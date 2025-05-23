Home>Homeowners Insurance>Florida

Best West Palm Beach Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

State Farm, Armed Forces Insurance, and Nationwide offer the best homeowners insurance policies in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Updated

West Palm Beach homeowners pay an average of $14,388 annually for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible. This is significantly higher than the $10,675 average Florida homeowners insurance rate for the same coverage.

Located on Florida’s Atlantic coast, West Palm Beach is a vibrant city with beautiful beaches and a thriving arts scene. But because of Florida’s high risk for flooding, hurricanes, and extreme heat, home insurance prices tend to be much higher. 

But you can still lock in affordable insurance coverage in West Palm Beach if you shop around and compare quotes from several companies. Here’s what you need to know about homeowners insurance in Orchid City.

Quick Facts

  • State Farm, Nationwide, and Armed Forces Insurance offer the cheapest home insurance rates in West Palm Beach.

  • On average, you’ll pay $14,477 per year for a West Palm Beach home insurance policy with a $500 deductible and $300,0000 in dwelling coverage.

  • Home insurance premiums in West Palm Beach are higher than in Jacksonville, Tampa, and Naples but lower than in Miami, Key West, and Fort Lauderdale.

Best home insurance companies in West Palm Beach

Many insurance companies serve homeowners in West Palm Beach. The best insurance company for you depends on your unique needs and situation. You can start comparing your insurance options with the following three companies.

Cheapest rates: State Farm

Of all the home insurance companies we analyzed, State Farm offers the lowest premiums on average in West Palm Beach. In addition to standard coverage for your dwelling and personal property, State Farm offers additional coverage for valuables like jewelry, electronics, and medical devices. Plus, you can get a smart home device called Ting that checks your home for electrical issues that may cause fires.

Pros

  • Local agents in West Palm Beach

  • Online quotes available

Cons

  • Fewer discounts than competitors

  • May need to consult an agent to learn about add-on options

Best insurer for veterans: Armed Forces Insurance

Armed Forces Insurance

Nearly 5,000 veterans live in West Palm Beach, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.[1] If you’re a veteran or active-duty military member, Armed Forces Insurance coverage is worth exploring. You can choose from a long list of optional coverages for floods, earthquakes, water backup, identity theft, animal liability, and more.

Pros

  • Hurricane mitigation discount for Florida homeowners

  • Offers free resources to veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder

Cons

  • Only available to military personnel and their families

  • No local agents in West Palm Beach

Best insurer for homeowners in gated communities: Nationwide

West Palm Beach has many gated communities, including Riverwalk, Breakers West, and Bay Hill Estates. If you own a luxury or high-value home in one of these areas, Nationwide could be a good fit. You may qualify for a gated-community discount and discounts for smart home features and burglar alarms.

Pros

  • Affordable rates in West Palm Beach

  • Local agents in West Palm Beach

Cons

  • Must buy coverage through an agent

  • No 24/7 customer service

Cheapest home insurance in West Palm Beach

State Farm should be on your radar if you’re in the market for the most affordable home insurance coverage in West Palm Beach. On average, West Palm Beach residents who choose State Farm pay $4,970 annually for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible. Below, you’ll find the cheapest homeowners insurance companies in West Palm Beach for the same coverage levels.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
State Farm$4,970
Nationwide$5,213
Security First$6,897
American Integrity$7,500
Armed Forces$7,895
Florida Peninsula$8,341
ASI$8,497

How much is home insurance in West Palm Beach?

The average annual cost of homeowners insurance in West Palm Beach is $14,388, for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible. Having a $500 deductible increases the annual cost slightly to $14,477.

Many factors — such as your home’s size and location, its age and construction, the value of your personal belongings, and your desired coverage level — affect your policy’s price.[2]

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Florida

To ensure you protect your West Palm Beach home from weather-related losses and other perils, you’ll need dwelling coverage sufficient to rebuild it. Consider your home’s age and square footage as well as its interior features. Keep in mind that higher dwelling coverage amounts increase your home insurance premiums.

The table below shows the average costs by dwelling coverage limit in Florida. The average annual premiums reflect costs for a policy with a $1,000 deductible.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$4,142
$200,000$7,848
$300,000$10,675
$400,000$14,140
$500,000$17,473

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your home insurance deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket after you file a valid home insurance claim.[3] Once you pay your deductible, your home insurance policy pays up to your policy’s limits. A higher deductible lowers your premium, but you’ll have higher out-of-pocket costs. Common homeowners insurance deductibles in West Palm Beach are $500 and $1,000.

The following table compares the average homeowners insurance price in West Palm Beach for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with different deductibles.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$14,477
$1,000$14,388

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Florida

Your location, including your ZIP code, influences how much you pay for home insurance. This is due to variances in weather, crime rates, and proximity to fire stations. For example, you can expect higher rates if you live somewhere with a high hurricane risk.

The table below shows how rates in West Palm Beach compare to other cities in Florida for $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Tallahassee$3,307
Jacksonville$4,245
The Villages$4,499
Pensacola$5,577
Orlando$5,960
Tampa$6,440
Sarasota$6,826
Cape Coral$8,961
Naples$9,319
Port St. Lucie$13,157
West Palm Beach$14,388
Hollywood$14,464
Fort Lauderdale$17,112
Miami$17,208
Hialeah$18,365
Key West$22,715

What to know about owning a home in West Palm Beach

As a West Palm Beach homeowner, it’s wise to become familiar with the risks and natural disasters that might affect your property, including:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4ec24627d2/flood-coverage.svg

    Flooding

    Flooding occurs in West Palm Beach. Standard homeowners insurance won’t cover flood damage, but you can buy a separate flood insurance policy from a private insurer or the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).[4]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/68ed522f01/windstorm-and-hail.svg

    Hurricanes

    Like other Florida cities, West Palm Beach is susceptible to hurricanes. Fortunately, standard home insurance coverage typically pays for damage from strong winds and storms.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/9e462f87fd/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_010-house.svg

    Extreme heat

    Palm Beach County predicts that by 2040, the city will experience highs over 95 degrees for 35 to 49 days each year. While heat waves might take a toll on your home, your insurance won’t likely pay for any damages, as companies consider this normal wear and tear.

West Palm Beach home insurance FAQs

If you own a home in West Palm Beach, it’s important to understand the risks your home faces and ensure you have the coverage you need. Below, you’ll find answers to common questions about homeowners insurance in West Palm Beach.

  • The average cost of home insurance in West Palm Beach is $14,388 per year for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible. Since the area is prone to hurricanes and flooding, you might also want to buy flood insurance through the NFIP or a private insurance company.

  • State Farm offers the lowest average premiums for home insurance in West Palm Beach. Its average annual rates are $4,970 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

  • Natural disasters, such as flooding and hurricanes, paired with inflation and rising building costs have led to higher home insurance costs in the Sunshine State.[5] But taking the time to shop around can help you find a good deal on a policy.

  • According to the 80% rule, you should make sure your home is insured for at least 80% of its replacement cost. If your coverage is less than 80% of your home’s replacement value, your insurer might not cover your full claim amount and may reimburse you an amount proportional to the coverage you should’ve purchased.

Sources

  1. U.S. Census Bureau. "QuickFacts: West Palm Beach, Florida."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "Facts + Statistics: Homeowners and renters insurance."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Understanding your insurance deductibles."
  4. City West Palm Beach. "Flood Information."
  5. Florida PACE Funding Agency. "Breaking Down Florida’s Insurance Crisis and How It Impacts YouBreaking Down Florida’s Insurance Crisis and How It Impacts You."
