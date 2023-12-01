What’s Causing the Florida Home Insurance Crisis?

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
Florida homeowners face serious obstacles when it comes to homeowners insurance. Many insurance companies have ended or scaled back policies in Florida. Some have shut down operations in the state entirely. These market changes leave homeowners saddled with higher costs and a tough time finding the coverage they need.
Proprietary data from Insurify reveals that Florida homeowners already pay an average annual insurance premium of $7,799 per year. This is the highest of any state, and rates are likely to rise even more next year.
The state of home insurance in Florida
As of August 2023, 400,000 Floridians had been dropped by their insurance company or not had their policies renewed, according to the Tampa Bay Times.[1] Sixteen companies have stopped writing new policies in the state or are reducing the number of policies they write there, including:
Farmers Insurance: Left Florida, citing the need to manage its risk exposure.[2]
Progressive: Is discontinuing some coverages and non-renewing policies for high-risk homes.[3]
Bankers Insurance: Pulled out of Florida due to lawmakers’ failure to take decisive action to reduce fraud and lawsuits, resulting in losses for the insurer.[4]
Lexington Insurance: An AIG subsidiary, Lexington left due to the high cost of insuring Florida homes.
AAA: Is opting not to renew some “higher-exposure” policies to reduce cost.[5]
Centauri Insurance: Temporarily suspended new business to “avoid surpassing reinsurance purchases.”[6]
Seven companies have been liquidated since January 2022, according to the Florida Insurance Guaranty Association.[7] The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation lists 12 companies currently in some stage of receivership.[8]Their policies have been canceled, leaving homeowners scrambling to find new coverage.
The roots of the Florida insurance crisis
Multiple factors have led to Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis, and some say it’s been decades in the making. Insurance fraud, frivolous lawsuits, a period of severe weather, including Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Andrew, and inflation have all driven up insurance companies’ costs. These expenses have then been passed on to consumers.
Now, the dwindling number of insurers leaves consumers competing for coverage, which drives prices up even more.
Fraudulent claims
The insurance fraud contributing to Florida’s insurance crisis takes many forms. In one recent example, people posing as licensed public adjusters and a mold remediation company owner filed claims on behalf of an unwitting homeowner for non-existent water and mold damage from an air conditioning unit.[9]
Roof scams are also common. Unscrupulous contractors offer free roof inspections, lie about finding hurricane damage, and then promise homeowners a free roof with no deductible if they assign their benefits to the contractor. This allows the contractor to be paid directly by the insurance company.
In other cases, damages are real, but the repair costs are grossly inflated by contractors who might ask the homeowner to assign them their benefits. Rather than risk being sued, the insurers sometimes pay without questioning the validity of the claims.
Lawsuits
While Florida generates less than 10% of homeowners insurance claims, 79% of homeowners insurance lawsuits are filed here, according to the Insurance Information Institute (III).[10]
In 2017, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that in suits against insurance companies, courts could award plaintiffs’ attorneys up to 2.5 times their hourly billing rate when courts ruled in the plaintiffs’ favor. This means even simple lawsuits can rack up hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney fees, the III noted.
Exacerbating the lawsuit issue is “legalized fraud,” in the III’s words. Claims adjusters might catch contractors who inflate the cost of repairing damage and ask policyholders to assign over their benefits. When the insurer reduces or denies the claim, the contractor sues in the hope that the insurance company will settle rather than risk having to pay exorbitant legal costs if a judge rules against it.
Legislators passed a reform bill in December 2022 to end this practice.[11]
Severe weather and natural disasters
From 2020 to 2022, Florida suffered 15 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters, totaling $100 to $200 billion. It has also suffered five severe events totaling nearly $15 billion more in 2023 so far.[12]
The risk is unlikely to fade. In fact, the frequency and expense of weather and climate disasters in the United States is increasing. This is due to increased exposure (value of at-risk assets), vulnerability (intensity in a given location), and increasing frequency of some types of extreme weather due to climate change, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate.gov website.
And risks extend beyond hurricane season. For instance, some counties in Florida are at heightened risk of having structures destroyed by wildfires due to warmer temperatures, the First Street Foundation reported.
Dwindling number of insurers
The dwindling number of insurance companies writing policies in Florida has made it difficult for homeowners to find coverage through private insurance. The situation is so dire that Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, Florida’s insurer of last resort, is now the biggest insurer in the state, according to “The 9th Annual National Risk Assessment” from First Street Foundation.[13]
Premiums from Citizens are 37.5% below market value, Citizens CEO and president Tim Cerio told WINK News. However, the state is bringing in new private insurers and requiring homeowners to make a switch at renewal time if the private company offers a premium up to 20% more expensive.
Such a move might be necessary because Citizens lacks the reserves to pay claims for a major hurricane. But the law allows Citizens to collect an emergency surcharge on homes — not only on the homeowners it insures, but on non-Citizens policyholders, too. What’s more, Citizens’ board of directors also approved an average 14.2% rate increase across all lines in March 2023.[14]
Florida ranked second among the least affordable states. In 2020, household expenditures on homeowners insurance reached 3.79% of the state’s median income. Compare that to the least expensive state, Utah, where insurance premiums were 0.92% of the median income.
How the insurance crisis affects Florida homeowners
Florida’s property insurance crisis has had a profound effect on homeowners in the following ways.
Increasing rates
Premiums for homeowners insurance policies have risen more than 40% this year for many Florida homeowners, according to an October report on NPR’s “All Things Considered.” With rates about 3.5 times the national average, some Floridians have been priced out of the market.
Homeowners with a mortgage loan have to keep their homes insured, so some homeowners are paying off their mortgages and canceling their policies in favor of self-insuring. However, that’s a risky move for anyone who lacks the cash to rebuild their home — or an acceptable version of it — from the ground up in the event of a catastrophic loss. WESH, an NBC affiliate in Orlando, reported that up to 20% of Florida residents have resorted to self-insurance.
Other homeowners simply have given up and moved out of state.
Fewer options
With insurance companies failing or fleeing the state in droves, Florida homeowners are left with few options. People who can’t find insurance from a private homeowners insurance company must turn to the Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, the residential insurer of last resort.
Citizens insurance is lower-priced than insurance policies from private companies, but it’s under tremendous strain and looking to reduce its policyholders and its exposure, WINK News reported. If it implements the surcharge, which some refer to as a hurricane tax, its premiums could increase by up to 45%.
State government actions to address the crisis
Florida’s state government has taken a number of actions to address the insurance crisis. Laws legislators passed this year include:
Senate Bill 7054: Enacted sweeping consumer protections pertaining to deductible limits, risk mitigation discounts, claims handling requirements, and claims filing deadlines for deployed military members.
Senate Bill 1002: Provides for expanded oversight of Florida insurance companies by the Office of Insurance.
House Bill 1185: Establishes consumer protections related to how public adjusters may charge and who is responsible for paying their fees.
House Bill 881: Expands the My Safe Florida Home Program, which provides free home hurricane inspections and grants for recommended improvements.
House Bill 837: Changes the way courts calculate attorney fees and bans one-way attorney fees in several specific circumstances, which could reduce frivolous claims.
Last year, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation also implemented a temporary market stabilization arrangement to substitute for acceptable financial ratings for policies with mortgages backed by Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae. The measure helped prevent consumers from losing coverage during hurricane season.
The future of home insurance in Florida
Insurify’s 2023 home insurance report forecasts a 9% nationwide rate increase in 2023 as a result of the same key factors driving up rates in Florida, including climate-exacerbated natural disasters, inflation, and increased fire risk, for example.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and state lawmakers have enacted legislation addressing the crisis, but as the Miami Herald reported, the efforts thus far have been geared toward stabilizing the insurance industry, not reducing rates.
As of August, four new insurance companies had been approved to operate in Florida, and two more were forming. It’s possible that increased competition among private companies, combined with the long-term effects of reform, could eventually bring down rates — or at the very least, slow rate increases.
Florida home insurance FAQs
Navigating Florida’s home insurance crisis can be an exercise in frustration for homeowners. But the more you know, the better prepared you’ll be to find a workable solution for protecting your home.
Who insures the most homes in Florida?
The state-backed Citizens Property Insurance Corporation currently insures more homes than any other insurer in the state. Citizens is Florida’s insurer of last resort — it’s for residents unable to find coverage from a private company. Its rates are comparatively low but on the rise.
How many home insurance companies have left Florida?
Sixteen companies have either stopped writing policies in Florida or reduced the number of policies they write. In addition, a number of companies have gone under, and several more are in receivership. Those companies’ policyholders had their policies canceled or non-renewed.
Can you reduce the risk of getting a non-renewal notice?
If your insurance company stops writing policies in your state, there’s nothing you can do except seek insurance elsewhere. However, Florida insurer Del Toro Insurance notes on its blog that implementing wind mitigation recommendations, paying premiums on time, and completing repairs, especially to your roof, can help reduce your risk of non-renewal.
What should you do if your insurer cancels your policy?
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has several suggestions for consumers whose insurance has been canceled. First, ask your insurer to reconsider. If it won’t, shop around for new coverage. If you’re unable to find it, you can get insurance through Citizens Property Insurance as a last resort. Inform your mortgage lender of the change to avoid potentially expensive force-placed insurance.
How much will home insurance rates rise this year?
Insurify data suggests a 9% increase nationwide for 2023. Whereas some states would see smaller increases, others, such as Florida, have already experienced surging prices and could see further increases.
