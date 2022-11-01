4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
One of the more popular destinations in Louisiana, Lake Charles is home to a wealth of museums, art installments, and casinos. As if this didn’t create enough traffic, it sits on Interstate 10, a freeway that spans from California to Florida. Driving in Lake Charles is a true challenge, particularly during rush hour, so it’s smart to enroll in robust car insurance coverage, as accidents can happen here in the blink of an eye.
Car Insurance in Lake Charles, LA
The average cost of Louisiana car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Lake Charles, LA to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Lake Charles is $295 per month, or $3540 annually.
Car insurance in Lake Charles is $20 more than the average cost of car insurance in Louisiana.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Lake Charles on average is National General, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Lake Charles, LA
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Lake Charles
|Progressive
|$198 /mo
|State Farm
|$198 /mo
|American Family
|$506 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Lake Charles, LA
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Lake Charles. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$187 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Louisiana Cities
|New Orleans
|$418/mo
|Baton Rouge
|$240/mo
|Shreveport
|$263/mo
|Metairie
|$321/mo
|Lake Charles
|$301/mo
|Louisiana
|$309/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Louisiana
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Louisiana roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Louisiana[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Louisiana is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Lake Charles Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Even hardworking teens will have a tough time coming up with $453 per month for car insurance in Lake Charles. Louisianans see their premiums go down as they get more years of experience behind the wheel. That’s why twentysomethings catch a $70 break over the youngest drivers. From that point, everyone 30 and older beats the state average of $333. Those in their 80s get the best deal, with a price that’s a third of what teen drivers shell out.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$453
|20s
|$378
|30s
|$232
|40s
|$210
|50s
|$218
|60s
|$244
|70s
|$175
|80s
|$151
Lake Charles Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In the Pelican State, safe driving wins in more ways than one. People enjoy the peace of mind that defensive driving provides, and insurance companies give their “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to the most responsible folks on the road. Why do drivers with a failure-to-stop violation pay the least? Often, drivers with violations strip down their policies and opt for liability only, skipping comprehensive and collision coverage. An at-fault accident almost doubles the rate, at $456. Luckily, after three years of careful driving, tickets and accidents stop affecting monthly costs.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$229
|Speeding Ticket
|$231
|At-Fault Accident
|$457
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$210
Lake Charles Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
What does the Mastercard in a driver’s wallet have to do with mastering the ability to operate a car? Louisiana, like most states, lets insurance companies use credit when setting rates. Naturally, people with better credit pay less. But in Lake Charles, those with poor credit have lower rates than those with average or good credit. The reason is that drivers with better credit can finance costlier cars and need more coverage to protect their assets. Either way, moving from average to excellent credit will save over $85 per month, or $1,000 per year.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$222
|Good
|$303
|Average
|$308
|Poor
|$229
Lake Charles, LA DMV Information
Lake Charles offers drivers two locations to complete their DMV business, but that doesn’t necessarily mean getting in and out is a breeze. With nearly 80,000 residents here, wait times might be long. The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is situated to the east of town and is quite busy while the Express Office of Motor Vehicles Public Tag Agent is better equipped to handle quick tasks. No matter which location you visit, it’s advised that you eat a large breakfast and prepare to wait.
Public Transportation in Lake Charles, LA
While some Lake Charles residents opt to go without a vehicle, plenty of others are in the area visiting and may not feel comfortable navigating these busy streets themselves. The city offers both a bus system and a trolley, which run regularly and serve many parts of the metropolitan area. If you’re out to visit the most popular tourist attractions, traveling on foot may be an option. Still, others prefer to rely on ridesharing options like Uber and Lyft.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Lake Charles, LA
Lake Charles has long been a populated area, and due to the multiple hurricanes that hit the city in 2020, navigating this part of the state has become even more challenging. It’s highly recommended that you purchase the auto coverage that offers you the most peace of mind while on the road, because you never know what could happen.
Rather than waste time comparing prices across dozens of websites, make shopping for car insurance easy with Insurify. You’ll be able to view real-time quotes as well as a variety of discounts suited just for you. Let Insurify take the guesswork out of shopping for car insurance today!
FAQs - Lake Charles, LA Car Insurance
While it is a legal requirement to purchase auto coverage in Lake Charles, many people choose not to. Louisiana as a whole has a lot of uninsured motorists on the road, making it even more important for you to purchase robust auto protection.
The state is known as one of the most expensive when it comes to auto coverage due to the number of accidents and the plethora of uninsured drivers. Your individual rates will be based on your driving history and possibly even your credit score as well.
Driving in Lake Charles doesn’t have to be expensive. Insurify can help you to save money on your car insurance bill. After answering a few questions, you can compare rates and enroll in the best policy for your needs.
Insurify Insights
How Lake Charles Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Lake Charles, Louisiana below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Lake Charles drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Louisiana in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Ford F-Series Pickup
Most Popular Car in Lake Charles
#30
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Louisiana
#18
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Louisiana
#33
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Louisiana
#39
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Louisiana
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Lake Charles drivers rank 12 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #12
- Percent of drivers in Lake Charles with an accident: 10.1%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Lake Charles drivers rank 33 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #33
- Percent of drivers in Lake Charles with a DUI: 0.8%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Louisiana, Lake Charles drivers rank 11 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #11
- Percent of drivers in Lake Charles with a reckless driving offense: 1.5%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Louisiana, Lake Charles drivers rank 17 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #17
- Percent of drivers in Lake Charles with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Louisiana, Lake Charles drivers rank 30 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #30
- Percent of drivers in Lake Charles with a speeding ticket: 7.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Lake Charles drivers rank 50 in clean driving records across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #50
- Percent of drivers in Lake Charles with clean record: 80.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Lake Charles drivers rank 46 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Louisiana.
- Rank within state: #46
- Percent of drivers in Lake Charles with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.2%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Louisiana Department of Insurance. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed June 1, 2022