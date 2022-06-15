Best Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Louisiana: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Best Companies for Gap Insurance in Louisiana

Who offers gap insurance in Louisiana? Many insurance companies in Louisiana, such as Clearcover, The General, Safeco, and other providers, sell gap insurance. If you are leasing a car, you can check with your insurance provider to find out if they offer a gap insurance coverage add-on.

Louisiana drivers who are leasing a new vehicle and plan to purchase gap insurance or another type of auto insurance policy should consider getting quotes from the following providers.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Cost for Leased Cars in Louisiana Clearcover $316 TSC $377 Safeco $379 Direct General $390 The General $410 Midvale Home & Auto $470 Bristol West $609 Liberty Mutual $696

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

