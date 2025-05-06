Home>Homeowners Insurance>California

Best San Francisco Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Allstate, Farmers, and Automobile Club offer the best homeowners insurance policies in San Francisco.

Updated

San Francisco homeowners pay an average of $1,946 annually for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, which is slightly lower than the state average.

San Francisco can have hundreds of earthquakes in a given year, though most of these are small.[1] Standard home insurance policies don’t typically cover earthquake damage, so you’ll likely want to purchase an add-on for earthquake coverage.

Here’s what you should know about finding home insurance in San Francisco.

Quick Facts

  • Home insurance costs are typically higher for homeowners with lower deductibles. San Francisco homeowners pay $2,029 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $500 deductible.

  • Allstate, Farmers, and Pacific Specialty have the cheapest home insurance on average in San Francisco.

  • If you have a high-value home, you’ll typically pay more for home insurance. The average annual cost to insure a California home with $500,000 in dwelling coverage is $2,855.

Best home insurance companies in San Francisco

San Francisco has many home insurance companies to choose from. Each company has its own rates and benefits for homeowners. The best home insurance company for you depends on your unique situation, including coverage needs, home value, and claims history.

Best company for low-cost coverage: Allstate

If you’re shopping for low-cost homeowners insurance in California, you should look into coverage from Allstate. It offers significantly cheaper average insurance rates than its competitors, according to Insurify data. Homeowners can also take advantage of several discounts from Allstate.

Pros

  • Can file a claim online

  • Several local agents available

  • Easy website to navigate

Cons

  • Unclear if earthquake add-ons are available

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Higher than average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

Best company for financial stability: Farmers

financial stabilityFarmers logoFarmers

Farmers receives high marks from Insurify for its financial stability and customer service. It also has an A (Excellent) financial stability rating from AM Best, a top independent insurance credit-rating service. Given this, California homeowners can feel confident that Farmers is able to pay out policyholder claims.

Pros

  • Can help with earthquake coverage

  • Many discounts available

  • Can bundle home and auto coverage

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • Need to contact an agent to get a quote

  • Higher prices than some competitors

Best company for customer satisfaction: Automobile Club (AAA)

customer satisfactionAutomobile Club of Southern California logoAutomobile Club of Southern California

Recent homeowners insurance cost increases have left many policyholders in California dissatisfied. But Automobile Club still receives higher-than-average customer satisfaction ratings, according to the 2024 J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study.[2] The company also has no recent customer complaints lodged with the NAIC.

Pros

  • Online quotes available

  • Several local agents available

  • Can file claims online

Cons

  • Website is tricky to navigate

  • Fewer discounts than some competitors

  • Higher prices than some competitors

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in San Francisco to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in San Francisco

Your insurance rates will vary depending on your ZIP code, your claims history, and your home’s age, condition, and value. The best way to find cheap home insurance is to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies.

Here are the cheapest home insurance companies for San Francisco homeowners. The average annual premiums below reflect costs for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

Allstate$594
Farmers$782
Pacific Specialty$803
Mercury$923
USAA$963
Armed Forces Insurance$1,066
CSE$1,140
State Farm$1,228
Nationwide$1,246
Travelers$1,312
ASI$1,313
CSAA$1,358
Foremost$1,452
Cincinnati Insurance$1,496
Aegis Security Insurance$1,599
Auto Club$1,629
Capital Insurance Group$1,910
Grange$2,116
MAPFRE$2,247
The Hartford$2,380
AIG$2,387
Chubb$2,424
Encompass$2,949

How much is home insurance in San Francisco?

The average cost of homeowners insurance with $300,000 in dwelling coverage in San Francisco is $1,946 per year with a $1,000 deductible and $2,029 per year with a $500 deductible. 

Remember that these are just averages, and several factors will affect the cost of your home insurance, including the coverage amount you’re seeking.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in California

Dwelling coverage is one of the main types of home insurance coverage. A higher level of dwelling coverage will lead to higher premiums. Generally, a more expensive home requires more coverage than a more affordable one.[3]

Here’s a look at the average cost of home insurance in California by dwelling coverage limit for a home insurance policy with a $1,000 deductible.

$100,000$1,024
$200,000$1,486
$300,000$1,965
$400,000$2,424
$500,000$2,855

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Homeowners policies typically have a deductible, which is the amount you pay out of pocket before insurance pays out. Common deductibles for home insurance are $500 and $1,000, though some companies may offer more flexible deductible options. Having a higher deductible usually results in lower premiums.

Compare average annual premiums by deductible amount for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage below.

$500$2,029
$1,000$1,946

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in California

Homeowners in different cities — even different ZIP codes within the same city — have different average home insurance rates. Factors like your home’s proximity to fire stations, the crime in your ZIP code, and the weather in your area can affect your home insurance rates in California.

Below, you can compare average annual premiums for different California cities.

Anaheim$1,923
Bakersfield$1,725
Fresno$1,672
Long Beach$2,103
Los Angeles$2,525
Norwalk$2,299
Riverside$2,139
Sacramento$1,662
San Diego$1,656
San Francisco$1,946

What to know about owning a home in San Francisco

If you want to buy a home in San Francisco, you should understand a couple of the factors in the city that can affect homeownership and home insurance costs:

    High property values

    San Francisco has relatively high property values, so you may have higher insurance premiums as well. Insurance companies consider property values when determining premiums.

    Earthquakes

    The risk of earthquakes in San Francisco is something to consider before you buy a home or coverage for your home. Earthquake insurance isn’t part of standard homeowners coverage, so you’ll need to buy add-on coverage. Most homeowners buy this coverage through the California Earthquake Authority (CEA), though some private insurers also offer it.

San Francisco home insurance FAQs

Taking the time to research home insurance in San Francisco can help you get the best home insurance coverage. The following information can help answer your remaining questions.

  • Home insurance in San Francisco costs $1,946 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. For a policy with a $500 deductible, the average cost of coverage is $2,029 per year. You’ll likely want secondary coverage for protection from earthquake damage, so that’s an additional cost to consider. Your ZIP code and other factors will also affect your rates.

  • Allstate offers the cheapest homeowners insurance in San Francisco, with average insurance rates of just $594 annually. Note that this is a very low average. Comparing homeowners insurance quotes from Allstate and other insurers can help you accurately estimate your costs. The cheapest company for you will depend on your coverage needs, claims history, home value, and more.

  • Allstate, Farmers, and the Automobile Club (AAA) are three of the best home insurance companies in California. Allstate offers cheap homeowners insurance, Farmers offers impressive financial stability, and the Automobile Club has high customer satisfaction ratings.

  • The 80/20 rule for home insurance is a rule of thumb that states you should insure your home for at least 80% of its replacement cost. If you don’t meet this coverage threshold, your insurance company may not pay for full damages to your home when you file a claim.

  • The average annual premium for a home insurance policy with $500,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible in California is $2,855. Premiums are typically lower for cheaper homes, which is likely because cheaper homes require lower levels of dwelling coverage.

