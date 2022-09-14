Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurance companies use a variety of factors to determine how risky it is to insure each customer. The more expensive it is for an insurer to provide coverage, the more the driver will have to pay for insurance.

Auto incidents, which include driving under the influence (DUI) charges, speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents, are some of the risk factors that cause insurance rates to increase. Because of that, car insurance rates usually increase after an incident.[6]

On average, drivers in Slidell with an incident on their record pay $340 per month for car insurance. How much your premium increases depends on the severity of the offense and whether you have other incidents on your record.

Find Car Insurance After an Accident Insurify partners with 70+ top insurers for accurate quotes Enter your ZIP code View My Quotes Secure. Free. Easy-to-use. Based on 3,806+ reviews 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

If you receive a speeding ticket, your car insurance costs will likely increase. These violations demonstrate a level of risk to insurers. Slidell drivers with a speeding ticket pay $357 per month for car insurance, on average. If you have full coverage in Slidell, a ticket will push your monthly premium from $331 to $486.

Here are the best policy options for people with a speeding ticket in Slidell.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 184 119 USAA 231 150 Allstate 298 194 GEICO 298 195 Direct Auto 313 219 Safeco 350 204 Progressive 354 232 Clearcover 385 236 The General 414 245 Liberty Mutual 427 283 Midvale Home & Auto 448 307 Bristol West 626 370 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

When you cause a car accident, it ’ ll remain on your driving record for a few years. During that time, you can expect to pay more car insurance.

On average, Slidell drivers with an at-fault accident pay $507 per month for full coverage and $239 for liability-only car insurance. The following insurers offer the best rates for these drivers in Slidell.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Monday, September 18 at 12:00 PM PDT . Insurance Company Average Quote: Full Coverage Average Quote: Liability Only State Farm 192 125 USAA 241 157 Allstate 312 203 GEICO 312 205 Direct Auto 328 229 Safeco 366 214 Progressive 371 243 Clearcover 403 248 The General 434 257 Liberty Mutual 447 297 Midvale Home & Auto 469 321 Bristol West 655 388 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Driving under the influence can result in license suspension, non-renewal of your insurance policy, and increased rates. The violation can stay on your record for up to 10 years, but some insurers specialize in coverage for high-risk drivers.[7] Drivers with a past DUI pay overall average rates of $421 per month in Slidell.

If you’re struggling to find coverage after a DUI or want more competitive rates, consider these top insurers in Slidell.