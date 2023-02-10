North Carolina Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Best home insurance companies in North Carolina

As a homeowner, you have many quality home insurance companies to choose from in North Carolina, including Allstate, Nationwide, and North Carolina Farm Bureau. But the right choice for you depends on your individual situation and needs.

Here’s a closer look at some of the top picks for the best home insurance companies in North Carolina.

Best large insurer: Allstate

Allstate is one of the top home insurance companies for customer satisfaction, with a score of 815, according to the J.D. Power 2022 U.S. Home Insurance Study.[1] Allstate offers lots of discounts for things like paying on time, paying in full, and having multiple policies. You can also save up to 20% if you switch to Allstate without any recent home insurance claims with your last insurer.

Allstate also offers several types of optional coverage, such as identity theft restoration and protection for musical instruments. And if you experience a natural disaster, like a hurricane, Allstate has many resources, including local agents, that can help you navigate your recovery.

Pros Lots of discount options

Many types of optional coverage

Disaster resources Cons Mixed customer reviews

Checks credit scores

National, rather than local, insurer

Best insurer for cheap rates: Stillwater

Stillwater home insurance averages about $107 per month, which is far below the average cost in North Carolina. Stillwater’s products are limited to insurance policies and include home, auto, and business options, with a multiple-policy discount. But auto insurance isn’t available in North Carolina, which could limit your bundling options.

Pros A+ Better Business Bureau rating

Special coverage options for catastrophic events

Multi-policy discounts Cons Limited product options

Auto insurance not available in North Carolina

Not ranked in J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study

Best for hurricane coverage: Nationwide

Nationwide offers a wide range of insurance options, including homeowners, to customers across the country. The company ranks 10th for overall customer satisfaction on J.D. Power’s 2020 U.S. Home Insurance study, with a score of 816.[1] A policy costs about $159 a month, which is lower than the average cost of insurance in North Carolina. Plus, you can get optional coverage to help replace your belongings in the event of a natural disaster, like a hurricane.

Pros High customer satisfaction

Discounts for bundling policies

Rates below state average Cons Coverage can vary by state

Mixed customer reviews

Not strictly focused on insurance

Best insurer for high-value homes: Kemper

Kemper offers three levels of home insurance, and the top two tiers of coverage have higher coverage limits and useful add-ons, like identity fraud expense protection and personal property replacement cost coverage. It also offers the ability to combine coverage limits from separate coverage categories into a single maximum coverage amount, providing greater flexibility for coverage limits.

However, this insurance will cost you about $357 a month, which is more than double the state average.

Pros Flexible coverage options

Multi-policy discounts

Military discounts Cons Rates are more than double the state average

Limited discounts

Lacks hurricane resources

Best regional insurance company: North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance

North Carolina Farm Bureau Insurance is a North Carolina-based organization that offers insurance products, including homeowners insurance. It also offers community-focused programs and banking. If you’re not sure what type of coverage you need, Farm Bureau agents across North Carolina understand what risk factors you need to consider. Plus, members get access to a wide range of perks, including discounts on rental cars, hotels, vehicles, and other purchases.

Pros Exclusively serves North Carolina

Extra perks for members

Local agents that understand area risk factors Cons Doesn’t provide out-of-state coverage

Limited online quoting

No mention of insurance discounts on the site

Methodology

Insurify’s team of data scientists analyze millions of home insurance quotes, and weigh publicly available reviews, claims payout rates, complaint indexes, financial strength scores, company reputations, and proprietary quoting data. Our editorial team applies this insight to inform our unbiased reviews and recommendations.