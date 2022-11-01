Car InsurancedelimiterCheap Car Insurance

Cheap Car Insurance for 2022

Insurify’s analysis of the cheapest car insurance companies shows that USH&C tops the list with an average of just $44 a month.

Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Updated November 1, 2022

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.

Locating the right auto insurance policy can be a daunting task, especially when considering how many insurance companies are out there. No one wants to be stuck wasting hours sifting through insurance plans and rates that won’t work for them. Fortunately, we’re here to help. This guide for cheap car insurance can help you find an affordable policy, no matter your situation.

Need to insure a teen driver? Have less-than-perfect credit? Had a suspended license? We’ve got the best car insurance companies ranked by price for those situations and more. If you’re ready to find an affordable auto insurance plan that meets your needs, compare cheap auto insurance quotes with Insurify. Get a quick quote by using our free comparison tool.

Quick Facts

  • Drivers in Michigan see the most expensive monthly rates, with average premiums costing about $479.

  • Illinois, North Carolina, and Massachusetts have some of the cheapest car insurance premiums on average.

  • Pontiacs and Suzukis are among the cheapest cars to insure in America.

  • You can lower your car insurance rates by maintaining a clean driving record, keeping a good credit score, and applying for any discounts you might qualify for.

10 Cheapest Car Insurance Companies

One of your top priorities when searching for car insurance is to find a reasonable rate. Our research found USH&C to be the cheapest auto insurance company, coming in at just $44 per month on average.

There are many insurance companies offering cheap coverage under $70 per month. However, not all car insurance coverage is made equal; be sure to consider a company’s financial standing and customer service reputation before signing on the dotted line; Travelers, Mile Auto, and Clearcover are our best rated, most affordable insurance companies.

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Cost Per MonthICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
1USH&C$44Not Rated
2Metromile$63Not Rated
3Direct Auto$64Not Rated
4Travelers$6580
5Kemper$71Not Rated
6Progressive$87Not Rated
7Mile Auto$9185
8National General$9358
9Clearcover$9497
10GAINSCO$94Not Rated

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score (ICS) is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

How to Find the Cheapest Car Insurance

Where can you get cheap car insurance?

The cost of your car insurance will depend on where you live and what type of coverage you choose. But we put together a guide for the cheapest car insurance companies on average so you know where to start looking.

The first step to finding the cheapest car insurance is to compare quotes from several carriers. That way, you’ll get a chance to shop around and see what coverage options are available for you.

Your best bet is to use a car insurance comparison website like what we have here at Insurify. The site will allow you to choose from a range of different insurers and compare quotes from each one—giving you a clearer idea of which insurers offer coverage at a price that suits your budget.

When shopping, you’ll want to look at different levels of coverage and deductibles, as well as how each policy handles claims and customer service. Understanding these details can help you find an insurance company that offers excellent value without breaking your budget.

Cheapest Car Insurance by State

Though many factors determine how much you’ll pay, companies often base premiums on where a driver lives. Illinois, North Carolina, and Massachusetts have some of the cheapest car insurance premiums on average. Keep in mind that insurance prices can change dramatically depending on your age and coverage.

If you live in an area with expensive coverage, comparing car insurance quotes is even more important to ensure you’re getting a great deal. It’s important to remember that with car insurance, you get what you pay for, so be sure that you’ve secured sufficient coverage before choosing the cheapest policy you find.

StateCheapest Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Cost
AlabamaNational General$107
AlaskaMidvale Home & Auto$161
ArizonaMile Auto$120
ArkansasProgressive$117
CaliforniaTravelers$135
ColoradoSun Coast$146
ConnecticutKemper$135
District of ColumbiaTravelers$156
DelawareMidvale Home & Auto$221
FloridaAssuranceAmerica$167
GeorgiaProgressive$147
HawaiiFarmers$101
IdahoTravelers$73
IllinoisUSH&C$44
IndianaProgressive$91
IowaTravelers$91
KansasTravelers$123
KentuckyProgressive$140
LouisianaNational General$200
MaineKemper$71
MarylandTravelers$181
MassachusettsTravelers$64
MichiganProgressive$201
MinnesotaKemper$123
MississippiNational General$100
MissouriTravelers$122
MontanaTravelers$104
NebraskaTravelers$96
NevadaSun Coast$166
New HampshireTravelers$92
New JerseyPlymouth Rock$179
New MexicoTravelers$121
New YorkTSC Direct$139
North CarolinaDirect Auto$63
North DakotaMidvale Home & Auto$118
OhioTravelers$85
OklahomaProgressive$118
OregonMile Auto$104
PennsylvaniaTravelers$105
Rhode IslandSafeco$166
South CarolinaKemper$125
South DakotaMidvale Home & Auto$125
TennesseeNational General$96
TexasProgressive$126
UtahSun Coast$95
VermontTravelers$95
VirginiaKemper$102
WashingtonProgressive$137
West VirginiaSafeco$133
WisconsinTravelers$94
WyomingSafeco$107


Cheapest Auto Insurance Quotes for State Minimum Liability

Liability insurance is the cheapest type of car insurance, and unlike most other types of insurance, car insurance companies in some states are mandated to provide a minimum level of coverage, such as bodily injury liability and property damage liability.

In most areas, if you can’t show proof that you have purchased the state’s minimum coverage limits, you won’t be allowed to register your vehicle. Liability coverage provides financial protection to another person when they are injured in an auto accident that you’re at fault for. Here’s the cheapest carrier for state minimum liability coverage in each state.

StateCheapest Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Cost
AlabamaProgressive$71
AlaskaMidvale Home & Auto$111
ArizonaTravelers$91
ArkansasProgressive$64
CaliforniaMetromile$48
ColoradoSun Coast$76
ConnecticutState Auto$104
District of ColumbiaTravelers$107
DelawareMidvale Home & Auto$175
FloridaProgressive$127
GeorgiaProgressive$105
HawaiiFarmers$64
IdahoTravelers$52
IllinoisUSH&C$44
IndianaProgressive$60
IowaTravelers$59
KansasState Auto$75
KentuckyProgressive$121
LouisianaProgressive$142
MaineTravelers$51
MarylandSafeco$138
MassachusettsTravelers$48
MichiganUSA Underwriters$130
MinnesotaSafeco$91
MississippiProgressive$64
MissouriSafeco$77
MontanaTravelers$57
NebraskaTravelers$58
NevadaSun Coast$122
New HampshireTravelers$55
New JerseyPlymouth Rock$142
New MexicoKemper Specialty$70
New YorkKemper$87
North CarolinaMidvale Home & Auto$50
North DakotaMidvale Home & Auto$72
OhioSafeco$59
OklahomaSafeco$72
OregonNational General$79
PennsylvaniaState Auto$58
Rhode IslandSafeco$111
South CarolinaKemper$82
South DakotaMidvale Home & Auto$75
TennesseeNational General$63
TexasMile Auto$73
UtahSun Coast$70
VermontDairyland$82
VirginiaKemper$59
WashingtonProgressive$83
West VirginiaSafeco$79
WisconsinProgressive$62
WyomingSafeco$50


Cheapest Auto Insurance Quotes for Full-Coverage Policies

One of the biggest decisions about auto insurance is how much coverage you’ll need. While most states require a minimum coverage amount, you can buy additional protection. Full-coverage policies include collision coverage and comprehensive coverage, as well as other perks. Here are the cheapest rates for full-coverage insurance in every state.

StateCheapest Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Cost
AlabamaTravelers$130
AlaskaMidvale Home & Auto$181
ArizonaMetromile$88
ArkansasTravelers$142
CaliforniaMetromile$117
ColoradoAcuity$184
ConnecticutKemper$147
District of ColumbiaTravelers$168
DelawareMidvale Home & Auto$238
FloridaAssuranceAmerica$212
GeorgiaNationwide$169
HawaiiFarmers$122
IdahoTravelers$80
IllinoisMetromile$79
IndianaTravelers$101
IowaTravelers$99
KansasTravelers$142
KentuckyProgressive$183
LouisianaProgressive$246
MaineTravelers$81
MarylandTravelers$192
MassachusettsTravelers$67
MichiganSafeco$229
MinnesotaKemper$137
MississippiNational General$130
MissouriTravelers$136
MontanaTravelers$121
North CarolinaDirect Auto$62
North DakotaMidvale Home & Auto$136
NebraskaTravelers$110
New HampshireTravelers$95
New JerseyPlymouth Rock$202
New MexicoProgressive$121
NevadaSun Coast$201
New YorkTSC Direct$158
OhioTravelers$93
OklahomaTravelers$146
OregonMile Auto$111
PennsylvaniaMetromile$100
Rhode IslandSafeco$199
South CarolinaKemper$140
South DakotaNationwide$124
TennesseeNational General$126
TexasMile Auto$148
UtahSun Coast$113
VermontTravelers$100
VirginiaKemper$109
WashingtonTravelers$147
West VirginiaProgressive$144
WisconsinTravelers$101
WyomingSafeco$127


Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Teen Drivers

Most teen drivers don’t have good credit to fall back on, haven’t built any safe driving habits, don’t have a coherent driving history, and are more likely to get in a fatal crash, and their auto insurance premiums suffer accordingly. However, there are ways to find cheap car insurance for teens. Here are the top carriers to consider.

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Cost
1Travelers$182
2Kemper$192
3USH&C$230
4Novo$231
5Amigo USA$236
6Anchor$238
7Elephant$241
8First Chicago$241
9Apparent$251
10AssuranceAmerica$267


Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes for Young Drivers

Auto insurance for young drivers—generally, drivers under the age of 25—is typically more expensive than car insurance for drivers who are middle-aged or older. Consider starting with these carriers who ranked cheapest in our research.

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Cost
1Kemper$165
2USH&C$174
3Amigo USA$185
4Novo$186
5TSC DIrect$192
6Anchor$194
7First Chicago$200
8Travelers$202
9Elephant$212
10Apparent$214


Cheapest Car Insurance for Students

If you’re a high school, college student, international student, recent graduate, or grad student, juggling living expenses isn’t always easy. You might need to find ways to cut back on expenses—including your auto insurance premium.

You may even qualify for a good student discount if you keep your grades up. Plus, you can combine policies with your renters insurance to save even more on your premiums.

GroupInsurance CompanyCheapest Monthly Quote
High SchoolersDirect Auto$164
College StudentsKemper$161
International StudentsTravelers$148
Recent College GraduatesUSH&C$137
Graduate StudentsTravelers$214


Cheapest Car Insurance for Good Drivers

When trying to save money on your car insurance policy, ask your insurer about policy discounts. Many companies will offer a good driver discount if you have a clean driving record or complete a special driving course.

But don’t assume you’ll get the lowest rate from the first company you look at. Shopping around to compare coverages and insurance costs is important, even for good drivers. When comparing options, consider these top cheapest insurers that may reward a clean driving history.

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Cost
1Metromile$80
2Farmers$88
3USH&C$96
4Amigo USA$110
5First Chicago$125
6Kemper$130
7Acuity$131
8Novo$132
9Anchor$133
10TSC Direct$134


Cheapest Car Insurance for Low-Mileage Drivers

Are you a low-mileage driver? According to the U.S. Federal Highway Administration, the average driver travels 13,476 miles per year. Some insurers have special rates for drivers that don’t add a lot of mileage to their odometers.

Before you swap providers, check to see if your current insurer offers a car insurance discount for low mileage. If so, you may save money by sticking with them. If you want cheap rates for low mileage car insurance, here are a few options:

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Cost
1USH&C$97
2Amigo USA$102
3First Chicago$105
4Mile Auto$108
5Anchor$123


Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Bad Credit

You might be surprised to learn that your credit score can impact your auto insurance rate. Insurance providers can use it as a factor when giving you a car insurance quote.

If you have bad credit, you may find that affordable car insurance rates are harder to come by. It doesn’t have to be that way, though. Getting cheap car insurance for drivers without a good credit history is possible. Check out these affordable quotes for drivers with bad credit.

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Cost
1Metromile$144
2Farmers$151
3TSC Direct$164
4Mile Auto$173
5Foremost Signature$174
6USH&C$190
7Kemper$191
8Acuity$196
9Plymouth Rock$196
10Travelers$196


Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with a DUI or At-Fault Accident on Record

Having a DUI or at-fault accident on your record can make it much more difficult to find cheap car insurance. In most cases, you'll need high-risk insurance and will have to pay higher rates for your auto insurance. However, there are ways to find cheap car insurance even if you have a DUI or at-fault accident on your record.

Cheap Car Insurance Quotes after a DUI

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Cost
1Farmers$174
2USH&C$190
3Amigo USA$218
4First Chicago$248
5Novo$261
6Anchor$263
7Mile Auto$271
8Foremost Signature$273
921st Century$287
10Travelers$291


Cheap Car Insurance Quotes After an Accident

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Cost
1Metromile$101
2Farmers$129
3Amigo USA$131
4Kemper$144
5TSC Direct$146
6Novo$148
7Anchor$149
8Progressive$159
9Travelers$159
1021st Century$160


Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with a Suspended License

Car insurance rates are based on a number of factors, but car insurance companies generally don’t offer policies to someone with a suspended license. If your license is suspended, you may be able to get a restricted license from your state’s department of motor vehicles. This may allow you to drive again under certain conditions.

The best way to get cheap car insurance rates with a suspended license or if you have driver’s license points is to compare quotes from multiple companies. Here are a few to consider.

RankInsurance CompanyAverage Monthly Cost
1Amigo USA$101
2USH&C$117
3Novo$122
4Anchor$127
5Farmers$129
6Clearcover$137
7Travelers$139
8First Chicago$141
9Aspire General$154
10National General$158


Cars with the Cheapest Car Insurance

Because the type of car you drive impacts the cost of insurance, you may want to get insurance quotes before you start shopping for your next car.

Pontiac, Suzuki, and Mercury cars ranked in the top three cheapest cars to insure, with average rates as low as $189 per month. Of course, how much you pay depends on several factors. You may even find cheaper car insurance when comparing policies from multiple providers.

RankCar MakeAverage Monthly Cost
1Pontiac$189
2Suzuki$190
3Mercury$204
4Fiat$203
5GMC$217
6Buick$218
7Subaru$218
8Honda$220
9MINI$227
10Volvo$227


How to Get the Cheapest Auto Insurance Quotes

Getting the cheapest auto insurance can save you a significant amount of cash over the years. Some of the best ways to lower your insurance costs are:

  1. Take advantage of discounts: discounts such as low-mileage discounts, good student discounts, or military discounts can save you a pretty penny on car insurance.

  2. Maintain a clean driving record: drivers without violations in their history tend to see lower auto insurance rates.

  3. Opt for higher deductibles: by choosing a higher deductible, drivers can lower their monthly car insurance premiums significantly. However, never raise your deductible beyond what you can reasonably afford.

  4. Bundle your home and auto insurance: insurers will often give you a discounted rate if you buy multiple policies from them.

And, of course, the best way to save money on auto insurance is to shop around. You could call all of your potential providers and ask for a quote. But that could take hours. If you’re like most people, you don’t want to spend an afternoon making phone calls back and forth.

Luckily, there’s an easier way: fill out the simple online quote-comparison tool from Insurify to quickly see how much coverage would cost from several companies. You can compare and switch in minutes.

When you use Insurify to get a quote, you can narrow down options by price and coverage level to get the best car insurance for you and your family. Free car insurance quotes are just a few clicks away.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Comparing car insurance quotes is the best way to get an idea of what to expect to pay for car insurance coverage. It’s also the best way to make sure you’re not overpaying for coverage. An insurance comparison platform like Insurify takes the guesswork out of car insurance shopping. Check out Insurify’s 100% online marketplace to find the cheapest car insurance.

  • Though every insurance company will claim to have the cheapest car insurance rates available, the only way to know if that’s really true is to compare quotes from different companies. Insurify allows shoppers to compare insurance quotes side by side, so they can get the cheapest quotes without calling around to a half a dozen different companies.

  • By Insurify’s analysis, the cheapest car insurance companies on average are USH&C, Metromile, and Direct Auto with average monthly rates of $44, $63, and $64 respectively. However, your individual rates will be determined by factors like your driving record, credit score, and location.

  • Liability-only insurance is the most basic coverage and therefore, state minimum liability insurance coverage is generally the cheapest type of coverage. State minimum liability insurance is $516 cheaper annually than full-coverage insurance on average, and many insurance providers offer liability-only coverage for less than $100 per month.

  • Insurify helps users compare cheap car insurance quotes online, no matter your driving record, location, or age. Take two minutes to input your information and Insurify will generate a dozen real, ready-to-purchase quotes from top insurance companies. Best part? It’s 100% free. And spam free too, of course.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

