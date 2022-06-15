The Best Cheap Car Insurance After a DUI (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated June 15, 2022
Many drivers find getting cheap car insurance after a DUI offense to be complicated and stressful. You may expect high rates or worry about losing your policy. But shopping for the cheapest car insurance with a DUI doesn’t have to be an agonizing experience. While it takes some effort to find cheap car insurance with a DUI, it is not impossible.
Insurify helps you compare quotes from many carriers for identical coverage. So, if you have a DUI, don’t despair. Insurify can help you save money and find the cheapest car insurance. In this article, learn to navigate the world of DUI car insurance and find a cheaper policy with the click of a button.
Quick Facts
The cheapest insurer we found for drivers with a DUI on average is Amigo USA, with average rates of $107 per month.
In most states, a DUI will stay on your driving record for five to ten years.
In Alaska and Arizona, a DUI will never leave your driving record.
Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Drivers with a DUI
How long does a DUI stay on your insurance?
A DUI will stay on your driving record for at least three years, although most states keep your DUI history for 5 to 10 years. A select few states have stricter laws regarding DUIs; in Arizona and Alaska, a DUI will stay on your record permanently.
DUI is short for driving under the influence. It’s a traffic violation involving the use or consumption of alcohol or drugs before or during driving. It makes the driver incapable of operating a motor vehicle safely. It’s like a DWI (driving while intoxicated), and DUI and DWI can mean the same thing in some states.
Besides it causing your insurance premiums to go up, a DUI conviction can have a variety of consequences depending on your resident state:
Court and legal fees
Financial responsibility for state fines
Jail time
Community service
Probation
Impounded vehicle
Typically, drivers license points received for a DUI will stay on your license for 5 to 10 years, depending on the state laws where you live. If you have a DUI, you’re likely looking for the cheapest auto insurance companies. Consider Amigo USA—they have the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI.
United Security Health and Casualty (USH&C), Novo, First Chicago, and Farmers are also among the top five insurers for cheapest DUI car insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Amigo USA
|$107
|Clearcover
|$161
|Travelers
|$169
|National General
|$174
|Kemper
|$183
|Liberty Mutual
|$187
|Bristol West
|$223
|Dairyland
|$224
|The General
|$264
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$301
|Infinity
|$325
Most Expensive Car Insurance Companies for Drivers with a DUI
The department of motor vehicles (DMV) for your state maintains your driving record. A record with a DUI makes you a higher risk to car insurance companies, and carriers can increase your rates significantly. Drivers with a DUI often see their rates go up by an average of $1,163 per year. And your carrier could cancel your insurance policy altogether.
Car Insurance Rates after DUI by State
DUI insurance rates can range broadly among states. Idaho, South Dakota, Massachusetts, Wyoming, and Hawaii have the lowest monthly average rate for DUI car insurance premiums.
Drivers with a DUI charge residing in these states should expect car insurance rates between $116 and $137 per month.
The states with the highest average costs include Michigan at $376, Nevada at $325, Georgia at $323, and Louisiana at $317.
|State
|Average Monthly Premium after DUI
|Alabama
|$178
|Alaska
|$208
|Arizona
|$218
|Arkansas
|$197
|California
|$238
|Colorado
|$223
|Connecticut
|$276
|Delaware
|$320
|Florida
|$304
|Georgia
|$323
|Hawaii
|$137
|Idaho
|$116
|Illinois
|$156
|Indiana
|$139
|Iowa
|$163
|Kansas
|$177
|Kentucky
|$240
|Louisiana
|$317
|Maine
|$140
|Maryland
|$311
|Massachusetts
|$132
|Michigan
|$376
|Minnesota
|$180
|Mississippi
|$198
|Missouri
|$233
|Montana
|$159
|Nebraska
|$180
|Nevada
|$325
|New Hampshire
|$182
|New Jersey
|$288
|New Mexico
|$156
|New York
|$309
|North Carolina
|$161
|North Dakota
|$170
|Ohio
|$150
|Oklahoma
|$192
|Oregon
|$171
|Pennsylvania
|$171
|Rhode Island
|$174
|South Carolina
|$271
|South Dakota
|$127
|Tennessee
|$152
|Texas
|$269
|Utah
|$162
|Vermont
|$186
|Virginia
|$195
|Washington
|$213
|West Virginia
|$207
|Wisconsin
|$153
|Wyoming
|$136
Car Insurance Rates Before and After DUI
A DUI is a serious offense. Insurers view you as a high-risk driver after a DUI offense. If you rack up multiple DUIs, you may not qualify for car insurance and could lose your driving privileges.
The table below offers sample quotes from multiple insurers that illustrate the difference in car insurance rates before and after having a DUI. As you can see, some insurers penalize DUI drivers more than others.
For example, 21st Century charged a 133 percent rate increase for a DUI, while Kemper only charged 3 percent more. On the other hand, Infinity car insurance company had the lowest quotes overall with and without a DUI.
|Company
|Monthly Quote without DUI
|Monthly Quote with DUI
|Percent Change
|Infinity
|$70
|$123
|53%
|21st Century
|$74
|$207
|133%
|Mercury
|$100
|$200
|100%
|Workmens
|$121
|$204
|83%
|Kemper
|$223
|$230
|3%
The quotes represent a sample driver with the following driver profile: a single, 28-year-old woman living in Los Angeles, California, driving a 2015 Hyundai Accent, working as an accountant, and opting for state minimum coverage.
Tips for Cheaper Car Insurance with a DUI
Buying car insurance with a DUI doesn't have to break the bank. Use a few simple strategies to help you save hundreds or thousands of dollars on insurance costs. Here’s how to save on your policy until your DUI drops off your bad driving record.
Uncover All Eligible Discounts
Even with a DUI, you may be eligible for car insurance discounts. First, find out if your insurer offers a bundled or multi-policy discount. You could uncover significant savings by pairing your car insurance with homeowners, renters, or life insurance.
Next, ask if you qualify for any other discounts, such as:
Married
Military
Affinity groups (club, business, or organization)
Low usage or miles driven per day
Anti-theft or safety devices like alarms and airbags
Telematics apps (allowing the insurer to track your driving habits)
You can typically lower your premiums by increasing the policy deductible you pay. Many insurers also provide discounts if you pay in full at the start of the policy or authorize automatic payments.
Maintain a Clean Driving Record
A DUI can feel like a big mistake, but not all is lost. Going forward, resolve to be a safer driver. You’ll be working toward a clean driving record, avoiding the possibility of losing your driver’s license, and lowering your insurance rates. It’ll also help you save on other DUI-related expenses like infractions, tickets, car repairs, court fees, and legal fees.
Shop Around
You have the right to change insurers at any time. Insurify helps you shop around with multiple carriers at once. You will never pay more by shopping with Insurify, and we are here to help you through each step of the process. If you switch providers before the end of your policy term, your insurance company will typically refund you the unused portion of your premium.
The Best Way to Compare and Get Cheaper Car Insurance
Your DUI does not define you as a driver. It was a moment in time that is now passed, and eventually (in most states), it will vanish from your driving record. But you don’t have to wait that long to save money on car insurance.You can size up other insurers to see how their rates and coverage limits stack up when you shop around.
To make it easier, Insurify streamlines the process. You’ll see car insurance quotes by entering just a few pieces of information. Insurify compares quotes from multiple insurance companies that you can compare in one place. You’ll save money and understand your coverage better.
Frequently Asked Questions
DUIs typically stay on your driving record for at least three years. However, most states keep your DUI history active for 5 to 10 years. There are a few exceptions: Arizona and Alaska. In these states, your DUI will never expire from your driving history—it stays on your record forever.
In most cases, your car insurance rates will drop or decrease after your DUI drops off your driving record. How quickly you’ll see the rates go down can depend on your insurance carrier. In Arizona and Alaska, your DUI never vanishes from your driving record. Unfortunately for Alaska motorists, the state allows car insurance companies to look back over 15 years.
Comparison shopping is your secret weapon to finding the best rates after a DUI. Your current insurer may have reasonable prices, but you won’t know if you have a good deal until you shop around. Comparison-shopping technology makes it simple and fast to find the cheapest car insurance.
