How much is home insurance in Sacramento?

Home insurance premiums vary by ZIP code and other factors, like your credit history, how much coverage you choose, your deductible, and more.

The average Sacramento homeowner pays $1,662 annually for a $300,000 policy with a $1,000 deductible. Homeowners with a lower deductible of $500 pay $1,733 per year for home insurance.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in California

The more insurance coverage you need for your home, the more your policy is going to cost you. Your mortgage lender will typically require you to insure your home for at least its full replacement cost. You may need additional coverages depending on your unique home.

See below for how average premiums break down by dwelling coverage amount.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $1,024 $200,000 $1,486 $300,000 $1,965 $400,000 $2,424 $500,000 $2,855

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Home insurance policies have a deductible, which is the portion of a claim you’re responsible for before your insurer will step in and pay the rest. Policies with higher deductibles typically come with lower premiums, while low-deductible policies have higher premiums.

Below, you can see how premiums vary by deductible amount.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $1,733 $1,000 $1,662

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in California

Different cities, neighborhoods, and ZIP codes have varying levels of risk. For example, one may have a higher crime rate than another, or certain ZIP codes may have higher wildfire or earthquake risk. This causes home insurance premiums to vary by location, too.

Fortunately, Sacramento has pretty affordable insurance rates compared to other California cities. Compare average rates by California cities below. The average annual premiums reflect costs for home insurance policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City Average Annual Premium Anaheim $1,923 Bakersfield $1,725 Fresno $1,672 Long Beach $2,103 Los Angeles $2,525 Norwalk $2,299 Riverside $2,139 Sacramento $1,662 San Diego $1,656 San Francisco $1,946