Liberty Mutual Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Liberty Mutual offers a variety of home insurance coverages, but its customer satisfaction ratings and complaint index are poor.

Ben Luthi
Ben Luthi has been writing about personal finance for over a decade with the intent to help people improve their finances and lifestyle. Hes covered just about every personal finance topic under the sun for a variety of publications, including the Wall Street Journal, Fortune Recommends, Yahoo Finance, Experian, Credit Karma, NerdWallet, and many more. Ben lives near Salt Lake City with his two kids and two cats.

Chris Schafer
  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Updated

Liberty Mutual offers home insurance in most states, with discounts for new homeowners, online policy purchases, and more. The company also offers resources to help homeowners keep up with home maintenance and prevent major damages.

But the company has relatively low customer satisfaction ratings. If you’re considering a home insurance policy with Liberty Mutual, here’s what you need to know about its offerings, cost, discounts, and other features.

Liberty Mutual home insurance at a glance

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale.
4/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
819
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength.
A

Liberty Mutual home insurance is available in nearly every state, providing standard coverage options and some optional add-ons. You can purchase coverage for personal property, dwelling, personal liability, home systems and appliance breakdown, and more. But its below-average customer satisfaction ratings and high number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provide important context.

Pros

  • Offers a variety of discounts

  • Several other types of insurance available for bundling

  • Provides free resources to protect your biggest asset

Cons

  • Not available in California

  • Below-average customer satisfaction ratings

  • High number of complaints on the NAIC complaint index

Liberty Mutual home insurance coverage options

Liberty Mutual offers the following standard home insurance coverages, which can protect you financially in a variety of situations:[1]

  • Dwelling: Dwelling insurance protects your home and other structures on your property against damage from fire, hail, lightning, hurricanes, and other covered disasters.

  • Personal property: Personal property insurance covers the replacement of personal property, including belongings you use outside of the home, based on the actual cash value. Common examples include clothing, furniture, and electronics.

  • Personal liability: Liability insurance provides coverage for injuries and property damage suffered by others on your property, including damage caused by pets.

  • Additional living expenses: Loss of use insurance covers eligible expenses if you need to relocate temporarily due to a covered loss. Examples include hotel and rental home charges, meals, pet boarding, laundry expenses, and additional utility costs.

Optional Liberty Mutual home insurance coverages

In addition to the standard coverage options, you may also choose to add one or more of the following optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/32ed42213e/personal-property.svg

    Blanket jewelry

    This coverage pays to replace lost or stolen jewelry with no up-front appraisal or deductible required.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/ef76aca096/house-rental-96x96-green_017-maintenance.svg

    Personal property replacement cost

    Replacement cost policies offer up to the full amount of the cost of personal belongings in today’s market rather than just the actual cash value.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/e63dd8ec77/artificially-generated-electrical-currents.svg

    Service line

    Service line coverage provides extra protection if a water or sewer line, power line, gas line, or cable line fails.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/3322cac4f0/recovery-and-repair-96x96-orange_006-air-conditioner.svg

    Home systems and appliance breakdown

    This add-on helps cover repair and replacement costs if a mechanical, electrical, or pressurized system or one of your appliances breaks down.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/5d226afa53/renewable-energy-96x96-blue_041-tidal-power.svg

    Water backup

    Water backup insurance covers the cost to repair water damage caused by a sewer backup or sump pump failure.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/534f1a1e1c/banking-96x96-green_007-calendar.svg

    Inflation protection

    This automatically adjusts your coverage each year to keep up with inflation in exchange for a discount on your premiums.

Availability of Liberty Mutual home insurance

Liberty Mutual operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The only state where the insurer doesn’t offer home insurance coverage is California.

Also, note that residents of some states may not be able to obtain a quote online and must instead speak with an agent to proceed.

How customers feel about Liberty Mutual home insurance

Liberty Mutual’s satisfaction ratings are low compared to other national insurers. The insurer was rated average for property claims satisfaction, according to a 2024 study by J.D. Power.[2] But its overall customer satisfaction rating is well below the industry average.[3]

The insurance company has also garnered an average customer rating of roughly 1 out of 5 stars on both Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau. Common themes include poor responsiveness and bungled claims.

Liberty Mutual industry ratings

Liberty Mutual has an excellent financial strength rating, but its customer satisfaction and complaints are worse than the industry average:

Rating
sort ascsort desc
Score
sort ascsort desc
What This Means
sort ascsort desc
AM BestAExcellent but below the top A++ rating
J.D. Power596 out of 1,000Ranked 19th out of 23 national insurers
NAIC Complaint Index2.33More than double the industry average

Liberty Mutual home insurance discounts

As you shop for an insurance policy, it’s important to keep an eye out for home insurance discounts that can reduce your rates. Here are a handful of discounts Liberty Mutual offers:

  • Claims-free discount: You’ll save if you haven’t filed a claim with your previous insurer for five or more years.

  • Safe homeowner discount: Cut your rate by remaining claims-free for at least three years with Liberty Mutual.

  • Newly purchased home discount: You can save if you get coverage as a new homeowner.

  • New/renovated home discount: Get savings for a home that’s been recently built or renovated.

  • Wind mitigation credit: Pay less with a qualified inspection showing construction features that help mitigate wind damage.

  • Insured to value discount: Qualify for savings by insuring up to 100% of the cost to replace your home — this amount is usually different from the market or selling price.

  • Preferred payment discount: Pay less when you set up automatic payments from your bank account.

Liberty Mutual insurance bundling options

You can also save money on your home insurance policy by bundling it with an auto insurance policy. You may save an average of $950 per year by bundling, according to Liberty Mutual. The insurer also offers bundling discounts for auto and renters insurance, as well as auto and condo insurance.

How to file a home insurance claim with Liberty Mutual

If you’ve experienced a covered loss, you can file a claim with Liberty Mutual in just five to 10 minutes through your online account. Here’s how the process works:

  1. File your claim. Provide an approximate date of the incident and some basic details about what happened. You may also need to provide documentation, such as photos and receipts.

  2. Get an estimate. Depending on the situation, your claims representative may complete a review of your home and personal property over the phone or in person to give you an estimate. They may then help you find contractors in the area to get started on repairs.

  3. Pay your deductible. If the coverage you’re seeking has a deductible, you’ll pay that amount toward your repairs, and the insurance company will cover the rest (up to your policy limits).

  4. Track your claim. You can track your claim through your online account or in the mobile app and get updates as they happen.

Liberty Mutual vs. other insurance companies

When it comes to property insurance, you have a wide range of insurers to choose from.

Before buying a policy from Liberty Mutual, it’s a good idea to shop around and compare rates, coverage options, deductibles, and customer service ratings from other top insurance companies.

Here are a couple of alternatives to consider.

Liberty Mutual vs. Allstate

Allstate was founded in 1931 and offers a variety of insurance products. In addition to standard coverages, Allstate offers several optional coverages, some of which you can’t get with Liberty Mutual. Examples include coverage for identity theft restoration, business property, green improvement reimbursements, and electronic data recovery.

But Allstate also offers fewer discounts than Liberty Mutual. The average cost for a home insurance policy with Allstate is $2,401 per year, according to Insurify data.

Liberty Mutual vs. Travelers

Since its 1864 founding, Travelers has expanded to offer a wide range of insurance products. The insurer offers standard home insurance coverage plus a handful of optional coverages that differ from Liberty Mutual. Examples include identity fraud protection, special personal property coverage, and green home coverage.

You can also get discounts for having a certified green home or for maintaining certain protective devices, both of which aren’t available with Liberty Mutual. But Travelers offers fewer savings opportunities overall.

The average annual rate for home insurance with Travelers is $2,282.

Liberty Mutual home insurance FAQs

If you’re thinking about buying a home insurance policy from Liberty Mutual, here are some things to keep in mind before you move forward.

  • Is Liberty Mutual legitimate?

    Yes. Liberty Mutual has been in operation since 1912, when it was founded to provide workers’ compensation insurance. It’s currently the eighth-largest property and casualty insurance company in the world.

  • Is Liberty Mutual good at paying claims?

    Liberty Mutual ranks about average for claims satisfaction, according to a 2024 study by J.D. Power. It earned an A rating from AM Best for its financial stability and capacity to pay claims.

  • Does Liberty Mutual offer senior discounts?

    No. Liberty Mutual doesn’t offer home insurance discounts for senior citizens.

  • Does Liberty Mutual raise rates after a claim?

    While the insurer doesn’t disclose specifics about its policies, you can generally expect to pay higher rates after filing a claim.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by standard homeowners insurance?."
  2. J.D. Power. "Customer Satisfaction with Homeowners Insurance Property Claims Declines to 7-Year Low Amid Record Catastrophic Events and Slower-Than-Ever Repair Times, J.D. Power Finds."
  3. J.D. Power. "Rampant Home Insurance Increases Strain Customer Satisfaction—and Drive Policy Shopping, J.D. Power Finds."
Chris Schafer
