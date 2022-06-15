The Best Cheap Car Insurance After a DUI (2022)

Cheapest Car Insurance Companies for Drivers with a DUI

How long does a DUI stay on your insurance? A DUI will stay on your driving record for at least three years, although most states keep your DUI history for 5 to 10 years. A select few states have stricter laws regarding DUIs; in Arizona and Alaska, a DUI will stay on your record permanently.

DUI is short for driving under the influence. It’s a traffic violation involving the use or consumption of alcohol or drugs before or during driving. It makes the driver incapable of operating a motor vehicle safely. It’s like a DWI (driving while intoxicated), and DUI and DWI can mean the same thing in some states.

Besides it causing your insurance premiums to go up, a DUI conviction can have a variety of consequences depending on your resident state:

Court and legal fees

Financial responsibility for state fines

Jail time

Community service

Probation

License suspension

Impounded vehicle

Typically, drivers license points received for a DUI will stay on your license for 5 to 10 years, depending on the state laws where you live. If you have a DUI, you’re likely looking for the cheapest auto insurance companies. Consider Amigo USA—they have the cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI.

United Security Health and Casualty (USH&C), Novo, First Chicago, and Farmers are also among the top five insurers for cheapest DUI car insurance.

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies