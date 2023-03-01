Hugo Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

What is Hugo car insurance?

Hugo Insurance is a relative newcomer to the auto insurance market. The company first released its beta platform in 2020 and officially launched in January 2021. The insurer currently offers on-demand auto insurance to drivers in nine states: Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, South Carolina, and Tennessee. Its exact policy offerings vary from state to state.

Hugo’s claim to fame is its flexible, on-demand auto insurance. Drivers can start and stop coverage at any time, only paying for as much as they need. For example, drivers can purchase as little as three days of coverage to start.

How does Hugo auto insurance work?

Hugo offers flexible, on-demand coverage for drivers. Policyholders can make “micropayments” for coverage for three days up to six months at a time, depending on the plan. There are no up-front fees, and drivers can pay as they go with a $0 down payment. It takes just a few minutes to get coverage.

Whether Hugo is right for you as a driver depends on several factors. Most importantly, if you drive every day and don’t need the flexibility that comes with the ability to pause or turn off coverage, then Hugo may not be the best insurance company for you. If you want to be able to completely customize your policy and specify exact coverage types and amounts, Hugo may also not be the best fit. But if you’re looking for flexible, affordable auto insurance and only drive occasionally, Hugo could be a good option.

