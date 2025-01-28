Chubb Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Becky Helzer is an editor at Insurify. She loves helping writers express their ideas clearly and authentically. With a diverse background in editing everything from curriculum and books to magazine articles and blog posts, she’s worked on topics ranging from home finance, insurance, and cloud computing to the best tools for home improvement.
Chubb delivers premium home insurance coverage for properties of all sizes, though it made its name protecting luxury houses. Policies come loaded with perks such as full replacement cost without depreciation, temporary housing during repairs without pricing caps, and wildfire defense services in risk-prone areas.
The company’s approach works. Chubb ranks first in customer satisfaction and has the industry’s highest financial strength rating. Learn more about Chubb home insurance and whether it’s the right company for you.
6.5/10
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
$150/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
$234/mo
Chubb breaks the traditional homeowners insurance mold by including premium features in every policy. Homeowners with modest properties often have lower average costs, while luxury property owners may pay more for Chubb’s extensive coverage. But it’s the claim service that stands out — Chubb policies don’t factor in depreciation when the company replaces damaged items.
To get a quote and obtain coverage, you’ll need to work with an agent. But coverage is available in all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C.
Pros
Free home appraisal services
Cash settlement option for claims
Coverage for high-end art and valuables
Cons
Quotes not available online
May not be the cheapest option
Fewer customizable coverage options
Chubb home insurance coverage options
Most insurers charge extra for premium features, but Chubb includes protections that other companies offer only as add-ons.
Dwelling coverage with extended replacement cost: This basic coverage for your house includes extended replacement cost coverage as part of the policy. Dwelling coverageensures your house is rebuilt even if the costs exceed your coverage limit or building codes have changed.
Other structures: Other structures coverageprotects features like a detached garage or a garden shed. Chubb’s other structures coverage is up to 20% of your dwelling coverage amount and includes extended replacement cost.
Personal property: Personal property coverageprotects your belongings, such as furniture, clothing, and electronics. Valuable items like jewelry, money, and collectibles have specific coverage limits, but replacement cost applies to other items you own.
Personal liability: Personal liability coveragegoes beyond covering accidents, such as someone tripping and spraining their ankle in your house. Chubb includes protection against libel and slander claims, identity fraud, and even kidnap expenses.
Loss of use: If you can’t live in your home while it’s being repaired, the loss-of-useportion of your policy covers temporary living costs, such as hotel and meal expenses.
Yard and landscaping: Chubb’s standard policies include clearing fallen trees, removing debris, and repairing damage to trees and plants.
Extra perks: Policies from Chubb can include extras other companies ignore, such as lock replacement, food spoilage coverage, and fire department charges.
Optional Chubb home insurance coverages
Replacement cost cash-out
With this coverage, you can choose a cash payout for covered losses instead of replacing personal items or repairing damage to your house or other structures.
In-home appraisal
This coverage lets you know exactly what your home is worth so you can be sure you’re getting the right coverage amount.
Blanket coverage
This option boosts individual limits on your valuables, covering jewelry, furs, fine arts, and stamps up to $50,000. You’ll also avoid per-item limits for silverware, cameras, and musical instruments.
Wildfire defense services
If you live in a fire-prone area, Chubb can monitor wildfire threats and take action to help protect your property.
Pet liability coverage
This coverage offersprotection if your dog causes injury or property damage. It also provides higher limits than standard policies typically offer.
Availability of Chubb home insurance
Chubb home insurance is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. The company built its reputation on protecting high-net-worth homeowners and is one of the largest luxury home insurers in the U.S.
Remember that you’ll need to connect with a local agent to get an insurance quote and to find out how much homeowners insurance you need since you can’t buy an insurance policy directly from Chubb’s website.
Chubb home insurance cost
Chubb’s home insurance prices are surprisingly competitive for homes worth less than $200,000. As home values climb, though, so do its rates.
For example, a Chubb homeowners insurance policy costs $1,344 for $150,000 in dwelling coverage compared to the national average of $1,511, Insurify data shows. For $500,000 in dwelling coverage, a Chubb policy costs $3,958 — nearly 10% more than the national average of $3,603.
Chubb average rates by dwelling coverage amount
Chubb determines its rates primarily by home value. To get an idea of how much Chubb might charge to protect your home, here’s a breakdown of typical annual premiums for different coverage amounts.
Dwelling Coverage Amount
▲▼
Average Annual Premium
▲▼
$150,000
$1,344
$250,000
$2,165
$350,000
$2,921
$500,000
$3,958
$1 million
$6,521
Chubb average rates by state
Your ZIP code makes a huge difference in your Chubb premium. Take Florida homeowners, for example — their average cost of home insurance is 14 times higher than what Maine homeowners pay. This is largely because of the risk of tropical storm and hurricane damage.
Here’s a look at what Chubb charges in different areas of the country to cover a house with $300,000 in dwelling coverage.
State
▲▼
Average Annual Premium
▲▼
Arizona
$1,255
California
$2,340
Colorado
$4,126
Florida
$14,723
Maine
$1,011
New York
$2,294
How customers feel about Chubb home insurance
Chubb reviews tell two different stories. The company grabbed one of the top spots for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study and earned strong financial strength ratings from AM Best. It also received fewer complaints than other insurers, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
But the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website rates the company a D-, and you’ll find mixed customer reviews. While some homeowners rave about white-glove claims service, others report ignored complaints.
Chubb industry ratings
Before you sign on the dotted line and trust an insurer with your biggest investment, see what the experts say. These ratings show how well companies handle claims, pay bills, and treat customers.
Security system discount: Install burglar or fire alarms to get a home and contents policy discount.[1] Or, install a 24-hour monitoring-and-detection system to qualify for a “superior protection credit.”
Gated community credit: Save money on your insurance premiums if you live in a gated community or have a round-the-clock security guard on site.
Caretaker discount: Hire a full-time caretaker who lives on your property year-round to keep an eye on things and respond quickly to emergencies.
Smart monitoring discount: Hook up water-leak detectors, gas sensors, temperature monitors, or sprinklers to catch minor problems before they become big ones.
New or renovated home discount: Update your electrical, plumbing, or HVAC systems to lower your insurance rates. Newly built homes also tend to have lower insurance premiums.
Construction credit: Choose fire-resistive materials or solid masonry construction when building or renovating your home.
Storm protection discount: Install storm shutters or a permanent backup generator for more savings.
Chubb insurance bundling options
Packaging your policies together can boost your savings. Chubb calls this bundling discount a “portfolio discount.” Combining your Chubb home policy with auto insurance gives you a credit on your homeowners insurance premium.
If you experience a covered loss at home, you’ll need to know how to file a claim with Chubb. Here are the steps to get started:
1. Document everything
Take photos of the damage right away and save receipts for emergency repairs you make.
2. Contact Chubb’s claim team
Call 1 (800) 252-4670 anytime to file a claim. You can also file online through Chubb’s website or by emailing your agent.
3. Prepare for the insurance adjuster’s visit
Fill out claim forms and make a list of structural damage and destroyed or ruined items. Don’t throw away anything until the adjuster can visit your home.
4. Meet your adjuster
Chubb will assign an adjuster to review the damage. Set up a time to meet them, walk through your home, and discuss what happens next.
5. Make repairs
Once Chubb approves your claim, you can choose your contractor or someone from the company’s trusted service network to handle the repairs.
Chubb vs. other insurance companies
With 612 home insurance businesses in the U.S., the property insurance market is crowded. You have no shortage of options, and knowing which company to pick is tricky — especially when every insurer claims to be the best for home insurance. Here’s how Chubb compares to top companies like USAA and Farmers.
Chubb vs. USAA
USAA is the fourth-largest homeowners insurance company by market share, while Chubb ranks ninth. Known for its affordable rates and excellent customer service, USAA offers coverage only to military members, veterans, and their families.
Chubb offers coverage for luxury homes that goes above and beyond what most basic homeowners policies offer.[2] But premium coverage comes with a premium price tag: USAA’s average monthly rate for a $300,000 home is $2,041, while Chubb’s is $2,557.
Chubb vs. Farmers
Farmers is ahead of Chubb in market share, coming in fifth. It insures everything from modest starter homes to high-value properties, offering a good number of add-ons to customize your policy. These add-ons let you mix and match different features to create a policy that fits your needs. Chubb takes the opposite approach — it packs premium protection from the start.
But here’s the surprising part: Farmers homeowners insurance coverage costs an average of $2,623 per year for $300,000 in coverage. This is slightly above the $2,557 Chubb charges for the same amount of coverage.
Chubb home insurance FAQs
Shopping for a homeowners insurance policy raises plenty of questions. Here’s the inside scoop on Chubb.
Is Chubb a reputable company?
Yes. Chubb is a reputable homeowners insurance company. It gets high marks for customer satisfaction, has an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), and receives fewer complaints than most insurers.
What is the average cost of Chubb homeowners insurance?
The average Chubb homeowners insurance policy costs $2,557 per year for $300,000 in dwelling coverage. But your price tag will vary based on factors like your home’s value, location, construction type, safety features, and claims history.[3]
Is Chubb good at paying claims?
Yes. If you look at customer reviews, you’ll see that Chubb is good at paying claims. Policyholders say Chubb handles claims quickly and doesn’t quibble about estimates.
Is Chubb insurance high end?
Yes. Chubb ranks as a leading insurer for high-value houses. The company focuses on premium service and upgraded coverage, including standard features that other insurers offer as add-ons.
Who owns Chubb insurance?
ACE Limited acquired the Chubb Corporation in 2016. The company still operates under the Chubb name because of its strong reputation in the insurance industry.
