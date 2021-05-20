Florida Windstorm Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners

What is windstorm insurance? Windstorm insurance is a supplemental insurance product that protects policyholders from damage caused by windy weather patterns such as tornadoes, hurricanes, and gales.

The Atlantic hurricane season traditionally lasts from June 1 until November 30; however, in recent years, more and more hurricanes are falling outside of the norm, arriving as early as May. Coastal states are keenly aware of the devastation hurricanes can cause. Florida is one of the most high-risk areas in the United States for tropical storms, cyclones, and hurricanes.

According to data from the Florida Climate Center, no area of Florida is exempt from windstorm damage. Since 1850, every area of Florida’s coastline has been impacted by at least one hurricane. Even inland areas can experience damage from a tropical cyclone.

With these kinds of odds, it makes sense to protect your Florida home from windstorm damage.

