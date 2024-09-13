How to Manage Your Home Insurance Renewal

5 reasons your home insurance company may not renew your policy

If you receive a notice of non-renewal from your insurance company, you might wonder why. Your insurer may choose not to renew the policy for several common reasons — some of which are out of your control.

If you receive a non-renewal notice, you need to find a different home insurance company and purchase a new policy.

1. Risk increased in your area

Insurance companies assume a significant amount of risk when agreeing to insure your home. If your area experiences an uptick in extreme weather events, like hurricanes, or higher rates of property theft, your insurance company might decide that it’s too risky to continue insuring your house. In this case, your insurer would submit a notice of non-renewal.

2. You made too many late payments

Your homeowners insurance company agrees to provide coverage in exchange for a monthly or annual premium. If you make too many late payments, your insurance company may not renew your policy. From the insurer’s perspective, making late payments suggests that you might stop making the payments altogether, which would eventually lead to cancellation.

3. You filed too many claims

Your claim history is one of the factors that insurance companies look at to determine coverage eligibility and set home insurance premiums. If you’ve filed too many claims over the last several years — even small claims — your insurance company might not want to renew your policy.

This can happen even if you weren’t directly responsible for the claims, like in the case of a natural disaster.

4. Your insurer stopped offering coverage

Your home insurance company could decide to stop selling home insurance in your area, or it could close its home insurance business altogether. For example, Progressive recently announced that it would stop offering home insurance in Florida due to the effect of climate change in the state and will begin sending non-renewals in May 2024.

5. Your home’s value increased too much

If your home’s value has increased above a certain amount, your home insurance company could refuse to renew your policy for the next year. Some home insurance companies only insure homes up to a certain value. In that situation, you may need to find an insurer specializing in high-value homes to get additional coverage.