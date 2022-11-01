Cheap Car Insurance in Louisiana (2022)

Louisiana Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving history, including any accidents you’ve caused, is a major cause of insurance premium hikes. Insurance companies want to issue policies to safe drivers because they’re less likely to cause accidents. Your rates can vary quite a bit depending on what your driving record looks like.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Louisiana

A “good driver” with a clean driving record is typically someone who has no moving violations or at-fault accidents in the last several years. These drivers are considered to be at a low risk of causing an accident, so they receive lower rates to reflect that level of risk.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote National General $188 Progressive $208 Direct Auto $255 The General $265 Clearcover $268 Safeco $273 Kemper Specialty $279 Midvale Home & Auto $329 Bristol West $445 Liberty Mutual $460

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Louisiana

Drivers with DUIs often pay some of the highest rates. However, as you can see from the quotes we found, shopping around pays off. It’s still possible to find affordable car insurance even if you have a DUI on your record.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Clearcover $135 Progressive $151 Liberty Mutual $229 National General $242 The General $280 Kemper Specialty $296 Direct Auto $317 Safeco $409 Bristol West $458 Midvale Home & Auto $464

SR-22 Insurance in Louisiana

SR-22s are issued by insurance companies after you commit a major driving violation, and they prove that you have at least the minimum required insurance. Most states require them to be on file for you to get back on the road. The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in Louisiana:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Louisiana

Causing an accident makes you look high-risk as a driver, which means your rates are likely to rise. If you’re at fault, just one accident can make your rates go up for as long as three to five years. We found these rates for drivers with at least one at-fault accident in their driving history.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $231 National General $295 Safeco $345 The General $373 Direct Auto $404 Kemper Specialty $425 Clearcover $432 Midvale Home & Auto $566 Liberty Mutual $593 Bristol West $631

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Louisiana

Like accidents, speeding tickets also cause your rates to go up because of the risk to the insurance company. Louisiana drivers with at least one speeding ticket can expect to pay significantly more than someone with a clean driving history.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $220 National General $260 The General $351 Direct Auto $369 Clearcover $371 Kemper Specialty $371 Safeco $390 Liberty Mutual $479 Midvale Home & Auto $513 Bristol West $618

