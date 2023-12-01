What’s Causing the Florida Home Insurance Crisis?

The roots of the Florida insurance crisis

Multiple factors have led to Florida’s homeowners insurance crisis, and some say it’s been decades in the making. Insurance fraud, frivolous lawsuits, a period of severe weather, including Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Andrew, and inflation have all driven up insurance companies’ costs. These expenses have then been passed on to consumers.

Now, the dwindling number of insurers leaves consumers competing for coverage, which drives prices up even more.

Fraudulent claims

The insurance fraud contributing to Florida’s insurance crisis takes many forms. In one recent example, people posing as licensed public adjusters and a mold remediation company owner filed claims on behalf of an unwitting homeowner for non-existent water and mold damage from an air conditioning unit.[9]

Roof scams are also common. Unscrupulous contractors offer free roof inspections, lie about finding hurricane damage, and then promise homeowners a free roof with no deductible if they assign their benefits to the contractor. This allows the contractor to be paid directly by the insurance company.

In other cases, damages are real, but the repair costs are grossly inflated by contractors who might ask the homeowner to assign them their benefits. Rather than risk being sued, the insurers sometimes pay without questioning the validity of the claims.

Lawsuits

While Florida generates less than 10% of homeowners insurance claims, 79% of homeowners insurance lawsuits are filed here, according to the Insurance Information Institute (III).[10]

In 2017, the Florida Supreme Court ruled that in suits against insurance companies, courts could award plaintiffs’ attorneys up to 2.5 times their hourly billing rate when courts ruled in the plaintiffs’ favor. This means even simple lawsuits can rack up hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney fees, the III noted.

Exacerbating the lawsuit issue is “legalized fraud,” in the III’s words. Claims adjusters might catch contractors who inflate the cost of repairing damage and ask policyholders to assign over their benefits. When the insurer reduces or denies the claim, the contractor sues in the hope that the insurance company will settle rather than risk having to pay exorbitant legal costs if a judge rules against it.

Legislators passed a reform bill in December 2022 to end this practice.[11]

Severe weather and natural disasters

From 2020 to 2022, Florida suffered 15 billion-dollar weather and climate disasters, totaling $100 to $200 billion. It has also suffered five severe events totaling nearly $15 billion more in 2023 so far.[12]

The risk is unlikely to fade. In fact, t he frequency and expense of weather and climate disasters in the United States is increasing. This is due to increased exposure (value of at-risk assets), vulnerability (intensity in a given location), and increasing frequency of some types of extreme weather due to climate change, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate.gov website.

And risks extend beyond hurricane season. For instance, some counties in Florida are at heightened risk of having structures destroyed by wildfires due to warmer temperatures, the First Street Foundation reported.

Dwindling number of insurers

The dwindling number of insurance companies writing policies in Florida has made it difficult for homeowners to find coverage through private insurance. The situation is so dire that Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, Florida’s insurer of last resort, is now the biggest insurer in the state, according to “The 9th Annual National Risk Assessment” from First Street Foundation.[13]

Premiums from Citizens are 37.5% below market value, Citizens CEO and president Tim Cerio told WINK News. However, the state is bringing in new private insurers and requiring homeowners to make a switch at renewal time if the private company offers a premium up to 20% more expensive.

Such a move might be necessary because Citizens lacks the reserves to pay claims for a major hurricane. But the law allows Citizens to collect an emergency surcharge on homes — not only on the homeowners it insures, but on non-Citizens policyholders, too. What’s more, Citizens’ board of directors also approved an average 14.2% rate increase across all lines in March 2023.[14]

Inflation

For two decades, nationwide insurance premiums have risen faster than inflation, according to a November 2023 research brief from the Insurance Research Council. Contributing factors include natural disasters, increasing home-repair costs, supply chain disruptions, and migration of populations into disaster-prone areas, the IRC noted.

Florida ranked second among the least affordable states. In 2020, household expenditures on homeowners insurance reached 3.79% of the state’s median income. Compare that to the least expensive state, Utah, where insurance premiums were 0.92% of the median income.