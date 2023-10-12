Travel Medical Insurance: What to Know

What is travel medical insurance?

Travel medical insurance can help fill in coverage gaps if you require emergency or routine medical services while traveling overseas. Even if you have international health insurance that includes care when traveling abroad, it won’t always cover the cost of medical treatments such as X-rays, lab tests, or ambulance services in a foreign country.

Travel medical coverage primarily protects you in the event of an emergency, so long-term travelers should look into purchasing a more comprehensive plan. To prevent extensive financial losses while abroad, it’s a good idea to check with your insurance company to see if you and your family members have adequate coverage before you travel.

Important Information Before selecting medical insurance coverage, you should compare travel health plans among multiple companies. Some of the best insurers to consider include Blue Shield, Allianz Travel Insurance, American International Group (AIG), HTH Worldwide Travel Insurance, GeoBlue, Generali Global Assistance (GGA), and more.

Does your health insurance plan cover you internationally?

Many health insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, are only valid within the U.S. or your home state. While some employer U.S. health plans or private plans provide international travel insurance, it’s important you read the fine print so you know exactly what your policy covers in case of a medical emergency.

Many health insurance plans with international coverage only cover emergencies that require immediate medical attention while overseas. For example, your insurance may cover a broken bone or a hospital visit if you’re experiencing chest pains. It likely wouldn’t cover any routine medical care.