: Hippo

Hippo isn’t available in every state, but it’s available to New Jersey homeowners, as well as the rest of the Mid-Atlantic region. Hippo only offers landlord, HOA, HO-3, and fire insurance. The average cost is $178 per month.

Pros Offers a discount for new homes

You can file a claim in 60 seconds

Offers four times the coverage limit of its competitors for computers and office equipment Cons Doesn’t offer life or auto insurance and policy can’t be customized with add-ons

No multi-policy discount available

Website is difficult to navigate

Methodology

Insurify’s team of data scientists analyze millions of home insurance quotes, and weigh publicly available reviews, claims payout rates, complaint indexes, financial strength scores, company reputations, and proprietary quoting data. Our editorial team applies this insight to inform our unbiased reviews and recommendations.