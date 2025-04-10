Home>Homeowners Insurance

Best Sacramento Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Allstate, Chubb, and USAA offer the best homeowners insurance policies in Sacramento.

Aly J. Yale
Written byAly J. Yale
Aly J. Yale
Aly J. Yale

  • National Association of Real Estate Editors member

  • Bylines include Forbes, Bankrate, and CBS News

Aly is a reporter specializing in real estate, mortgages, and personal finance. You can find her work in Hearst newspapers and numerous financial publications.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Home insurance in Sacramento tends to be lower than in many other California cities. The average annual cost for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible is $1,162 in Sacramento and $1,965 in California.

Sacramento homeowners may benefit from lower average premiums because the city is more inland than other major cities in the state and doesn’t have the same coastal flooding risk. The city also has a lower risk of wildfire than some other California cities.

Here’s what you need to know to find the best home insurance in Sacramento.

Quick Facts

  • On average, Sacramento homeowners pay $1,733 annually for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $500 deductible.

  • Allstate offers the lowest average premiums among all California home insurers, while Chubb and USAA have the highest customer satisfaction ratings.

  • Your exact insurance premium will vary based on many factors, including the coverage and deductible you choose, your insurer, local weather risks, and more.

Best home insurance companies in Sacramento

You have a number of home insurance companies to choose from in the Sacramento area. The best home insurance company for your property will depend on your unique needs and budget as a homeowner.

Best company for low premiums: Allstate

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$134/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$192/mo

Allstate offers the lowest home insurance premiums in Sacramento, on average. The insurance company is also an approved issuer for California earthquake insurance. Considering the Sacramento area’s higher-than-average risk of earthquakes, this can provide homeowners much-needed peace of mind.

Pros

  • Low premiums

  • Offers earthquake insurance

  • Several discounts available

Cons

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating

  • More complaints than expected for a company of its size

  • Low Trustpilot rating

Best company for customer service: Chubb

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
6.5/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$150/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$234/mo

If you’re looking for a great experience as a policyholder, Chubb is your best bet — at least according to J.D. Power. The insurer earned J.D. Power’s top spot in its 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study, with a customer satisfaction score of 688 out of 1,000.[1] While Chubb doesn’t have the lowest premiums around, it doesn’t have the highest, either.

Pros

  • Highly rated for customer satisfaction

  • Many discounts available

  • Offers wildfire defense services

Cons

  • Middle-of-the-pack premiums

  • Earthquake insurance not available

  • Quotes not available online

Best company for military members and their families: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$137/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$190/mo

USAA is a great choice if you or a family member is a military member. USAA can be particularly beneficial for home insurance. The company has unparalleled customer satisfaction ratings and low premiums.

USAA also offers replacement-cost coverage — not actual cash value (ACV) — which can help return your home to its current state in the event of damage or loss. The insurer also offers several discounts, including savings for bundling your home and auto insurance.

Pros

  • Low premiums

  • Very high customer satisfaction ratings

  • Offers earthquake coverage and flood insurance

Cons

  • Limited eligibility

  • Discounts aren’t available in all states

  • Low rating on Trustpilot

Cheapest home insurance companies in Sacramento

Allstate is the cheapest home insurance company in Sacramento, with average premiums that are hundreds of dollars less than other insurers. Mercury, Armed Forces Insurance, and CSE also offer among the city’s lowest premiums.

Below, you can see average home insurance premiums from companies in Sacramento.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Aegis Security Insurance$2,124
AIG$2,000
Allstate$645
Armed Forces Insurance Exchange$1,087
ASI$1,289
Auto Club$1,618
California Casualty$3,452
Capital Insurance Group$1,649
Chubb$1,498
Cincinnati Insurance$1,182
CSAA$1,531
CSE$1,043
Encompass$2,761
Farmers$1,102
Foremost$1,384
Grange$1,206
Hartford$2,725
Mapfre Insurance Group$2,068
Mercury$1,035
Metropolitan$2,196
Nationwide$1,191
Pacific Specialty$1,181
Pure Companies Group$4,205
State Farm$1,122
Travelers$1,369
Universal Insurance Company of North America$1,102
USAA$1,116

Shop for Home Insurance in Sacramento

Insurify partners with 100+ insurers for real quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How much is home insurance in Sacramento?

Home insurance premiums vary by ZIP code and other factors, like your credit history, how much coverage you choose, your deductible, and more.

The average Sacramento homeowner pays $1,662 annually for a $300,000 policy with a $1,000 deductible. Homeowners with a lower deductible of $500 pay $1,733 per year for home insurance.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in California

The more insurance coverage you need for your home, the more your policy is going to cost you. Your mortgage lender will typically require you to insure your home for at least its full replacement cost. You may need additional coverages depending on your unique home.

See below for how average premiums break down by dwelling coverage amount.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$1,024
$200,000$1,486
$300,000$1,965
$400,000$2,424
$500,000$2,855

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Home insurance policies have a deductible, which is the portion of a claim you’re responsible for before your insurer will step in and pay the rest. Policies with higher deductibles typically come with lower premiums, while low-deductible policies have higher premiums.

Below, you can see how premiums vary by deductible amount.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$1,733
$1,000$1,662

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in California

Different cities, neighborhoods, and ZIP codes have varying levels of risk. For example, one may have a higher crime rate than another, or certain ZIP codes may have higher wildfire or earthquake risk. This causes home insurance premiums to vary by location, too.

Fortunately, Sacramento has pretty affordable insurance rates compared to other California cities. Compare average rates by California cities below. The average annual premiums reflect costs for home insurance policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Anaheim$1,923
Bakersfield$1,725
Fresno$1,672
Long Beach$2,103
Los Angeles$2,525
Norwalk$2,299
Riverside$2,139
Sacramento$1,662
San Diego$1,656
San Francisco$1,946

Find Sacramento Home Insurance

Get personalized home insurance quotes in minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

What to know about owning a home in Sacramento

Homeownership is a little different everywhere. Sacramento has a high average home value, at around $530,400, and a fairly elevated risk of earthquakes.[2] This can make insuring a home riskier for companies and increase premiums.

Remember that standard homeowners policies typically exclude perils like floods, earthquakes, and wildfires. You may want to buy additional coverage to protect your home from these events.[3]

For earthquake coverage, you can get a California Earthquake Authority policy through approved insurance companies. Similarly, you can buy a flood insurance policy through the National Flood Insurance Program with an approved insurer. Some private insurance companies provide flood coverage as well. You may want to compare insurance quotes from both to ensure you’re getting the most coverage at the lowest cost.

Sacramento home insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about Sacramento home insurance.

  • How much is home insurance in Sacramento?

    The average cost of home insurance in Sacramento is $1,662 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. For the same coverage with a $500 deductible, the average cost is $1,733 annually. If you add on flood or earthquake coverage, you’ll pay higher insurance premiums.

  • Which company has the cheapest homeowners insurance in Sacramento?

    Allstate is the cheapest homeowners insurance company in Sacramento. Its policyholders pay an average of $645 per year for $300,000 in home insurance coverage.

  • Which company is the best for home insurance in California?

    The right policy and insurance company for you depends on your budget and coverage needs. If your goal is to get the lowest premium on your home insurance, Allstate is the best choice. If you want the best customer service, opt for Chubb or USAA. These companies have the highest customer satisfaction ratings, according to J.D. Power.

  • What is the 80/20 rule for homeowners insurance?

    The 80/20 rule says that you should insure your home for at least 80% of its replacement value. Otherwise, your insurer won’t fully cover a claim should you need to file one.

  • How much is homeowners insurance on a $500,000 house?

    That depends on where you live, your financial profile, the insurance company you choose, and many other factors. For example, in Sacramento, you can pay anywhere from $645 to $2,761 annually for home insurance, depending on your insurance company.

Sources

  1. J.D. Power. "Rampant Home Insurance Increases Strain Customer Satisfaction—and Drive Policy Shopping, J.D. Power Finds."
  2. Zillow. "Sacramento County, CA Housing Market."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Homeowners Insurance Basics."
Aly J. Yale
Aly J. Yale

Aly J. Yale is a freelance writer and reporter covering real estate, mortgages, and personal finance. Her work has been published in Forbes, Business Insider, Money, CBS News, US News & World Report, and The Miami Herald. She has a bachelor’s degree in radio-TV-film and news-editorial journalism from the Bob Schieffer College of Communication at TCU and is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Editors.

Aly has been a contributor at Insurify since September 2023.

Learn More
linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersSenior Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate