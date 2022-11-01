4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in Louisiana (2022)

Jennifer Pendell is a personal finance expert. She specializes in breaking down dense subjects to make them easier for consumers to understand, with a particular interest in homeowners, renters, and auto insurance concepts. She studied at the University of Iowa.
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in Louisiana

There are lots of things to love about living in Louisiana, from the rich culture to the great eats. However, car insurance premiums here are significantly higher than the national average. Check out our comprehensive guide to Louisiana auto insurance to make sure you’re getting the lowest rates for the best coverage, and use Insurify to compare quotes and find your best rate!

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in Louisiana is $333 per month, or $3,996 annually.

  • National General is the cheapest provider we found in Louisiana, with average premiums of $205 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in Louisiana

How much is car insurance in Louisiana?

The average cost of car insurance in Louisiana is $333 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

Coverage options here cost more than they do in other places, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find affordable coverage. Insurify compared quotes from many insurance companies and found the best rates in the state of Louisiana for car insurance.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
National General$205
Progressive$213
Direct Auto$277
The General$283
Safeco$285
Clearcover$292
Kemper Specialty$303
Midvale Home & Auto$375
Bristol West$480
Liberty Mutual$480
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Louisiana

Louisiana law requires minimum liability coverage in order to drive legally in the state. Driving with the minimum liability insurance helps you save money, but it can leave you under-protected in case of an accident. Here’s what you can expect to pay for coverage that just meets the state minimum requirements.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
National General$152
Progressive$168
Safeco$186
Clearcover$214
The General$217
Kemper Specialty$221
Direct Auto$239
Midvale Home & Auto$273
Liberty Mutual$322
Bristol West$391
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Louisiana

Want to make sure you’re fully protected? Full-coverage car insurance includes more coverage than a liability-only policy.

Full-coverage includes comprehensive coverage, which steps in if your car is damaged by natural disasters, theft, or vandalism, and collision coverage, which covers you if you hit something, be it a tree or another car. You can also often get underinsured motorist coverage with a full-coverage policy as well. We found the following prices for full-coverage policies.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$249
National General$259
Safeco$311
Direct Auto$313
Clearcover$348
The General$348
Kemper Specialty$375
Midvale Home & Auto$422
Liberty Mutual$549
Bristol West$552
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in Louisiana

The lowest average rates aren’t always the best choices. You need to consider other factors, too, like customer service and reliability. That’s where the Insurify Composite Score comes in. This proprietary rating system considers all the other factors and helps determine the best insurers in the state. See how these four companies ranked.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Clearcover97$292
Safeco86$285
Liberty Mutual82$480
National General58$205
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Louisiana Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving history, including any accidents you’ve caused, is a major cause of insurance premium hikes. Insurance companies want to issue policies to safe drivers because they’re less likely to cause accidents. Your rates can vary quite a bit depending on what your driving record looks like.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Louisiana

A “good driver” with a clean driving record is typically someone who has no moving violations or at-fault accidents in the last several years. These drivers are considered to be at a low risk of causing an accident, so they receive lower rates to reflect that level of risk.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
National General$188
Progressive$208
Direct Auto$255
The General$265
Clearcover$268
Safeco$273
Kemper Specialty$279
Midvale Home & Auto$329
Bristol West$445
Liberty Mutual$460
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Louisiana

Drivers with DUIs often pay some of the highest rates. However, as you can see from the quotes we found, shopping around pays off. It’s still possible to find affordable car insurance even if you have a DUI on your record.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Clearcover$135
Progressive$151
Liberty Mutual$229
National General$242
The General$280
Kemper Specialty$296
Direct Auto$317
Safeco$409
Bristol West$458
Midvale Home & Auto$464
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

SR-22 Insurance in Louisiana

SR-22s are issued by insurance companies after you commit a major driving violation, and they prove that you have at least the minimum required insurance. Most states require them to be on file for you to get back on the road. The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in Louisiana:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Louisiana

Causing an accident makes you look high-risk as a driver, which means your rates are likely to rise. If you’re at fault, just one accident can make your rates go up for as long as three to five years. We found these rates for drivers with at least one at-fault accident in their driving history.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$231
National General$295
Safeco$345
The General$373
Direct Auto$404
Kemper Specialty$425
Clearcover$432
Midvale Home & Auto$566
Liberty Mutual$593
Bristol West$631
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Louisiana

Like accidents, speeding tickets also cause your rates to go up because of the risk to the insurance company. Louisiana drivers with at least one speeding ticket can expect to pay significantly more than someone with a clean driving history.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$220
National General$260
The General$351
Direct Auto$369
Clearcover$371
Kemper Specialty$371
Safeco$390
Liberty Mutual$479
Midvale Home & Auto$513
Bristol West$618
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Louisiana Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Credit scores are another metric that insurers use to calculate risk, along with marital status, gender, age, and many other factors. People with poor credit are considered to take more risks than people with good credit, and therefore see higher insurance premiums. These are the average rates we found for people with excellent, good, average and poor credit.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$299
Good$319
Average$372
Poor$462
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Louisiana Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Young drivers have a higher-risk profile because of their inexperience behind the wheel; they simply haven’t had a driver’s license long enough. Rates start dropping as you approach middle age, only to start going up again in your senior years. The average quotes we found demonstrate how different rates can be, from teen drivers up to people in their 80s.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$703
Under 25$535
20s$391
30s$284
40s$281
50s$267
60s$274
70s$272
80+$260
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in Louisiana Cities

Something as simple as your ZIP code can affect how much you pay for car insurance, with people in Chalmette paying nearly $200 more a month than people in Houma. These average monthly quotes for people in cities across Louisiana show how different the quotes can be.

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Houma$259
Shreveport$279
Lake Charles$312
Lafayette$319
Mandeville$326
Metairie$348
Baton Rouge$373
Westwego$406
New Orleans$409
Chalmette$454
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Louisiana Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Louisiana is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Louisiana will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Louisiana.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Louisiana

All motor vehicles operated or parked on Louisiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Louisiana[1] are:

  • $15,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $30,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Louisiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

Louisiana DMV Information

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles offers many services for drivers, from issuing titles and registrations to driver’s licenses. The state maintains an easy-to-use website that makes renewing documents or checking the status of your reinstated driver’s license a snap. You can even check the wait times at your local Office of Motor Vehicles and make appointments online.

Public Transportation in Louisiana

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development maintains a public transportation program that aims to help parishes provide people with a way to get around regardless of geographical location, physical limitation, or economic status. The Louisiana Transit Resource Guide informs people about the availability of different modes of public transportation by parish.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Louisiana

You can find cheap car insurance in Louisiana by comparing quotes from different insurance companies. Try online comparison tools like Insurify to bring together quotes from top insurers in one place, making the comparison process easy.

Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Louisiana

  • Yes. You need at least a basic liability policy that meets the state minimum requirements in order to drive legally in Louisiana.

  • There are a few things you can do. The best way to save money is to shop around and compare quotes. You can also save money by accepting a higher deductible or by qualifying for insurance discounts for things like paperless billing or good grades.

  • The average cost we found for car insurance in Louisiana is $333 per month, but we found basic policies as cheap as $152 a month.

  • There are many uninsured drivers and lawsuits related to car accidents, which drives up rates for everyone. Louisiana’s geographical location and history of natural disasters also mean greater risk for insurance companies, which leads to higher rates.

  • Louisiana is not a no-fault state, so PIP coverage is not required. The driver who causes an accident is responsible for damage caused to others.

Insurify Insights

How Louisiana Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Louisiana below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Louisiana drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

ford

Ford F-Series Pickup

Most Popular Car in Louisiana

#37

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#32

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#45

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#21

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Louisiana is the #22 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #22
    • Percent of drivers in Louisiana with an accident: 8.9%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Louisiana is the #45 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #45
    • Percent of drivers in Louisiana with a DUI: 0.9%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Louisiana is the #39 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #39
    • Percent of drivers in Louisiana with a reckless driving offense: 1%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Louisiana is the #40 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #40
    • Percent of drivers in Louisiana with a rude driving violation: 1.1%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Louisiana is the #37 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #37
    • Percent of drivers in Louisiana with a speeding ticket: 7.1%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Louisiana is the #36 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #36
    • Percent of drivers in Louisiana with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

