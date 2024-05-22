Louisiana Insurance Reform Allows Insurers to Raise Rates Before State Approves Hikes

What’s next? The market waits

Landry and Temple say making it easier for insurers to operate in Louisiana will entice more companies to do business in the state and competition among insurers will lead to lower prices for policyholders.

“Our hope is that this package of bills will start to create more balance in the law and in the market such that we can drive the cost of property insurance down so it’s more affordable for our citizens,” Landry said in a statement announcing the bills’ enactment.

“I think this package of bills makes us competitive with other states,” said Sen. Kirk Talbot, chairman of the Senate Insurance Committee. “That will turn into availability, which should turn into affordability.”

But opponents of the bills say they’re more likely to make matters worse for Louisiana residents.

Housing Louisiana called the bills “a win for insurance companies [that] does nothing to guarantee help for the people of Louisiana suffering through this insurance crisis,” ABC affiliate KTBS reported. “It will increase insurance company profits by permitting them to drop longtime policyholders, raise rates without needed reviews, and limit lawsuits when insurance companies break the law.”

In an April letter, consumer watchdog group Consumer Federation of America (CFA) urged the Legislature to reject the repeal of the three-year rule. CFA said insurers are downplaying the role of climate change and “skyrocketing” reinsurance costs in the insurance crisis while “exaggerating the effects of the three-year rule.”

HB 611 will allow insurers to purge thousands of policies from their books of business, forcing many more homeowners to turn to Citizens or go without coverage, CFA said. The many issues driving Louisiana’s home insurance crisis “should be addressed,” the organization said. “But taking away one of the few existing consumer protections from homeowners will not solve these problems. It will only make things worse.”



