Home>Car Insurance>Louisiana

Best Car Insurance in Louisiana (2025)

Farmers, USAA, and GEICO are among the best car insurance companies in Louisiana.

Elizabeth Rivelli
Written byElizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli

  • 5+ years writing insurance and personal finance topics

  • Auto, home, health, and life insurance expertise

Elizabeth has extensive insurance industry experience, having written for Insureon, Rate Retriever, and Insurify. She’s also finance and insurance editor for Car and Driver.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Dozens of reputable car insurance companies serve Louisiana drivers, but choosing the right insurer can be difficult. It’s a good idea to compare factors like discounts, price, and customer satisfaction. Insurify analyzed more than 50 auto insurers to help you find the best car insurance in Louisiana for your situation.

Learn more about some of the Pelican State’s top car insurance companies.

Best car insurance companies in Louisiana

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Louisiana, it’s a good idea to compare several insurers. Here are five of the top companies to consider as you start your search.

Farmers: Best overall

Farmers logooverall
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$109/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$237/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 1,912 verified guest reviews and ratings
Farmers's score
Industry average
Coverage options43.2
Customer service3.93.6
Discounts3.72.9
Policy transparency3.93.1
Value3.82.9
How drivers feel about Farmers

Drivers appreciate the initial affordability but dislike the frequent and significant price increases and poor customer service.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Bundling discounts
Minimum coverage
Safe drivers
How drivers feel about Farmers

Drivers appreciate the initial affordability but dislike the frequent and significant price increases and poor customer service.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Bundling discounts
Minimum coverage
Safe drivers
Reviews (1,031)

Walter

January 13, 2025

Verified Review

Unsatisfactory Insurance

Farmers was suitable for me until they decided to increase my rate and then informed me about an additional surcharge. Insurance companies are already making enough money without the need to overcharge customers. Due to this, I will not be a returning customer.

Sandra

January 10, 2025

Verified Review

High Premiums

The premiums are high!

Nancy

January 8, 2025

Verified Review

No Senior Discounts

I appreciate Farmers, but they don't offer any discounts for seniors.
See all Farmers reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
828
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.13
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

Farmers ranked above average for overall customer satisfaction in the Southeast region by J.D. Power, indicating excellent customer service. The company also offers a great selection of add-on coverages, with options like OEM coverage, accident forgiveness, customized equipment coverage, and glass repair coverage. Farmers also offers nearly 20 car insurance discounts.

Pros

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

  • Many available endorsements

  • Many available discounts

Cons

  • More complaints than expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)

  • Below-average J.D. Power digital shopping rating

State Farm: Best for young drivers

State Farm logoyoung drivers
User Reviews
4.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$109/mo
4.2
Best choiceBased on 9,440 verified guest reviews and ratings
State Farm's score
Industry average
Coverage options4.23.2
Customer service4.13.6
Discounts42.9
Policy transparency43.1
Value42.9
How drivers feel about State Farm

Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
How drivers feel about State Farm

Drivers appreciate the helpful local agents and initial service but dislike the high prices and frequent rate increases.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Customer service
Competitive rates
Discounts for safe drivers
Reviews (5,195)

Graylin

January 18, 2025

Verified Review

The service is good, but the price is a bit high for my age and clean driving record. I haven't had any DUIs or tickets for over 6 years.

The service is good, but the price is a bit high for my age and clean driving record. I haven't had any DUIs or tickets for over 6 years.

Chris

January 18, 2025

Verified Review

Dishonest and Untrustworthy

Mediocre at best, they keep changing their rates. They keep raising their income to help themselves, never explaining what their issues are. They trap you in, making you think you have no choice.

Larry

January 16, 2025

Verified Review

Review

I need a discount if I pay in full.
See all State Farm reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
855
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.78
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

State Farm has the best car insurance in Louisiana for young drivers. Drivers younger than 25 can take advantage of State Farm’s Steer Clear program, which rewards safe drivers with a reduced premium. State Farm also offers discounts for smart students, students away at school without a vehicle, and drivers younger than 21 who complete an approved driver training course.

Pros

  • Safe driver rewards program for drivers younger than 25

  • Multiple discounts for students and teens

  • Above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

Cons

  • Fewer endorsements than other insurers

  • Many more complaints than expected with the NAIC

  • Below-average J.D. Power digital shopping rating

USAA: Best for military families

USAA logomilitary families
User Reviews
4.9
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$78/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$137/mo
4.9
Best choiceBased on 1,675 verified guest reviews and ratings
USAA's score
Industry average
Coverage options4.93.2
Customer service4.63.6
Discounts4.92.9
Policy transparency4.93.1
Value4.92.9
How drivers feel about USAA

Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
How drivers feel about USAA

Drivers appreciate the ease of working with the carrier, competitive rates, and responsive service but dislike the price increases and lack of rideshare add-ons in some areas.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Members of the military community
Outstanding customer service
Competitive rates
Reviews (961)

William

January 18, 2025

Verified Review

Trouble Remembering PIN with USAA

USAA is great, but I do have trouble remembering my PIN number. That's a problem.

William

January 13, 2025

Verified Review

I love USAA

I love USAA. However, I don't know my PIN, and that has caused me some inconvenience.

Thomas

January 13, 2025

Verified Review

Too Personal

They penalize me for using my phone as a passenger in someone else's car. Even though I have a Bluetooth hands-free phone, they still want to deduct points. I guess next they'll penalize me if I talk to my wife while I'm driving.
See all USAA reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
886
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
1.35
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

USAA sells car insurance to military families, including active-duty servicemembers, veterans, and their spouses and children. USAA is consistently rated among the best insurers for overall customer satisfaction in Louisiana, and it has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).

The company also offers various car insurance discounts, with savings for storing a vehicle during deployment, customer loyalty, and driving infrequently, among others.

Pros

  • Highest J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

  • Superior financial stability rating

  • Many available discounts

Cons

  • Available only to eligible military personnel and family members

  • Limited selection of available endorsements

  • More than twice as many complaints as expected with the NAIC

GEICO: Best for discounts

GEICO logodiscounts
User Reviews
4.0
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$102/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$178/mo
4.0
Best choiceBased on 10,621 verified guest reviews and ratings
GEICO's score
Industry average
Coverage options43.2
Customer service3.93.6
Discounts3.82.9
Policy transparency3.93.1
Value3.82.9
How drivers feel about GEICO

Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about GEICO

Drivers appreciate the excellent customer service and initial low prices but dislike the frequent price increases.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Teen drivers
Cheap rates
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (5,845)

Zenell

January 17, 2025

Verified Review

Overpriced for Certain Car Brands

If you own a Kia or Hyundai car, be prepared to pay a hefty amount. Despite having no tickets or accidents, the pricing is still unreasonable. Insurance companies should reconsider their pricing strategies.

Margie

January 17, 2025

Verified Review

Almost Chose Another Insurance, but Stayed with GEICO

They are very reliable.

Jerome

January 16, 2025

Verified Review

Poor Service

I had a car accident several years ago and I was not at fault. The other driver was issued a citation for the accident. My deductible was $500.00, but my agent only managed to get me back $400.00. When I asked why, she couldn't explain. I requested to speak to her supervisor who wasn't available at the time. I was told I would receive a call back, but I never heard back from them.
See all GEICO reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
843
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
0.74
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
Why we picked this company

GEICO is the best car insurance company in Louisiana for drivers looking for cheap car insurance through discounts. GEICO offers savings for safe drivers, good students, military personnel, federal employees, affinity group members, bundling your policies, taking a defensive driving course, wearing a seat belt, and more.

GEICO also offers a variety of online tools and resources and has an above-average rating for digital shopping by J.D. Power.

Pros

  • Many available discounts

  • Great J.D. Power digital shopping rating

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

  • Fewer endorsements than other insurers

  • Low J.D. Power claims satisfaction score

Liberty Mutual: Best for customizable coverage

Liberty Mutual logocustomizable coverage
User Reviews
3.7
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
7.7 /10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$186/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$274/mo
3.7
A solid optionBased on 2,737 verified guest reviews and ratings
Liberty Mutual's score
Industry average
Coverage options3.73.2
Customer service3.43.6
Discounts3.42.9
Policy transparency3.43.1
Value3.42.9
How drivers feel about Liberty Mutual

Drivers appreciate the initial low prices, quick claims handling, and easy account access but dislike the significant price increases over time.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
How drivers feel about Liberty Mutual

Drivers appreciate the initial low prices, quick claims handling, and easy account access but dislike the significant price increases over time.

AI-generated from the text of verified reviews collected by Insurify
Best For
Numerous discounts
New and financed vehicles
Accident forgiveness
Reviews (1,593)

Joe

January 9, 2025

Verified Review

Good service, but I found lower rates

Good service, but I found lower rates for the same coverage

Jodi

January 7, 2025

Verified Review

No Claims, Just Paying My Bill

It's a good company, but the price is too high.

Lakeya

January 3, 2025

Verified Review

I haven't had any accidents or incidents, yet my policy is getting more expensive. I am a safe driver.

I haven't had any accidents or incidents, yet my policy is getting more expensive. I am a safe driver.
See all Liberty Mutual reviews
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
831
NAIC Index
Average amount of customer complaints relative to competitors on a 0-5 scale. A lower score represents fewer complaints.
3.95
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Why we picked this company

Liberty Mutual has an impressive selection of car insurance endorsements, which makes it a good option for Louisiana drivers who want to customize their policy. Liberty Mutual offers original parts coverage, accident forgiveness, new car replacement coverage, teacher’s auto insurance, gap insurance, and others. Additionally, customers can get guaranteed repairs after a claim at one of Liberty Mutual’s 2,000 Guaranteed Repair Network auto-body shops.

Pros

  • Many available endorsements

  • Lifetime guaranteed auto repairs at qualifying shops

  • Many available discounts

Cons

  • Poor J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

  • Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction score

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A (Excellent)

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national auto insurance companies that sell policies in Louisiana to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to drivers. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, low-mileage discounts or programs, safe driving discounts, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

How to get the best car insurance in Louisiana

To find the best car insurance in Louisiana, here are some things to keep in mind.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/31bb162db0/accident-forgiveness.svg

    Consider your coverage needs

    Every Louisiana driver has different coverage needs. For example, if you drive a brand-new car, you might want full coverage with endorsements like new-car replacement coverage. If you have a teen driver on your policy, you might want accident forgiveness or roadside assistance. Consider your unique coverage needs and choose an insurer that offers the types of coverage you want.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/edb628e3ac/insurify-icons-auto-blue-96x96_013-family.svg

    Read reviews from policyholders

    Before you choose a car insurance company, it’s a good idea to read online reviews from current and past policyholders. These reviews will give you a better sense of the company’s customer service and claims-handling practices. Websites like the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and Trustpilot can provide some insight into popular insurance companies and help you choose an insurer that’s trustworthy.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/243feaaa23/contact-us-96x96-orange_033-rating.svg

    Study third-party ratings

    Most of the largest car insurance companies in Louisiana are rated by reputable third-party organizations. For example, J.D. Power scores insurers based on overall customer satisfaction, claims satisfaction, and digital experience. Check AM Best to see how financially stable a company is. The company’s stability indicates how well it’s able to pay claims. You can also review the NAIC Complaint Index to find out how many complaints an insurer receives in relation to its size.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Compare quotes from multiple companies

    Car insurance rates are personalized for every driver, and insurance companies charge different rates for the same types and amounts of coverage. To find the most affordable car insurance for your needs and situation, it’s beneficial to compare rate quotes from a few insurance companies.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Louisiana

Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Average cost of car insurance in Louisiana 

The average cost of car insurance in Louisiana is $126 per month for liability-only coverage and $235 per month for full coverage. Drivers in Louisiana pay more for car insurance than the U.S. national average.

Keep in mind that car insurance premiums are different for every driver. Insurers calculate rates based on many factors, including your ZIP code, age, credit history, driving record, vehicle type, coverage limits, deductibles, and the discounts you qualify for.[1]

Best car insurance in Louisiana FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Louisiana, here’s some additional information that can help you choose the best company.

  • How much is car insurance in Louisiana?

    The average cost of car insurance in Louisiana is $126 per month for liability-only coverage and $235 per month for full coverage. These rates are above the national averages of $105 for liability coverage and $199 for full coverage.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Louisiana?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Louisiana are Farmers, USAA, State Farm, and GEICO. But the best auto insurance company will depend on personal factors, like your preferences, coverage requirements, and budget. Comparing a few companies can help you pick the right insurer for your situation.

  • What’s the required auto insurance coverage amount in Louisiana?

    Louisiana requires drivers to carry at least 15/30/25 in personal liability insurance. A minimum-coverage policy includes $15,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $30,000 in bodily injury liability per accident, and $25,000 in property damage liability per accident.[2] Most drivers can benefit from a full-coverage policy that includes collision, comprehensive, and underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  2. Louisiana Commissioner of Insurance. "Consumer's Guide to Auto Insurance."
Elizabeth Rivelli
Elizabeth Rivelli

Elizabeth Rivelli is a freelance writer covering insurance and personal finance. She has extensive knowledge of various insurance lines, including property and casualty, health, and life insurance. Her byline has been featured in dozens of publications, including Investopedia, Forbes, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, and Insurance.com. 

Elizabeth has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Learn More
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferDeputy Managing Editor, News and Marketing Content

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate