Cheap Car Insurance in Louisiana (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Louisiana
There are lots of things to love about living in Louisiana, from the rich culture to the great eats. However, car insurance premiums here are significantly higher than the national average. Check out our comprehensive guide to Louisiana auto insurance to make sure you’re getting the lowest rates for the best coverage, and use Insurify to compare quotes and find your best rate!
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Louisiana is $333 per month, or $3,996 annually.
National General is the cheapest provider we found in Louisiana, with average premiums of $205 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Louisiana
How much is car insurance in Louisiana?
The average cost of car insurance in Louisiana is $333 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Coverage options here cost more than they do in other places, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find affordable coverage. Insurify compared quotes from many insurance companies and found the best rates in the state of Louisiana for car insurance.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$205
|Progressive
|$213
|Direct Auto
|$277
|The General
|$283
|Safeco
|$285
|Clearcover
|$292
|Kemper Specialty
|$303
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$375
|Bristol West
|$480
|Liberty Mutual
|$480
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Louisiana
Louisiana law requires minimum liability coverage in order to drive legally in the state. Driving with the minimum liability insurance helps you save money, but it can leave you under-protected in case of an accident. Here’s what you can expect to pay for coverage that just meets the state minimum requirements.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$152
|Progressive
|$168
|Safeco
|$186
|Clearcover
|$214
|The General
|$217
|Kemper Specialty
|$221
|Direct Auto
|$239
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$273
|Liberty Mutual
|$322
|Bristol West
|$391
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Louisiana
Want to make sure you’re fully protected? Full-coverage car insurance includes more coverage than a liability-only policy.
Full-coverage includes comprehensive coverage, which steps in if your car is damaged by natural disasters, theft, or vandalism, and collision coverage, which covers you if you hit something, be it a tree or another car. You can also often get underinsured motorist coverage with a full-coverage policy as well. We found the following prices for full-coverage policies.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$249
|National General
|$259
|Safeco
|$311
|Direct Auto
|$313
|Clearcover
|$348
|The General
|$348
|Kemper Specialty
|$375
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$422
|Liberty Mutual
|$549
|Bristol West
|$552
Best Car Insurance in Louisiana
The lowest average rates aren’t always the best choices. You need to consider other factors, too, like customer service and reliability. That’s where the Insurify Composite Score comes in. This proprietary rating system considers all the other factors and helps determine the best insurers in the state. See how these four companies ranked.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|97
|$292
|Safeco
|86
|$285
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$480
|National General
|58
|$205
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Insurify Composite Score
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Louisiana Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history, including any accidents you’ve caused, is a major cause of insurance premium hikes. Insurance companies want to issue policies to safe drivers because they’re less likely to cause accidents. Your rates can vary quite a bit depending on what your driving record looks like.
See More: High-Risk Car Insurance Louisiana
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Louisiana
A “good driver” with a clean driving record is typically someone who has no moving violations or at-fault accidents in the last several years. These drivers are considered to be at a low risk of causing an accident, so they receive lower rates to reflect that level of risk.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$188
|Progressive
|$208
|Direct Auto
|$255
|The General
|$265
|Clearcover
|$268
|Safeco
|$273
|Kemper Specialty
|$279
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$329
|Bristol West
|$445
|Liberty Mutual
|$460
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Louisiana
Drivers with DUIs often pay some of the highest rates. However, as you can see from the quotes we found, shopping around pays off. It’s still possible to find affordable car insurance even if you have a DUI on your record.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Clearcover
|$135
|Progressive
|$151
|Liberty Mutual
|$229
|National General
|$242
|The General
|$280
|Kemper Specialty
|$296
|Direct Auto
|$317
|Safeco
|$409
|Bristol West
|$458
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$464
See More: SR-22 Insurance Louisiana
SR-22 Insurance in Louisiana
SR-22s are issued by insurance companies after you commit a major driving violation, and they prove that you have at least the minimum required insurance. Most states require them to be on file for you to get back on the road. The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in Louisiana:
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Louisiana
Causing an accident makes you look high-risk as a driver, which means your rates are likely to rise. If you’re at fault, just one accident can make your rates go up for as long as three to five years. We found these rates for drivers with at least one at-fault accident in their driving history.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$231
|National General
|$295
|Safeco
|$345
|The General
|$373
|Direct Auto
|$404
|Kemper Specialty
|$425
|Clearcover
|$432
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$566
|Liberty Mutual
|$593
|Bristol West
|$631
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Louisiana
Like accidents, speeding tickets also cause your rates to go up because of the risk to the insurance company. Louisiana drivers with at least one speeding ticket can expect to pay significantly more than someone with a clean driving history.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$220
|National General
|$260
|The General
|$351
|Direct Auto
|$369
|Clearcover
|$371
|Kemper Specialty
|$371
|Safeco
|$390
|Liberty Mutual
|$479
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$513
|Bristol West
|$618
Louisiana Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Credit scores are another metric that insurers use to calculate risk, along with marital status, gender, age, and many other factors. People with poor credit are considered to take more risks than people with good credit, and therefore see higher insurance premiums. These are the average rates we found for people with excellent, good, average and poor credit.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$299
|Good
|$319
|Average
|$372
|Poor
|$462
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Louisiana
Louisiana Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Young drivers have a higher-risk profile because of their inexperience behind the wheel; they simply haven’t had a driver’s license long enough. Rates start dropping as you approach middle age, only to start going up again in your senior years. The average quotes we found demonstrate how different rates can be, from teen drivers up to people in their 80s.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$703
|Under 25
|$535
|20s
|$391
|30s
|$284
|40s
|$281
|50s
|$267
|60s
|$274
|70s
|$272
|80+
|$260
Car Insurance Rates in Louisiana Cities
Something as simple as your ZIP code can affect how much you pay for car insurance, with people in Chalmette paying nearly $200 more a month than people in Houma. These average monthly quotes for people in cities across Louisiana show how different the quotes can be.
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Houma
|$259
|Shreveport
|$279
|Lake Charles
|$312
|Lafayette
|$319
|Mandeville
|$326
|Metairie
|$348
|Baton Rouge
|$373
|Westwego
|$406
|New Orleans
|$409
|Chalmette
|$454
Louisiana Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Louisiana is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Louisiana will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Louisiana.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Louisiana
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Louisiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Louisiana[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Louisiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Louisiana DMV Information
The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles offers many services for drivers, from issuing titles and registrations to driver’s licenses. The state maintains an easy-to-use website that makes renewing documents or checking the status of your reinstated driver’s license a snap. You can even check the wait times at your local Office of Motor Vehicles and make appointments online.
Public Transportation in Louisiana
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development maintains a public transportation program that aims to help parishes provide people with a way to get around regardless of geographical location, physical limitation, or economic status. The Louisiana Transit Resource Guide informs people about the availability of different modes of public transportation by parish.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Louisiana
You can find cheap car insurance in Louisiana by comparing quotes from different insurance companies. Try online comparison tools like Insurify to bring together quotes from top insurers in one place, making the comparison process easy.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Louisiana
Yes. You need at least a basic liability policy that meets the state minimum requirements in order to drive legally in Louisiana.
There are a few things you can do. The best way to save money is to shop around and compare quotes. You can also save money by accepting a higher deductible or by qualifying for insurance discounts for things like paperless billing or good grades.
The average cost we found for car insurance in Louisiana is $333 per month, but we found basic policies as cheap as $152 a month.
There are many uninsured drivers and lawsuits related to car accidents, which drives up rates for everyone. Louisiana’s geographical location and history of natural disasters also mean greater risk for insurance companies, which leads to higher rates.
Louisiana is not a no-fault state, so PIP coverage is not required. The driver who causes an accident is responsible for damage caused to others.
Insurify Insights
How Louisiana Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Louisiana below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Louisiana drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Louisiana
#37
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#32
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#45
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#21
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Louisiana is the #22 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #22
- Percent of drivers in Louisiana with an accident: 8.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Louisiana is the #45 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #45
- Percent of drivers in Louisiana with a DUI: 0.9%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Louisiana is the #39 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #39
- Percent of drivers in Louisiana with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Louisiana is the #40 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #40
- Percent of drivers in Louisiana with a rude driving violation: 1.1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Louisiana is the #37 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #37
- Percent of drivers in Louisiana with a speeding ticket: 7.1%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Louisiana is the #36 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #36
- Percent of drivers in Louisiana with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Louisiana Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed June 1, 2022