Though many factors determine how much you’ll pay, companies often base premiums on where a driver lives. Illinois, North Carolina, and Massachusetts have some of the cheapest car insurance premiums on average. Keep in mind that insurance prices can change dramatically depending on your age and coverage.

If you live in an area with expensive coverage, comparing car insurance quotes is even more important to ensure you’re getting a great deal. It’s important to remember that with car insurance, you get what you pay for, so be sure that you’ve secured sufficient coverage before choosing the cheapest policy you find.

State Cheapest Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost Alabama National General $107 Alaska Midvale Home & Auto $161 Arizona Mile Auto $120 Arkansas Progressive $117 California Travelers $135 Colorado Sun Coast $146 Connecticut Kemper $135 District of Columbia Travelers $156 Delaware Midvale Home & Auto $221 Florida AssuranceAmerica $167 Georgia Progressive $147 Hawaii Farmers $101 Idaho Travelers $73 Illinois USH&C $44 Indiana Progressive $91 Iowa Travelers $91 Kansas Travelers $123 Kentucky Progressive $140 Louisiana National General $200 Maine Kemper $71 Maryland Travelers $181 Massachusetts Travelers $64 Michigan Progressive $201 Minnesota Kemper $123 Mississippi National General $100 Missouri Travelers $122 Montana Travelers $104 Nebraska Travelers $96 Nevada Sun Coast $166 New Hampshire Travelers $92 New Jersey Plymouth Rock $179 New Mexico Travelers $121 New York TSC Direct $139 North Carolina Direct Auto $63 North Dakota Midvale Home & Auto $118 Ohio Travelers $85 Oklahoma Progressive $118 Oregon Mile Auto $104 Pennsylvania Travelers $105 Rhode Island Safeco $166 South Carolina Kemper $125 South Dakota Midvale Home & Auto $125 Tennessee National General $96 Texas Progressive $126 Utah Sun Coast $95 Vermont Travelers $95 Virginia Kemper $102 Washington Progressive $137 West Virginia Safeco $133 Wisconsin Travelers $94 Wyoming Safeco $107

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Auto Insurance Quotes for State Minimum Liability

Liability insurance is the cheapest type of car insurance, and unlike most other types of insurance, car insurance companies in some states are mandated to provide a minimum level of coverage, such as bodily injury liability and property damage liability.

In most areas, if you can’t show proof that you have purchased the state’s minimum coverage limits, you won’t be allowed to register your vehicle. Liability coverage provides financial protection to another person when they are injured in an auto accident that you’re at fault for. Here’s the cheapest carrier for state minimum liability coverage in each state.

State Cheapest Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost Alabama Progressive $71 Alaska Midvale Home & Auto $111 Arizona Travelers $91 Arkansas Progressive $64 California Metromile $48 Colorado Sun Coast $76 Connecticut State Auto $104 District of Columbia Travelers $107 Delaware Midvale Home & Auto $175 Florida Progressive $127 Georgia Progressive $105 Hawaii Farmers $64 Idaho Travelers $52 Illinois USH&C $44 Indiana Progressive $60 Iowa Travelers $59 Kansas State Auto $75 Kentucky Progressive $121 Louisiana Progressive $142 Maine Travelers $51 Maryland Safeco $138 Massachusetts Travelers $48 Michigan USA Underwriters $130 Minnesota Safeco $91 Mississippi Progressive $64 Missouri Safeco $77 Montana Travelers $57 Nebraska Travelers $58 Nevada Sun Coast $122 New Hampshire Travelers $55 New Jersey Plymouth Rock $142 New Mexico Kemper Specialty $70 New York Kemper $87 North Carolina Midvale Home & Auto $50 North Dakota Midvale Home & Auto $72 Ohio Safeco $59 Oklahoma Safeco $72 Oregon National General $79 Pennsylvania State Auto $58 Rhode Island Safeco $111 South Carolina Kemper $82 South Dakota Midvale Home & Auto $75 Tennessee National General $63 Texas Mile Auto $73 Utah Sun Coast $70 Vermont Dairyland $82 Virginia Kemper $59 Washington Progressive $83 West Virginia Safeco $79 Wisconsin Progressive $62 Wyoming Safeco $50

Cheapest Auto Insurance Quotes for Full-Coverage Policies

One of the biggest decisions about auto insurance is how much coverage you’ll need. While most states require a minimum coverage amount, you can buy additional protection. Full-coverage policies include collision coverage and comprehensive coverage, as well as other perks. Here are the cheapest rates for full-coverage insurance in every state.

State Cheapest Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost Alabama Travelers $130 Alaska Midvale Home & Auto $181 Arizona Metromile $88 Arkansas Travelers $142 California Metromile $117 Colorado Acuity $184 Connecticut Kemper $147 District of Columbia Travelers $168 Delaware Midvale Home & Auto $238 Florida AssuranceAmerica $212 Georgia Nationwide $169 Hawaii Farmers $122 Idaho Travelers $80 Illinois Metromile $79 Indiana Travelers $101 Iowa Travelers $99 Kansas Travelers $142 Kentucky Progressive $183 Louisiana Progressive $246 Maine Travelers $81 Maryland Travelers $192 Massachusetts Travelers $67 Michigan Safeco $229 Minnesota Kemper $137 Mississippi National General $130 Missouri Travelers $136 Montana Travelers $121 North Carolina Direct Auto $62 North Dakota Midvale Home & Auto $136 Nebraska Travelers $110 New Hampshire Travelers $95 New Jersey Plymouth Rock $202 New Mexico Progressive $121 Nevada Sun Coast $201 New York TSC Direct $158 Ohio Travelers $93 Oklahoma Travelers $146 Oregon Mile Auto $111 Pennsylvania Metromile $100 Rhode Island Safeco $199 South Carolina Kemper $140 South Dakota Nationwide $124 Tennessee National General $126 Texas Mile Auto $148 Utah Sun Coast $113 Vermont Travelers $100 Virginia Kemper $109 Washington Travelers $147 West Virginia Progressive $144 Wisconsin Travelers $101 Wyoming Safeco $127

