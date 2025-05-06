How much is home insurance in San Francisco?

The average cost of homeowners insurance with $300,000 in dwelling coverage in San Francisco is $1,946 per year with a $1,000 deductible and $2,029 per year with a $500 deductible.

Remember that these are just averages, and several factors will affect the cost of your home insurance, including the coverage amount you’re seeking.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in California

Dwelling coverage is one of the main types of home insurance coverage. A higher level of dwelling coverage will lead to higher premiums. Generally, a more expensive home requires more coverage than a more affordable one.[3]

Here’s a look at the average cost of home insurance in California by dwelling coverage limit for a home insurance policy with a $1,000 deductible.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $1,024 $200,000 $1,486 $300,000 $1,965 $400,000 $2,424 $500,000 $2,855

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Homeowners policies typically have a deductible, which is the amount you pay out of pocket before insurance pays out. Common deductibles for home insurance are $500 and $1,000, though some companies may offer more flexible deductible options. Having a higher deductible usually results in lower premiums.

Compare average annual premiums by deductible amount for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage below.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $2,029 $1,000 $1,946

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in California

Homeowners in different cities — even different ZIP codes within the same city — have different average home insurance rates. Factors like your home’s proximity to fire stations, the crime in your ZIP code, and the weather in your area can affect your home insurance rates in California.

Below, you can compare average annual premiums for different California cities.

City Average Annual Premium Anaheim $1,923 Bakersfield $1,725 Fresno $1,672 Long Beach $2,103 Los Angeles $2,525 Norwalk $2,299 Riverside $2,139 Sacramento $1,662 San Diego $1,656 San Francisco $1,946