Best Cheap Auto Insurance in Slidell, Louisiana (2023)

State Farm has the cheapest car insurance rates in Slidell — $81 per month for liability-only coverage.

Updated September 20, 2023

A suburb of New Orleans on Lake Pontchartrain, Slidell offers quick access to one of the nation’s most bustling cities. Drivers in Slidell pay an overall average of $243 per month for car insurance, which is less than the New Orleans overall average of $295 but more than the Louisiana state average of $228.

Slidell has a high risk of flooding from storm surge following hurricanes and other weather in the area, which likely contributes to higher rates. Location is only one factor that affects how much car insurance costs.[1] Your driving record, age, vehicle type, and credit score also influence your premium. You can find the cheapest coverage by comparing quotes from multiple insurers.

Here’s what you need to know to find the best car insurance rates in Slidell.

Quick Facts

  • Drivers in Slidell pay an average of $156 per month for liability-only coverage and $331 for full coverage.

  • Louisiana auto insurers can consider your credit history when determining car insurance premiums.[2]

  • Louisiana is a comparative fault state, which means drivers receive insurance claim payouts in relation to their percentage of fault in an auto accident.[3]

Best car insurance companies in Slidell

Drivers in Slidell can expect car insurance rates to vary based on their driving record and coverage selection. As you shop for the best deal on car insurance, you should consider your budget and coverage needs. The goal is to find a balance between affordable pricing and adequate coverage.

State Farm, Auto Direct, and Allstate are some of the best car insurance companies in the city. As you consider the best coverage options for your circumstances, gather quotes from multiple insurers to compare rates.

Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.4
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$81/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$125/mo

In business for more than 100 years, State Farm sells auto and other vehicle insurance, as well as homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance. The company offers customizable coverage types, savings programs, and a variety of discounts.

State Farm has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaints Index. It also ranks among the top 10 companies for customer satisfaction in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Pros

  • High rates of customer satisfaction

  • Rideshare insurance available

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Increased rates for drivers with violations

I feel like I am being way overcharged for my insurance since I have had no accidents or tickets in the last 10 years.

Theresa - September 14, 2023
Verified

I really enjoyed working with them, I just couldn't keep up with the expensive rates.

Becki - September 13, 2023
Verified

I was 5 stars until the recent increase, without any explanation.

Norman - September 13, 2023
Verified
Read our State Farm review

Best insurer for coverage options: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$132/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$203/mo

Allstate offers auto, home, motorcycle, ATV, renters, condo, and term life insurance. The company has an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best. However, Allstate has some negative reviews on consumer websites and a slightly higher-than-average complaint rating on the NAIC Consumer Complaint Index.

Allstate offers many discounts, including savings for good grades, multiple policies, bundling auto and home insurance, new vehicles, safe driving, and good payment history.

Pros

  • Well-established, with A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best

  • Pay-per-mile option available

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ranking in the Southeast

  • Average rates compared to other insurers

Handled a claim ok, but they keep raising my price every 6 months.

Brigitte - September 13, 2023
Verified

Failure to allow me to reinstate my overage.

Joseph - September 9, 2023
Verified

Poor service. Hard to access online accounts.

Peter - September 3, 2023
Verified
Read our Allstate review

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: Direct Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$149/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$213/mo

Owned by Allstate, Direct Auto specializes in providing insurance for non-standard drivers who may struggle to find affordable coverage elsewhere or need SR-22 certification. Today, the company sells car, motorcycle, and term life insurance, car insurance in Mexico, roadside assistance, and vehicle protection plans. Direct Auto’s parent company has a higher-than-average complaint rating on the NAIC Consumer Complaint Index.

Pros

  • Option to bundle car insurance with other auto-related products

  • Competitive rates for drivers with violations

Cons

  • No advertised discounts

  • Not the most affordable option for drivers with a clean record

Too costly for minimum liability.

Michael - August 28, 2023
Verified

They're way too high price-wise.

Herbert - June 17, 2023
Verified

Excellent service.

Justo - May 28, 2023
Verified
Read our Direct Auto review

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Slidell

Per Louisiana state law, drivers must have a minimum amount of liability car insurance. This coverage helps pay for vehicle repairs and medical costs for the other driver if you cause an accident. It doesn’t cover any costs associated with your repairs or medical expenses.[4]

Drivers in Slidell pay an average of $156 per month for liability-only coverage. Here are the cheapest options in the city.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm81
USAA102
Allstate132
GEICO133
Safeco139
Direct Auto149
Progressive158
Clearcover161
The General167
Liberty Mutual193
Midvale Home & Auto209
Bristol West252
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Slidell

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverage, which help pay for your vehicle repairs. The additional policies protect against accidents, theft, vandalism, natural disasters, and other events not included in liability-only coverage.

If you lease or finance your vehicle, your lender will likely require you to purchase full-coverage insurance. Insurance experts recommend full-coverage insurance for most drivers to avoid expensive repair costs following vehicle damage or loss.

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in Slidell is $331 per month. Here are the top companies for full-coverage insurance in Slidell.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm125
USAA157
Allstate203
GEICO203
Direct Auto213
Safeco238
Progressive241
Clearcover262
The General282
Liberty Mutual291
Midvale Home & Auto305
Bristol West426
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Estimate your Slidell car insurance costs

Select discounts that apply to you
Save 35%
Save 5%
Save 24%
Save 39%
Age
Credit Score
Are you insured
Your estimated deal

*Estimate based on a market average of rates provided to other users like you.

Select discounts that apply to you

Car insurance requirements in Louisiana

Drivers in Louisiana must carry liability auto insurance, including coverage for bodily injury and property damage. Louisiana is a comparative fault state. This means drivers receive insurance claim payouts based on their percentage of fault in an auto accident.

Here are the minimum car insurance amounts required by law in Slidell. The state determines the minimum amounts, but you can choose to increase your limits.[5]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident 
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident 

Drivers in Slidell might want to consider adding higher coverage amounts or additional policies. Purchasing more coverage can help ensure you protect your finances in the event of an accident. Extra coverage can help prevent out-of-pocket costs.

Here are additional auto insurance policies to consider when shopping around for coverage:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage helps pay for damages caused by non-collision events, including theft, vandalism, and natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    If you have an accident, collision coverage helps pay for the costs of your repairs. It kicks in regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    If you have injuries due to an accident, a medical payments policy helps pay for medical care for you and your passengers up to a certain limit.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If you have an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver, an uninsured or underinsured motorist policy covers your medical expenses and vehicle repairs.

Louisiana’s No-Pay, No-Play statute

Nearly 12% of drivers in Louisiana don’t have car insurance, according to the Insurance Research Council. Uninsured drivers in Louisiana can’t collect money for property damage or personal injury from another driver, per the state’s No-Pay, No-Play statute. 

The No-Pay, No-Play statute encourages drivers to buy state-mandated coverage minimums. If both drivers involved in a car accident have auto insurance, the driver who causes the accident is responsible for paying for the other driver’s medical expenses and vehicle repairs. But if the other driver doesn’t have insurance, the at-fault driver isn’t responsible for paying.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurance companies use a variety of factors to determine how risky it is to insure each customer. The more expensive it is for an insurer to provide coverage, the more the driver will have to pay for insurance.

Auto incidents, which include driving under the influence (DUI) charges, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents, are some of the risk factors that cause insurance rates to increase. Because of that, car insurance rates usually increase after an incident.[6]

On average, drivers in Slidell with an incident on their record pay $340 per month for car insurance. How much your premium increases depends on the severity of the offense and whether you have other incidents on your record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you receive a speeding ticket, your car insurance costs will likely increase. These violations demonstrate a level of risk to insurers. Slidell drivers with a speeding ticket pay $357 per month for car insurance, on average. If you have full coverage in Slidell, a ticket will push your monthly premium from $331 to $486.

Here are the best policy options for people with a speeding ticket in Slidell.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm184119
USAA231150
Allstate298194
GEICO298195
Direct Auto313219
Safeco350204
Progressive354232
Clearcover385236
The General414245
Liberty Mutual427283
Midvale Home & Auto448307
Bristol West626370
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

When you cause a car accident, itll remain on your driving record for a few years. During that time, you can expect to pay more car insurance.

On average, Slidell drivers with an at-fault accident pay $507 per month for full coverage and $239 for liability-only car insurance. The following insurers offer the best rates for these drivers in Slidell.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm192125
USAA241157
Allstate312203
GEICO312205
Direct Auto328229
Safeco366214
Progressive371243
Clearcover403248
The General434257
Liberty Mutual447297
Midvale Home & Auto469321
Bristol West655388
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence can result in license suspension, non-renewal of your insurance policy, and increased rates. The violation can stay on your record for up to 10 years, but some insurers specialize in coverage for high-risk drivers.[7] Drivers with a past DUI pay overall average rates of $421 per month in Slidell.

If you’re struggling to find coverage after a DUI or want more competitive rates, consider these top insurers in Slidell.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm217141
USAA273177
Allstate353229
GEICO353231
Direct Auto370259
Safeco414242
Progressive419275
Clearcover455280
The General490290
Liberty Mutual506335
Midvale Home & Auto530363
Bristol West740438
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors

Your age is one of the factors that affects your car insurance rates the most. Around age 35, your costs will begin to decrease with age, and you’ll likely have your lowest rates around retirement age. At age 75, however, prices start to increase again because insurers start accounting for aging-related risk factors.[8]

Here are the best car insurance options for senior drivers in Slidell, who pay an average of $120 per month for liability-only insurance and $254 for full coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm7347
USAA9159
Allstate11877
GEICO11877
Direct Auto12487
Safeco13881
Progressive14092
Clearcover15294
The General16497
Liberty Mutual169112
Midvale Home & Auto177121
Bristol West247146
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for teens

Due to inexperience on the road and risky habits behind the wheel, teenage drivers can expect to pay the highest car insurance rates. If you need to insure a teenage driver, you can find ways to lower costs. Encourage your teenager to complete a defensive driving course and utilize a family insurance plan for as long as possible.[9]

Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the most effective way to secure the best rates. Some insurance companies specialize in coverage for teenage drivers and offer discounts for good students or teenagers away at college. Check with each insurer about special offers and ways to save.

The following companies offer the best rates for teenage drivers in Slidell. On average, they pay $665 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $314 for liability-only coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance CompanyAverage Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only
State Farm252163
USAA316205
Allstate409266
GEICO409268
Direct Auto429300
Safeco479280
Progressive485318
Clearcover527324
The General568336
Liberty Mutual586389
Midvale Home & Auto614421
Bristol West858507
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Slidell

Insurers consider various factors when determining car insurance rates, including your credit score, age, driving record, and location. You can take steps to secure a better deal.

The following strategies can help you get the best deal on car insurance in Slidell:

  • Focus on car safety features. If you’re in the market for a new car, select a vehicle known for its safety features. Insurers typically offer discounts and lower rates for car safety features like additional airbags. Anti-theft devices that reduce the likelihood of theft can also help reduce your insurance costs.

  • Increase your deductible. Your deductible is the amount you must pay when you file a claim. For example, imagine you have a $500 deductible, and your claim is $4,000. You’ll need to pay $500. The insurance company pays the remaining $3,500. Higher deductibles usually equate to lower monthly premiums. Weigh the benefits and ensure you can afford the higher amount if you need to file a claim.

  • Assess your needs. Not every car needs the same amount of insurance. Even though insurance experts typically recommend full-coverage car insurance, you may not need it if you have a particularly old or inexpensive vehicle. Assess your finances and consult with your car insurance agent to determine how much coverage you need.

  • Bundle your insurance coverage. Most insurers offer a discount for customers who bundle multiple insurance policies. Auto insurance, homeowners insurance, renters insurance, and condo insurance policies usually qualify for savings.

Slidell car insurance quotes by credit tier

Your credit score affects your car insurance costs in Louisiana. Insurers consider lower scores to indicate higher risk, which equates to higher costs for the company. Because of that, you can expect to pay more for insurance if you have a poor credit score. If you have a good or excellent credit score, you’ll usually pay less.

Here’s how much you can expect to pay for full-coverage car insurance in Slidell by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Slidell?

Car insurance in Slidell costs an average of $243 per month, which is much more than the national average of $139 per month. The Louisiana state average of $228 per month also exceeds the national average.

Your ZIP code affects your car insurance rates, including where you live within a state. Even though car insurance in Slidell is more expensive than the national average, it’s cheaper than in other parts of Louisiana. Since Slidell is a small city, drivers can expect to pay less than they would in a larger city like New Orleans.

More cities in Louisiana

Slidell has a population of around 29,000. Car insurance rates increase as population size increases, so drivers in the same state may pay vastly different rates for car insurance. Drivers in Slidell pay less for car insurance than Louisiana drivers in larger cities like Metairie and New Orleans.

Here are the average liability-only and full-coverage rates for car insurance in different Louisiana cities. Slidell drivers pay $331 per month for full coverage.

CityAverage Quote: Full CoverageAverage Quote: Liability Only
Baton Rouge$340$188
Metairie$333$197
New Orleans$396$193
Shreveport$291$135
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Slidell car insurance FAQs

Before you start shopping around for coverage, you should decide how much car insurance you need. The following information should answer your remaining questions and help you navigate the process of buying car insurance in Slidell.

  • How much is car insurance in Slidell?

    The overall cost of car insurance in Slidell is $243 per month. Drivers pay $156 per month for liability coverage and $331 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Ultimately, your premium depends on your age, vehicle type, driving record, and more.

  • What company has the cheapest car insurance rates in Slidell?

    Slidell drivers will find the cheapest car insurance rates from State Farm, which offers liability coverage for as low as $81 per month. USAA and Allstate are also cheap options for drivers in the Camellia City, with liability rates starting at $102 and $132, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Slidell?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.4 out of 5 and an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Slidell. Other top car insurance companies include Allstate and Direct Auto.

  • What’s the minimum car insurance in Louisiana?

    Louisiana drivers need to carry a minimum of $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

  • What factors affect car insurance premiums in Slidell?

    Slidell has a high risk of flooding from storm surge following hurricanes and other weather, which may increase the average rates in the state. Ultimately, your specific premium depends on your driving record, age, credit history, and more.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

