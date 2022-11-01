Cheap Car Insurance for 2022
Insurify’s analysis of the cheapest car insurance companies shows that USH&C tops the list with an average of just $44 a month.
Updated November 1, 2022
Locating the right auto insurance policy can be a daunting task, especially when considering how many insurance companies are out there. No one wants to be stuck wasting hours sifting through insurance plans and rates that won’t work for them. Fortunately, we’re here to help. This guide for cheap car insurance can help you find an affordable policy, no matter your situation.
Need to insure a teen driver? Have less-than-perfect credit? Had a suspended license? We’ve got the best car insurance companies ranked by price for those situations and more. If you’re ready to find an affordable auto insurance plan that meets your needs, compare cheap auto insurance quotes with Insurify. Get a quick quote by using our free comparison tool.
Drivers in Michigan see the most expensive monthly rates, with average premiums costing about $479.
Illinois, North Carolina, and Massachusetts have some of the cheapest car insurance premiums on average.
Pontiacs and Suzukis are among the cheapest cars to insure in America.
You can lower your car insurance rates by maintaining a clean driving record, keeping a good credit score, and applying for any discounts you might qualify for.
One of your top priorities when searching for car insurance is to find a reasonable rate. Our research found USH&C to be the cheapest auto insurance company, coming in at just $44 per month on average.
There are many insurance companies offering cheap coverage under $70 per month. However, not all car insurance coverage is made equal; be sure to consider a company’s financial standing and customer service reputation before signing on the dotted line; Travelers, Mile Auto, and Clearcover are our best rated, most affordable insurance companies.
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Cost Per Month
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|1
|USH&C
|$44
|Not Rated
|2
|Metromile
|$63
|Not Rated
|3
|Direct Auto
|$64
|Not Rated
|4
|Travelers
|$65
|80
|5
|Kemper
|$71
|Not Rated
|6
|Progressive
|$87
|Not Rated
|7
|Mile Auto
|$91
|85
|8
|National General
|$93
|58
|9
|Clearcover
|$94
|97
|10
|GAINSCO
|$94
|Not Rated
The cost of your car insurance will depend on where you live and what type of coverage you choose. But we put together a guide for the cheapest car insurance companies on average so you know where to start looking.
The first step to finding the cheapest car insurance is to compare quotes from several carriers. That way, you’ll get a chance to shop around and see what coverage options are available for you.
Your best bet is to use a car insurance comparison website like what we have here at Insurify. The site will allow you to choose from a range of different insurers and compare quotes from each one—giving you a clearer idea of which insurers offer coverage at a price that suits your budget.
When shopping, you’ll want to look at different levels of coverage and deductibles, as well as how each policy handles claims and customer service. Understanding these details can help you find an insurance company that offers excellent value without breaking your budget.
Though many factors determine how much you’ll pay, companies often base premiums on where a driver lives. Illinois, North Carolina, and Massachusetts have some of the cheapest car insurance premiums on average. Keep in mind that insurance prices can change dramatically depending on your age and coverage.
If you live in an area with expensive coverage, comparing car insurance quotes is even more important to ensure you’re getting a great deal. It’s important to remember that with car insurance, you get what you pay for, so be sure that you’ve secured sufficient coverage before choosing the cheapest policy you find.
|State
|Cheapest Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost
|Alabama
|National General
|$107
|Alaska
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$161
|Arizona
|Mile Auto
|$120
|Arkansas
|Progressive
|$117
|California
|Travelers
|$135
|Colorado
|Sun Coast
|$146
|Connecticut
|Kemper
|$135
|District of Columbia
|Travelers
|$156
|Delaware
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$221
|Florida
|AssuranceAmerica
|$167
|Georgia
|Progressive
|$147
|Hawaii
|Farmers
|$101
|Idaho
|Travelers
|$73
|Illinois
|USH&C
|$44
|Indiana
|Progressive
|$91
|Iowa
|Travelers
|$91
|Kansas
|Travelers
|$123
|Kentucky
|Progressive
|$140
|Louisiana
|National General
|$200
|Maine
|Kemper
|$71
|Maryland
|Travelers
|$181
|Massachusetts
|Travelers
|$64
|Michigan
|Progressive
|$201
|Minnesota
|Kemper
|$123
|Mississippi
|National General
|$100
|Missouri
|Travelers
|$122
|Montana
|Travelers
|$104
|Nebraska
|Travelers
|$96
|Nevada
|Sun Coast
|$166
|New Hampshire
|Travelers
|$92
|New Jersey
|Plymouth Rock
|$179
|New Mexico
|Travelers
|$121
|New York
|TSC Direct
|$139
|North Carolina
|Direct Auto
|$63
|North Dakota
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$118
|Ohio
|Travelers
|$85
|Oklahoma
|Progressive
|$118
|Oregon
|Mile Auto
|$104
|Pennsylvania
|Travelers
|$105
|Rhode Island
|Safeco
|$166
|South Carolina
|Kemper
|$125
|South Dakota
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$125
|Tennessee
|National General
|$96
|Texas
|Progressive
|$126
|Utah
|Sun Coast
|$95
|Vermont
|Travelers
|$95
|Virginia
|Kemper
|$102
|Washington
|Progressive
|$137
|West Virginia
|Safeco
|$133
|Wisconsin
|Travelers
|$94
|Wyoming
|Safeco
|$107
Liability insurance is the cheapest type of car insurance, and unlike most other types of insurance, car insurance companies in some states are mandated to provide a minimum level of coverage, such as bodily injury liability and property damage liability.
In most areas, if you can’t show proof that you have purchased the state’s minimum coverage limits, you won’t be allowed to register your vehicle. Liability coverage provides financial protection to another person when they are injured in an auto accident that you’re at fault for. Here’s the cheapest carrier for state minimum liability coverage in each state.
|State
|Cheapest Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost
|Alabama
|Progressive
|$71
|Alaska
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$111
|Arizona
|Travelers
|$91
|Arkansas
|Progressive
|$64
|California
|Metromile
|$48
|Colorado
|Sun Coast
|$76
|Connecticut
|State Auto
|$104
|District of Columbia
|Travelers
|$107
|Delaware
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$175
|Florida
|Progressive
|$127
|Georgia
|Progressive
|$105
|Hawaii
|Farmers
|$64
|Idaho
|Travelers
|$52
|Illinois
|USH&C
|$44
|Indiana
|Progressive
|$60
|Iowa
|Travelers
|$59
|Kansas
|State Auto
|$75
|Kentucky
|Progressive
|$121
|Louisiana
|Progressive
|$142
|Maine
|Travelers
|$51
|Maryland
|Safeco
|$138
|Massachusetts
|Travelers
|$48
|Michigan
|USA Underwriters
|$130
|Minnesota
|Safeco
|$91
|Mississippi
|Progressive
|$64
|Missouri
|Safeco
|$77
|Montana
|Travelers
|$57
|Nebraska
|Travelers
|$58
|Nevada
|Sun Coast
|$122
|New Hampshire
|Travelers
|$55
|New Jersey
|Plymouth Rock
|$142
|New Mexico
|Kemper Specialty
|$70
|New York
|Kemper
|$87
|North Carolina
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$50
|North Dakota
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$72
|Ohio
|Safeco
|$59
|Oklahoma
|Safeco
|$72
|Oregon
|National General
|$79
|Pennsylvania
|State Auto
|$58
|Rhode Island
|Safeco
|$111
|South Carolina
|Kemper
|$82
|South Dakota
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$75
|Tennessee
|National General
|$63
|Texas
|Mile Auto
|$73
|Utah
|Sun Coast
|$70
|Vermont
|Dairyland
|$82
|Virginia
|Kemper
|$59
|Washington
|Progressive
|$83
|West Virginia
|Safeco
|$79
|Wisconsin
|Progressive
|$62
|Wyoming
|Safeco
|$50
One of the biggest decisions about auto insurance is how much coverage you’ll need. While most states require a minimum coverage amount, you can buy additional protection. Full-coverage policies include collision coverage and comprehensive coverage, as well as other perks. Here are the cheapest rates for full-coverage insurance in every state.
|State
|Cheapest Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost
|Alabama
|Travelers
|$130
|Alaska
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$181
|Arizona
|Metromile
|$88
|Arkansas
|Travelers
|$142
|California
|Metromile
|$117
|Colorado
|Acuity
|$184
|Connecticut
|Kemper
|$147
|District of Columbia
|Travelers
|$168
|Delaware
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$238
|Florida
|AssuranceAmerica
|$212
|Georgia
|Nationwide
|$169
|Hawaii
|Farmers
|$122
|Idaho
|Travelers
|$80
|Illinois
|Metromile
|$79
|Indiana
|Travelers
|$101
|Iowa
|Travelers
|$99
|Kansas
|Travelers
|$142
|Kentucky
|Progressive
|$183
|Louisiana
|Progressive
|$246
|Maine
|Travelers
|$81
|Maryland
|Travelers
|$192
|Massachusetts
|Travelers
|$67
|Michigan
|Safeco
|$229
|Minnesota
|Kemper
|$137
|Mississippi
|National General
|$130
|Missouri
|Travelers
|$136
|Montana
|Travelers
|$121
|North Carolina
|Direct Auto
|$62
|North Dakota
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$136
|Nebraska
|Travelers
|$110
|New Hampshire
|Travelers
|$95
|New Jersey
|Plymouth Rock
|$202
|New Mexico
|Progressive
|$121
|Nevada
|Sun Coast
|$201
|New York
|TSC Direct
|$158
|Ohio
|Travelers
|$93
|Oklahoma
|Travelers
|$146
|Oregon
|Mile Auto
|$111
|Pennsylvania
|Metromile
|$100
|Rhode Island
|Safeco
|$199
|South Carolina
|Kemper
|$140
|South Dakota
|Nationwide
|$124
|Tennessee
|National General
|$126
|Texas
|Mile Auto
|$148
|Utah
|Sun Coast
|$113
|Vermont
|Travelers
|$100
|Virginia
|Kemper
|$109
|Washington
|Travelers
|$147
|West Virginia
|Progressive
|$144
|Wisconsin
|Travelers
|$101
|Wyoming
|Safeco
|$127
Most teen drivers don’t have good credit to fall back on, haven’t built any safe driving habits, don’t have a coherent driving history, and are more likely to get in a fatal crash, and their auto insurance premiums suffer accordingly. However, there are ways to find cheap car insurance for teens. Here are the top carriers to consider.
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost
|1
|Travelers
|$182
|2
|Kemper
|$192
|3
|USH&C
|$230
|4
|Novo
|$231
|5
|Amigo USA
|$236
|6
|Anchor
|$238
|7
|Elephant
|$241
|8
|First Chicago
|$241
|9
|Apparent
|$251
|10
|AssuranceAmerica
|$267
Auto insurance for young drivers—generally, drivers under the age of 25—is typically more expensive than car insurance for drivers who are middle-aged or older. Consider starting with these carriers who ranked cheapest in our research.
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost
|1
|Kemper
|$165
|2
|USH&C
|$174
|3
|Amigo USA
|$185
|4
|Novo
|$186
|5
|TSC DIrect
|$192
|6
|Anchor
|$194
|7
|First Chicago
|$200
|8
|Travelers
|$202
|9
|Elephant
|$212
|10
|Apparent
|$214
If you’re a high school, college student, international student, recent graduate, or grad student, juggling living expenses isn’t always easy. You might need to find ways to cut back on expenses—including your auto insurance premium.
You may even qualify for a good student discount if you keep your grades up. Plus, you can combine policies with your renters insurance to save even more on your premiums.
|Group
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Monthly Quote
|High Schoolers
|Direct Auto
|$164
|College Students
|Kemper
|$161
|International Students
|Travelers
|$148
|Recent College Graduates
|USH&C
|$137
|Graduate Students
|Travelers
|$214
When trying to save money on your car insurance policy, ask your insurer about policy discounts. Many companies will offer a good driver discount if you have a clean driving record or complete a special driving course.
But don’t assume you’ll get the lowest rate from the first company you look at. Shopping around to compare coverages and insurance costs is important, even for good drivers. When comparing options, consider these top cheapest insurers that may reward a clean driving history.
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost
|1
|Metromile
|$80
|2
|Farmers
|$88
|3
|USH&C
|$96
|4
|Amigo USA
|$110
|5
|First Chicago
|$125
|6
|Kemper
|$130
|7
|Acuity
|$131
|8
|Novo
|$132
|9
|Anchor
|$133
|10
|TSC Direct
|$134
Are you a low-mileage driver? According to the U.S. Federal Highway Administration, the average driver travels 13,476 miles per year. Some insurers have special rates for drivers that don’t add a lot of mileage to their odometers.
Before you swap providers, check to see if your current insurer offers a car insurance discount for low mileage. If so, you may save money by sticking with them. If you want cheap rates for low mileage car insurance, here are a few options:
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost
|1
|USH&C
|$97
|2
|Amigo USA
|$102
|3
|First Chicago
|$105
|4
|Mile Auto
|$108
|5
|Anchor
|$123
You might be surprised to learn that your credit score can impact your auto insurance rate. Insurance providers can use it as a factor when giving you a car insurance quote.
If you have bad credit, you may find that affordable car insurance rates are harder to come by. It doesn’t have to be that way, though. Getting cheap car insurance for drivers without a good credit history is possible. Check out these affordable quotes for drivers with bad credit.
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost
|1
|Metromile
|$144
|2
|Farmers
|$151
|3
|TSC Direct
|$164
|4
|Mile Auto
|$173
|5
|Foremost Signature
|$174
|6
|USH&C
|$190
|7
|Kemper
|$191
|8
|Acuity
|$196
|9
|Plymouth Rock
|$196
|10
|Travelers
|$196
Having a DUI or at-fault accident on your record can make it much more difficult to find cheap car insurance. In most cases, you'll need high-risk insurance and will have to pay higher rates for your auto insurance. However, there are ways to find cheap car insurance even if you have a DUI or at-fault accident on your record.
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost
|1
|Farmers
|$174
|2
|USH&C
|$190
|3
|Amigo USA
|$218
|4
|First Chicago
|$248
|5
|Novo
|$261
|6
|Anchor
|$263
|7
|Mile Auto
|$271
|8
|Foremost Signature
|$273
|9
|21st Century
|$287
|10
|Travelers
|$291
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost
|1
|Metromile
|$101
|2
|Farmers
|$129
|3
|Amigo USA
|$131
|4
|Kemper
|$144
|5
|TSC Direct
|$146
|6
|Novo
|$148
|7
|Anchor
|$149
|8
|Progressive
|$159
|9
|Travelers
|$159
|10
|21st Century
|$160
Car insurance rates are based on a number of factors, but car insurance companies generally don’t offer policies to someone with a suspended license. If your license is suspended, you may be able to get a restricted license from your state’s department of motor vehicles. This may allow you to drive again under certain conditions.
The best way to get cheap car insurance rates with a suspended license or if you have driver’s license points is to compare quotes from multiple companies. Here are a few to consider.
|Rank
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Cost
|1
|Amigo USA
|$101
|2
|USH&C
|$117
|3
|Novo
|$122
|4
|Anchor
|$127
|5
|Farmers
|$129
|6
|Clearcover
|$137
|7
|Travelers
|$139
|8
|First Chicago
|$141
|9
|Aspire General
|$154
|10
|National General
|$158
Because the type of car you drive impacts the cost of insurance, you may want to get insurance quotes before you start shopping for your next car.
Pontiac, Suzuki, and Mercury cars ranked in the top three cheapest cars to insure, with average rates as low as $189 per month. Of course, how much you pay depends on several factors. You may even find cheaper car insurance when comparing policies from multiple providers.
|Rank
|Car Make
|Average Monthly Cost
|1
|Pontiac
|$189
|2
|Suzuki
|$190
|3
|Mercury
|$204
|4
|Fiat
|$203
|5
|GMC
|$217
|6
|Buick
|$218
|7
|Subaru
|$218
|8
|Honda
|$220
|9
|MINI
|$227
|10
|Volvo
|$227
Getting the cheapest auto insurance can save you a significant amount of cash over the years. Some of the best ways to lower your insurance costs are:
Take advantage of discounts: discounts such as low-mileage discounts, good student discounts, or military discounts can save you a pretty penny on car insurance.
Maintain a clean driving record: drivers without violations in their history tend to see lower auto insurance rates.
Opt for higher deductibles: by choosing a higher deductible, drivers can lower their monthly car insurance premiums significantly. However, never raise your deductible beyond what you can reasonably afford.
Bundle your home and auto insurance: insurers will often give you a discounted rate if you buy multiple policies from them.
And, of course, the best way to save money on auto insurance is to shop around. You could call all of your potential providers and ask for a quote. But that could take hours. If you’re like most people, you don’t want to spend an afternoon making phone calls back and forth.
Luckily, there’s an easier way: fill out the simple online quote-comparison tool from Insurify to quickly see how much coverage would cost from several companies. You can compare and switch in minutes.
When you use Insurify to get a quote, you can narrow down options by price and coverage level to get the best car insurance for you and your family. Free car insurance quotes are just a few clicks away.
Comparing car insurance quotes is the best way to get an idea of what to expect to pay for car insurance coverage. It’s also the best way to make sure you’re not overpaying for coverage. An insurance comparison platform like Insurify takes the guesswork out of car insurance shopping. Check out Insurify’s 100% online marketplace to find the cheapest car insurance.
Though every insurance company will claim to have the cheapest car insurance rates available, the only way to know if that’s really true is to compare quotes from different companies. Insurify allows shoppers to compare insurance quotes side by side, so they can get the cheapest quotes without calling around to a half a dozen different companies.
By Insurify’s analysis, the cheapest car insurance companies on average are USH&C, Metromile, and Direct Auto with average monthly rates of $44, $63, and $64 respectively. However, your individual rates will be determined by factors like your driving record, credit score, and location.
Liability-only insurance is the most basic coverage and therefore, state minimum liability insurance coverage is generally the cheapest type of coverage. State minimum liability insurance is $516 cheaper annually than full-coverage insurance on average, and many insurance providers offer liability-only coverage for less than $100 per month.
Insurify helps users compare cheap car insurance quotes online, no matter your driving record, location, or age. Take two minutes to input your information and Insurify will generate a dozen real, ready-to-purchase quotes from top insurance companies. Best part? It’s 100% free. And spam free too, of course.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.