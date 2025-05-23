How much is home insurance in West Palm Beach?

The average annual cost of homeowners insurance in West Palm Beach is $14,388, for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible. Having a $500 deductible increases the annual cost slightly to $14,477.

Many factors — such as your home’s size and location, its age and construction, the value of your personal belongings, and your desired coverage level — affect your policy’s price.[2]

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Florida

To ensure you protect your West Palm Beach home from weather-related losses and other perils, you’ll need dwelling coverage sufficient to rebuild it. Consider your home’s age and square footage as well as its interior features. Keep in mind that higher dwelling coverage amounts increase your home insurance premiums.

The table below shows the average costs by dwelling coverage limit in Florida. The average annual premiums reflect costs for a policy with a $1,000 deductible.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $4,142 $200,000 $7,848 $300,000 $10,675 $400,000 $14,140 $500,000 $17,473

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your home insurance deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket after you file a valid home insurance claim.[3] Once you pay your deductible, your home insurance policy pays up to your policy’s limits. A higher deductible lowers your premium, but you’ll have higher out-of-pocket costs. Common homeowners insurance deductibles in West Palm Beach are $500 and $1,000.

The following table compares the average homeowners insurance price in West Palm Beach for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with different deductibles.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $14,477 $1,000 $14,388

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Florida

Your location, including your ZIP code, influences how much you pay for home insurance. This is due to variances in weather, crime rates, and proximity to fire stations. For example, you can expect higher rates if you live somewhere with a high hurricane risk.

The table below shows how rates in West Palm Beach compare to other cities in Florida for $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City Average Annual Premium Tallahassee $3,307 Jacksonville $4,245 The Villages $4,499 Pensacola $5,577 Orlando $5,960 Tampa $6,440 Sarasota $6,826 Cape Coral $8,961 Naples $9,319 Port St. Lucie $13,157 West Palm Beach $14,388 Hollywood $14,464 Fort Lauderdale $17,112 Miami $17,208 Hialeah $18,365 Key West $22,715