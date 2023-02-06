Washington Homeowners Insurance Quotes 2023

On average, purchasing home insurance in Washington will cost you $144 per month. Kemper Preferred offers the least expensive home insurance coverage in Washington, at just $68 per month.
Washington residents have to deal with adverse weather conditions, including earthquakes, flooding, and wildfires. And if your home insurance doesn’t cover these perils, you may want to consider add-on policies.
Fortunately, Washington is one of the least expensive states to buy home insurance.[1] Although the state does experience extreme weather, the risk of property damage is still low.
Table of contents
- Best home insurance companies in Washington
- How much is homeowners insurance in Washington?
- What are the cheapest home insurance companies in Washington?
- How much homeowners insurance do you need in Washington?
- What are some of the biggest risks when owning a home in Washington?
- How can you save money on homeowners insurance in Washington?
- Average home replacement cost in Washington
- Washington homeowners insurance FAQs
Best home insurance companies in Washington
Many quality home insurance companies serve homeowners in Washington. And the best insurance company will vary depending on your situation and needs.
Here are some top picks based on affordability, coverage options, and J.D. Power scores. Based on these criteria, State Farm, Kemper Preferred, Liberty Mutual, Chubb, and Hippo are the best options for home insurance in Washington.
Best large insurer: State Farm
State Farm is a nationwide insurer, offering coverage in all 50 states, including Washington. It has a J.D. Power score of 829 out of 1,000.[2] The company is a good option thanks to its large network and a wide variety of policy add-ons.
Pros
High customer satisfaction rating
Working with Wildfire Defense Systems (WDS) to mitigate the threat of wildfires
Offers customizable solutions to meet your coverage needs
Cons
May be more expensive
Discounts vary by state
You’ll have to provide personal information to receive a quote
Learn More: How Much Does Homeowners Insurance Cost?
Best insurer for cheap rates: Kemper Preferred
Kemper Preferred offers homeowners insurance designed to fit every budget. You can choose from three different plans, and the most basic plan provides coverage for your home and possessions at an affordable cost.
Kemper Preferred costs an average of $68 per month, which is lower than the average cost of homeowners insurance in Washington. The quote you receive may be higher or lower than this, depending on your location, home, and other factors.
Pros
A good option for affordable homeowners insurance
Lets you bundle home and auto insurance for added savings
Active and retired military members can earn discounts
Cons
The coverage may not be as robust as what other insurers offer
The company has a poor NAIC rating
Doesn’t offer as many customizations as other insurers
Best for fire and severe storm coverage: Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual offers customized home insurance policies, and you can earn insurance discounts in multiple ways. The company has a J.D. Power score of 805 out of 1,000, so most customers have a good experience with the insurer.[2]
Homeowners insurance through Liberty Mutual costs an average of $96 per month, making it a pretty affordable option. And it’s lower than the average overall price of home insurance in Washington.
Pros
Option to add on home hazard insurance, which covers things like wind, smoke, and fire
Many different discounts available
Coverage is available in all 50 states
Cons
You may have to pay for additional coverage for things like earthquakes and floods
Coverage varies by state
No mold-specific coverage
Keep Reading: How to Find Your Home’s Protection Class and ISO Ratings
Best insurer for high-value homes: Chubb
Chubb provides extensive add-ons to its home insurance policy, including extended replacement costs, temporary living arrangements, and risk consulting, which is provided during a complimentary home appraisal. Any of these features could be beneficial to homeowners with high-value homes. Chubb has a J.D. Power score of 809 out of 1,000, and it has very few customer complaints.[2]
Pros
Extensive coverage options
If you suffer a loss, you have the option to rebuild or receive a cash settlement up to your policy limit
Very few customer complaints
Cons
Higher premiums than other insurance companies
You may need to contact an agent to receive a quote
Coverage is really geared toward high-value homes
Best regional insurance company: Hippo
Hippo’s home insurance policy comes with smart home technology, including leak sensors and connected cameras, so you can prevent problems before they occur.
Home insurance policies from Hippo cost an average of $112 per month. This is less than the average cost of home insurance in Washington, making it an affordable option.
Pros
Robust coverage, including smart home technology and coverage for house cleaners and babysitters
The home office coverage limit is four times higher than what most insurance companies provide
You can receive a quote fairly quickly
Cons
The focus on technology may be a downside for some customers
Hippo is not available in all 50 states
No J.D. Power score available
Methodology
To evaluate home insurance companies, Insurify data scientists and editorial team analyze multiple factors that reflect a company’s quality, reliability, and financial health. We consider industry ratings and information from sources like A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch, and J.D. Power. We evaluate customer service and satisfaction data, customer reviews, NAIC complaint indexes, claims payout rates, company reputation and proprietary quoting data.
How much is homeowners insurance in Washington?
The average cost of homeowners insurance in Washington is $144 per month. However, multiple factors will influence your home insurance price, including your location and the type of home insurance policy you select. That’s why it’s always a good idea to shop around among different insurance providers.
How your policy choices affect home insurance rates in Washington
Your policy form
A standard home insurance policy covers four things — your personal belongings, the structure of the home, your liability, and additional living expenses. Your policy will contain a list of covered perils, which are events or circumstances resulting in property damage. These commonly include fire, vandalism, and storm damage, among others.
Different home insurance policy forms cover perils differently. The most popular policy is HO-3 since it provides broad coverage, protecting against 16 different perils like fire, lightning, hail, vandalism, and smoke. You should always check which perils your home insurance policy covers before purchasing.
Your coverage level
Your policy choices are the driving factor for how much your premiums cost, according to Earl Jones, an agent with Farmers Insurance. He says clients can request to add additional coverage or drop their coverage, and both of these will change the premiums.
A higher coverage level will result in higher premiums. For instance, purchasing additional coverage for hazards like earthquakes will raise your insurance premiums.
Your deductible
Your deductible is the amount of money you pay out of pocket before your insurance company covers the rest of the claim. For instance, if you file a claim and have a $500 deductible, you’ll pay that money before your insurance company provides additional coverage.
You’ll choose your deductible amount when you sign up for the policy, and the amount of your deductible can affect your total home insurance premium. Jones says that, in general, the higher your deductible, the lower your premiums. But that also means you’ll have to pay more out of pocket if you file a claim.
In comparison, a low deductible will result in higher premiums, but you’ll pay less money out of pocket. When choosing your deductible, it’s a good idea to think about what you could realistically afford to pay if you had to file a claim.
How location affects home insurance rates in Washington
Different states and different ZIP codes within each state can yield different home insurance quotes. For instance, if you live in an area that’s prone to hazardous weather, you may pay more for insurance because your level of risk is higher.
In some instances, your location can actually result in you being declined for home insurance, according to Jones. “If there was a flood in the area, the home insurance company may decide to not do business in that area,” he explains. “Or the home insurance company could require proof of repairs on any home in that area.”
The following table shows the average rates for insurance in five different Washington cities.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Lynnwood
|$114
|Maple Valley
|$165
|Olympia
|$139
|Seattle
|$131
|Tacoma
|$135
What are the cheapest home insurance companies in Washington?
The three cheapest home insurance companies in Washington are Kemper Preferred, Travelers, and Nationwide. These companies have average monthly quotes that fall well below the state average of $144 per month.
However, your specific coverage needs may result in a more expensive quote. Here are the seven cheapest insurers in Washington and their average monthly quotes.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Kemper Preferred
|$68
|Travelers
|$74
|Nationwide
|$95
|Liberty Mutual
|$96
|Stillwater
|$98
|Hippo
|$112
|Safeco
|$389
How much homeowners insurance do you need in Washington?
If you take out a mortgage on your home, your mortgage company will usually require you to purchase a home insurance policy. You should make sure you understand exactly what your policy covers when you buy it. That way, you know you have coverage for the areas you need and want.
However, a homeowners insurance policy comes with several standard components. For instance, most cover your personal belongings, the structure of the home, liability, and additional living expenses if your home is temporarily uninhabitable. Some may carry other coverages, so it’s important to review each policy carefully and never assume they’re all the same.
Check Out: What is Umbrella Insurance?
What home insurance coverages should you buy in Washington?
In Washington, homeowners insurance is divided into two parts — property protection and liability protection. Here’s a list of what’s covered under each part:
Property protection
Dwelling: Dwelling coverage includes the structure of your home but doesn’t cover the surrounding land. Installed fixtures and permanently attached appliances are also included.
Other structures: This type of coverage protects against damage to detached garages, sheds, and fences.
Personal property: Personal property coverage includes the cost of personal effects that are damaged or destroyed by a covered peril. That includes things like clothing, furniture, and electronics.
Loss of use or additional living expenses: If your home is temporarily uninhabitable due to a covered peril, your insurance company will help pay for temporary housing. That way, you don’t have to worry about your living situation while your home is being repaired.
Liability protection
Liability: Liability coverage pays for bodily injury and property damage sustained by other people and that you’re liable for.
Medical payments: If an injury occurs in your home, your insurance company can cover some of the medical expenses, whether you’re found liable for the incident or not.
What optional home insurance coverages should you buy in Washington?
Here are some additional coverage options you should consider if you live in Washington:
Flood insurance: Flood damage isn’t covered by standard homeowners insurance policies. Floods can cause significant damage to your home and personal belongings, and without insurance, the cost of repairs and replacement can be substantial. You can buy flood insurance through a private insurer or through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
Earthquake insurance: Earthquakes are another peril that isn’t covered under most standard home insurance plans. Washington State is located in an active seismic zone, and earthquakes are a fairly common occurrence.
Scheduled personal property insurance: This type of insurance provides coverage for high-value personal items, like jewelry, fine art, and collectibles. These items may have coverage limits under a standard home insurance policy, so purchasing additional insurance ensures you’ll be fully reimbursed if they’re lost or damaged.
Water backup damage: When you purchase water backup insurance, you’ll be covered for damage resulting from a clogged sewer line or a failed sump pump. It’ll also cover mold damage caused by water or sewage backup.
How much home insurance coverage should you have in Washington?
When choosing a home insurance policy, consider the value of your home, your location and its associated risks, and optional coverage you want to add. No single home insurance policy will work for every homeowner, so pick the one that’s right for you.
It’s a good idea to receive quotes from at least three different insurance providers before settling on a policy that fits your needs.
What are some of the biggest risks when owning a home in Washington?
Here are some of the biggest risks of owning a home in Washington:
Flooding and heavy rain damage
Earthquakes
Wildfires
High winds and storm damage
For instance, more than 1,000 earthquakes occur in Washington each year, and at least a dozen are strong enough that residents can feel the ground shaking.[3] Flooding and earthquakes aren’t covered under most standard home insurance policies, so you may need to look into supplemental coverage.
But before you buy supplemental coverage, see if the federal government offers it. For example, the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is managed by FEMA.
Learn More: Earthquake Insurance: Is it Worth It?
How can you save money on homeowners insurance in Washington?
Nobody wants to pay more for insurance than they have to. Here are some ways you can save on homeowners insurance in Washington.
Bundle home and auto insurance
When you bundle your home and auto insurance, most companies will give you a discount on both policies. Plus, having all your insurance needs managed by one company will simplify the insurance process.
Choose a higher deductible
When you choose a higher deductible, your insurer will typically lower your monthly premiums. That’s because you’re taking on more risk and financial responsibility if an incident occurs. However, it’s important to choose a deductible that you know you can comfortably afford to pay.
Ask about additional discounts
When you’re shopping for home insurance, ask about any additional discounts that the company offers. Some insurance companies offer discounts to customers who install safety features, like a security system. And if you recently purchased a home, you may qualify for a new-home discount.
Comparison shop
Comparison shopping allows you to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies and find the best deal. When comparing quotes, you can evaluate the coverage and premiums each provider offers and choose the right policy for you. However, you should also consider the company’s track record and the level of customer service it provides.
Average home replacement cost in Washington
The replacement cost is what it costs to reconstruct your home using the same type of building materials. The replacement cost of your house should influence your home insurance coverage levels. Here are five large cities in Washington and the corresponding average home value per city.
|City
|Average Home Value
|Olympia
|$382,022
|Seattle
|$385,905
|Spokane
|$287,755
|Takoma
|$298,556
|Vancouver
|$496,076
Washington homeowners insurance FAQs
If you have more questions about buying homeowners insurance in Washington, the following answers to frequently asked questions may help.
The average monthly cost of home insurance in Washington is $144. But the actual cost you end up paying could be more or less depending on your home, location, deductible, and coverage level.
In general, the cost of homeowners insurance in Washington is relatively inexpensive compared to other states. However, the state’s exposure to natural disasters like earthquakes and flooding can impact the cost of homeowners insurance in certain areas.
Additionally, homeowners in urban areas may pay higher premiums due to higher risks associated with crime. That’s why it’s always a good idea to get quotes from multiple insurance companies and compare coverage options and premiums.
Yes, homeowners in Washington can purchase flood insurance, but you’ll likely have to purchase it as a separate policy. And if you live in a designated flood zone, your lender may require you to purchase flood insurance.
But even if it’s not a requirement, it’s still a good idea to consider buying flood insurance to protect your property. You can buy flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurance provider.
Yes, all Washington residents are entitled to a grace period of one month before the first insurance premium must be paid. During that time, your insurance coverage will remain in effect, and you won’t be in danger of having your policy canceled for nonpayment.
Homeowners insurance isn’t required by law, but your mortgage company will probably require it. Even when homeowners insurance isn’t a requirement, it’s still important for all homeowners to have.
Home insurance provides financial protection if your home is damaged by fire, hail, or another natural disaster. Your policy will cover the cost of replacing your personal property, like furniture, clothing, and electronics. And it provides liability coverage, which protects you if someone is injured on your property and sues you for damages.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Sources
- Insurance Information Institute. "Facts + Statistics: Homeowners and renters insurance." Accessed February 1, 2023
- J.D. Power. "Bundle Fumble? Rising Auto Insurance Premiums are Killing Home Bundles, J.D. Power Finds." Accessed February 1, 2023
- Emergency Management Division. "Earthquake." Accessed February 3, 2023