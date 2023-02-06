Washington Homeowners Insurance Quotes 2023

How much is homeowners insurance in Washington?

The average cost of homeowners insurance in Washington is $144 per month. However, multiple factors will influence your home insurance price, including your location and the type of home insurance policy you select. That’s why it’s always a good idea to shop around among different insurance providers.

How your policy choices affect home insurance rates in Washington

Your policy form

A standard home insurance policy covers four things — your personal belongings, the structure of the home, your liability, and additional living expenses. Your policy will contain a list of covered perils, which are events or circumstances resulting in property damage. These commonly include fire, vandalism, and storm damage, among others.

Different home insurance policy forms cover perils differently. The most popular policy is HO-3 since it provides broad coverage, protecting against 16 different perils like fire, lightning, hail, vandalism, and smoke. You should always check which perils your home insurance policy covers before purchasing.

Your coverage level

Your policy choices are the driving factor for how much your premiums cost, according to Earl Jones, an agent with Farmers Insurance. He says clients can request to add additional coverage or drop their coverage, and both of these will change the premiums.

A higher coverage level will result in higher premiums. For instance, purchasing additional coverage for hazards like earthquakes will raise your insurance premiums.

Your deductible

Your deductible is the amount of money you pay out of pocket before your insurance company covers the rest of the claim. For instance, if you file a claim and have a $500 deductible, you’ll pay that money before your insurance company provides additional coverage.

You’ll choose your deductible amount when you sign up for the policy, and the amount of your deductible can affect your total home insurance premium. Jones says that, in general, the higher your deductible, the lower your premiums. But that also means you’ll have to pay more out of pocket if you file a claim.

In comparison, a low deductible will result in higher premiums, but you’ll pay less money out of pocket. When choosing your deductible, it’s a good idea to think about what you could realistically afford to pay if you had to file a claim.

How location affects home insurance rates in Washington

Different states and different ZIP codes within each state can yield different home insurance quotes. For instance, if you live in an area that’s prone to hazardous weather, you may pay more for insurance because your level of risk is higher.

In some instances, your location can actually result in you being declined for home insurance, according to Jones. “If there was a flood in the area, the home insurance company may decide to not do business in that area,” he explains. “Or the home insurance company could require proof of repairs on any home in that area.”

The following table shows the average rates for insurance in five different Washington cities.