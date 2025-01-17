Best Car Insurance in Louisiana (2025)

Save up to $1,025† by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies
Dozens of reputable car insurance companies serve Louisiana drivers, but choosing the right insurer can be difficult. It’s a good idea to compare factors like discounts, price, and customer satisfaction. Insurify analyzed more than 50 auto insurers to help you find the best car insurance in Louisiana for your situation.
Learn more about some of the Pelican State’s top car insurance companies.
Best car insurance companies in Louisiana
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Louisiana, it’s a good idea to compare several insurers. Here are five of the top companies to consider as you start your search.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$109/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$237/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 1,912 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
Farmers's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4
3.2
Customer service
3.9
3.6
Discounts
3.7
2.9
Policy transparency
3.9
3.1
Value
3.8
2.9
How drivers feel about Farmers
Drivers appreciate the initial affordability but dislike the frequent and significant price increases and poor customer service.
AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Bundling discounts
Minimum coverage
Safe drivers
Reviews (1,031)
Walter
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Unsatisfactory Insurance
Farmers was suitable for me until they decided to increase my rate and then informed me about an additional surcharge. Insurance companies are already making enough money without the need to overcharge customers. Due to this, I will not be a returning customer.
Sandra
January 10, 2025
Verified Review
High Premiums
The premiums are high!
Nancy
January 8, 2025
Verified Review
No Senior Discounts
I appreciate Farmers, but they don't offer any discounts for seniors.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
828
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.13
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Farmers ranked above average for overall customer satisfaction in the Southeast region by J.D. Power, indicating excellent customer service. The company also offers a great selection of add-on coverages, with options like OEM coverage, accident forgiveness, customized equipment coverage, and glass repair coverage. Farmers also offers nearly 20 car insurance discounts.
Pros
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
Many available endorsements
Many available discounts
Cons
More complaints than expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$109/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,440 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
State Farm's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.2
3.2
Customer service
4.1
3.6
Discounts
4
2.9
Policy transparency
4
3.1
Value
4
2.9
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,195)
Graylin
January 18, 2025
Verified Review
The service is good, but the price is a bit high for my age and clean driving record. I haven't had any DUIs or tickets for over 6 years.
The service is good, but the price is a bit high for my age and clean driving record. I haven't had any DUIs or tickets for over 6 years.
Chris
January 18, 2025
Verified Review
Dishonest and Untrustworthy
Mediocre at best, they keep changing their rates. They keep raising their income to help themselves, never explaining what their issues are. They trap you in, making you think you have no choice.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
855
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
State Farm has the best car insurance in Louisiana for young drivers. Drivers younger than 25 can take advantage of State Farm’s Steer Clear program, which rewards safe drivers with a reduced premium. State Farm also offers discounts for smart students, students away at school without a vehicle, and drivers younger than 21 who complete an approved driver training course.
Pros
Safe driver rewards program for drivers younger than 25
Multiple discounts for students and teens
Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$78/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$137/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,675 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
USAA's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4.9
3.2
Customer service
4.6
3.6
Discounts
4.9
2.9
Policy transparency
4.9
3.1
Value
4.9
2.9
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (961)
William
January 18, 2025
Verified Review
Trouble Remembering PIN with USAA
USAA is great, but I do have trouble remembering my PIN number. That's a problem.
William
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
I love USAA
I love USAA. However, I don't know my PIN, and that has caused me some inconvenience.
Thomas
January 13, 2025
Verified Review
Too Personal
They penalize me for using my phone as a passenger in someone else's car. Even though I have a Bluetooth hands-free phone, they still want to deduct points. I guess next they'll penalize me if I talk to my wife while I'm driving.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
886
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
USAA sells car insurance to military families, including active-duty servicemembers, veterans, and their spouses and children. USAA is consistently rated among the best insurers for overall customer satisfaction in Louisiana, and it has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).
The company also offers various car insurance discounts, with savings for storing a vehicle during deployment, customer loyalty, and driving infrequently, among others.
Pros
Highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
Superior financial stability rating
Many available discounts
Cons
Available only to eligible military personnel and family members
Limited selection of available endorsements
More than twice as many complaints as expected with the NAIC
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$102/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$178/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,621 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
GEICO's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
4
3.2
Customer service
3.9
3.6
Discounts
3.8
2.9
Policy transparency
3.9
3.1
Value
3.8
2.9
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,845)
Zenell
January 17, 2025
Verified Review
Overpriced for Certain Car Brands
If you own a Kia or Hyundai car, be prepared to pay a hefty amount. Despite having no tickets or accidents, the pricing is still unreasonable. Insurance companies should reconsider their pricing strategies.
Margie
January 17, 2025
Verified Review
Almost Chose Another Insurance, but Stayed with GEICO
They are very reliable.
Jerome
January 16, 2025
Verified Review
Poor Service
I had a car accident several years ago and I was not at fault. The other driver was issued a citation for the accident. My deductible was $500.00, but my agent only managed to get me back $400.00. When I asked why, she couldn't explain. I requested to speak to her supervisor who wasn't available at the time. I was told I would receive a call back, but I never heard back from them.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company
GEICO is the best car insurance company in Louisiana for drivers looking for cheap car insurance through discounts. GEICO offers savings for safe drivers, good students, military personnel, federal employees, affinity group members, bundling your policies, taking a defensive driving course, wearing a seat belt, and more.
GEICO also offers a variety of online tools and resources and has an above-average rating for digital shopping by J.D. Power.
Pros
Many available discounts
Great J.D. Power digital shopping rating
AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.7 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$186/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$274/mo
3.7
A solid optionBased on 2,737 verified guest reviews and ratings
▲
Liberty Mutual's score
▲▼
Industry average
▲▼
Coverage options
3.7
3.2
Customer service
3.4
3.6
Discounts
3.4
2.9
Policy transparency
3.4
3.1
Value
3.4
2.9
Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (1,593)
Joe
January 9, 2025
Verified Review
Good service, but I found lower rates
Good service, but I found lower rates for the same coverage
Jodi
January 7, 2025
Verified Review
No Claims, Just Paying My Bill
It's a good company, but the price is too high.
Lakeya
January 3, 2025
Verified Review
I haven't had any accidents or incidents, yet my policy is getting more expensive. I am a safe driver.
I haven't had any accidents or incidents, yet my policy is getting more expensive. I am a safe driver.
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
831
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
3.95
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company
Liberty Mutual has an impressive selection of car insurance endorsements, which makes it a good option for Louisiana drivers who want to customize their policy. Liberty Mutual offers original parts coverage, accident forgiveness, new car replacement coverage, teacher’s auto insurance, gap insurance, and others. Additionally, customers can get guaranteed repairs after a claim at one of Liberty Mutual’s 2,000 Guaranteed Repair Network auto-body shops.
Pros
Many available endorsements
Lifetime guaranteed auto repairs at qualifying shops
Many available discounts
Cons
Poor J.D. Power customer satisfaction score
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction score
AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Louisiana to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How to get the best car insurance in Louisiana
To find the best car insurance in Louisiana, here are some things to keep in mind.
Consider your coverage needs
Every Louisiana driver has different coverage needs. For example, if you drive a brand-new car, you might want full coverage with endorsements like new-car replacement coverage. If you have a teen driver on your policy, you might want accident forgiveness or roadside assistance. Consider your unique coverage needs and choose an insurer that offers the types of coverage you want.
Read reviews from policyholders
Before you choose a car insurance company, it’s a good idea to read online reviews from current and past policyholders. These reviews will give you a better sense of the company’s customer service and claims-handling practices. Websites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot can provide some insight into popular insurance companies and help you choose an insurer that’s trustworthy.
Study third-party ratings
Most of the largest car insurance companies in Louisiana are rated by reputable third-party organizations. For example, J.D. Power scores insurers based on overall customer satisfaction, claims satisfaction, and digital experience. Check AM Best to see how financially stable a company is. The company’s stability indicates how well it’s able to pay claims. You can also review the NAIC Complaint Index to find out how many complaints an insurer receives in relation to its size.
Compare quotes from multiple companies
Car insurance rates are personalized for every driver, and insurance companies charge different rates for the same types and amounts of coverage. To find the most affordable car insurance for your needs and situation, it’s beneficial to compare rate quotes from a few insurance companies.
Average cost of car insurance in Louisiana
The average cost of car insurance in Louisiana is $126 per month for liability-only coverage and $235 per month for full coverage. Drivers in Louisiana pay more for car insurance than the U.S. national average.
Keep in mind that car insurance premiums are different for every driver. Insurers calculate rates based on many factors, including your ZIP code, age, credit history, driving record, vehicle type, coverage limits, deductibles, and the discounts you qualify for.[1]
Best car insurance in Louisiana FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Louisiana, here’s some additional information that can help you choose the best company.
How much is car insurance in Louisiana?
The average cost of car insurance in Louisiana is $126 per month for liability-only coverage and $235 per month for full coverage. These rates are above the national averages of $105 for liability coverage and $199 for full coverage.
What are the best car insurance companies in Louisiana?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Louisiana are Farmers, USAA, State Farm, and GEICO. But the best auto insurance company will depend on personal factors, like your preferences, coverage requirements, and budget. Comparing a few companies can help you pick the right insurer for your situation.
What’s the required auto insurance coverage amount in Louisiana?
Louisiana requires drivers to carry at least 15/30/25 in personal liability insurance. A minimum-coverage policy includes $15,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $30,000 in bodily injury liability per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability per accident.[2] Most drivers can benefit from a full-coverage policy that includes collision, comprehensive, and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage.
Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com.
Elizabeth has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.